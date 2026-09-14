Open house: How can govt ensure regular power supply during paddy harvest?

Install solar panels on rooftops

Demand and supply are the major answers to the problem of power cuts and electricity shortages during peak seasons. The increasing number of electrical items, such as air conditioners and other electrical equipment, has increased the demand for electricity in the domestic, agricultural and industrial sectors manifold. In the agricultural sector, the Punjab Government is encouraging farmers to use canal water rather than deep-tubewell water for agricultural irrigation, which is a positive move in the right direction towards saving electricity in the agriculture sector. Even though the Central Government and the State Government are promoting the installation of solar systems on rooftops with subsidies, unless and until the full load of electricity demand from the residential, industrial and commercial sectors is calculated, the demand and supply of electricity cannot be accurately predicted. New transformers and power lines can only then be installed according to the actual load. The provision of 300 units of free power for residential houses has also sealed the fate of the maintenance of various electricity lines and the replacement of transformers, because if the Exchequer of the Power Department goes into the red, it sometimes fails to expedite new reforms and paves the way towards delays. Similarly, new recruitment of linemen is also the need of the hour to resolve electricity faults at the earliest.

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Rajat Kumar Mohindru

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Ensure reliable power supply

In an agrarian country, the farming community serves as the backbone of the economy. When farmers face persistent hurdles in their daily operations, widespread protests are the natural outcome. Frequent power outages represent a major point of friction. The era when crop production relied solely on rainfall and canal systems is long past. Following the Green Revolution, agriculture has become heavily dependent on deep-bore tubewells to maintain the required levels of irrigation. When electricity fails, farming operations come to a sudden halt. Interruptions disrupt delicate planting schedules and force farmers to rely on costly diesel generators, further compounding their financial strain. Lingering discontent over policy grievances, combined with erratic weather patterns driven by climate change, further escalates the frustration. Political promises of uninterrupted electricity often fall short when measured against ground realities. To address these challenges, governments must replace temporary fixes with dedicated power policies backed by practical contingencies. Ensuring a reliable energy supply for agriculture is a fundamental obligation, not a concession; protecting the productivity of key agricultural regions demands consistent and sustained action. Achieving this requires state electricity boards and energy ministries to design scientifically grounded distribution plans that guarantee continuous power, particularly during peak sowing seasons.

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Dr. Rakesh Mohan Sharma

Constant supply of power required

The recent power crisis has once again highlighted the urgency of augmenting and strengthening power infrastructure in the state. Power shortages leading to supply scheduling and frequent cuts have been a normal phenomenon since power was first introduced in the state. It is most unfortunate that electricity has been used as a tool of politics instead of converting it into a strong and affordable source of economic development in the state. The state being an agrarian one, there should never have been a shortage of power for agricultural operations. But this is still not the case in spite of the passage of decades after independence. There is no case for free power to farmers; instead, there should be a reliable, affordable and constant supply of power to farmers all over the state throughout the year, irrespective of the so-called peak or lean seasons. The state government needs to concentrate on making the power sector surplus so as to meet emergency and peak-season demands without resorting to purchasing power from external sources.

Jagdish Chander

Farmers face frequent power cuts

Although the state government promised to provide uninterrupted power during the peak paddy season, farmers are still facing frequent power cuts. Farming is the backbone of the state's economy and power disruptions at this critical juncture directly threaten crop yields and farmers' livelihoods. There is a dire need to upgrade the infrastructure. The government should strengthen the rural transmission grid to prevent frequent breakdowns and technical snags during peak loads. It should assess power needs and secure advance power purchase agreements. It should also promote solar energy by subsidising solar-powered tubewells to reduce heavy reliance on the traditional grid. The state government must fill the staff shortage to remove the shortcomings that are a major factor behind power cuts. Therefore, there is a dire need to upgrade infrastructure to reduce power cuts. Strengthening the rural transmission grid, addressing staff shortages and ensuring adequate power arrangements before the peak paddy season can help prevent repeated disruptions and protect farmers from avoidable losses.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Agriculture is backbone of economy

Agriculture is the backbone of the rural economy and a reliable power supply is particularly important during the paddy harvest season. Frequent power cuts can disrupt irrigation, harvesting and other essential farming activities, causing inconvenience and possible losses to farmers. The government may consider ensuring a more regular and uninterrupted electricity supply during peak agricultural periods. A clear and practical power-supply schedule may help farmers plan their work efficiently. Timely maintenance of transformers, feeders and other electricity infrastructure could also reduce unexpected interruptions. Better coordination between electricity authorities and farmers may help identify local problems quickly and resolve them without unnecessary disruption. Adequate arrangements could also be made to address technical faults on priority during the harvest season. Such measures would support farmers, reduce inconvenience and help maintain a smooth harvesting process. A balanced and timely approach by all concerned stakeholders can contribute to a peaceful and productive agricultural season. Ensuring regular and uninterrupted electricity, timely maintenance and better coordination can help farmers manage irrigation, harvesting and other essential activities more efficiently during the paddy harvest season.

JP Singh

Restore regular power supply

In the unforgiving and unprecedented heat of September this year, due to inadequate power supply, farmers are having to contend with hours- and day-long power cuts, risking adverse impacts on their crops. With climate change, the weather is turning more fickle every year, and the climate springs newer surprises every year. In this scenario, it was imperative that the government foresaw the power crisis and organised power supply keeping the demand in mind. The failure to do so is now causing a huge crisis in the farm sector. Farmers should not have to bear the brunt of poor power supply. The government must restore regular power supply at the earliest to avert huge crop damage and should be better prepared for such exigencies in the future. Adequate planning, based on changing weather conditions and increasing electricity demand, is necessary to ensure that farmers do not continue to suffer the consequences of inadequate power supply.

Siddharth Sharma

People must stop wasting electricity

Due to extended periods of heat, increased reliance on air conditioners and drastically reduced outdoor activities in the summers, power demand will inevitably witness record surges in the coming years too. Formerly three-month-long summers now stretch out almost until the entire autumn. Unfortunately, people exploit power as well, with the general populace unconcerned about the impact of pressure on the power grid and with little care for reducing their carbon footprint. Along with power consumption, power and water wastage is also rampant. Unsuspecting farmers are the unfortunate victims of this mess. Trees result in rains and rains regulate temperatures. Our concrete box homes, with the wisdom of traditional architecture abandoned, become ovens in summers. People must stop wasting electricity and the government must arrange adequate power before a huge power catastrophe hits us in the upcoming seasons. Reducing unnecessary power consumption and power and water wastage, adopting sustainable and airy homes, using natural and architectural cooling methods, relying on solar power and aggressively planting trees can collectively help alleviate the pressure on the power grid and prevent a huge power catastrophe in the upcoming seasons.

Satish Kaul

Expand power generation capacity

Punjab’s recurring power crisis, particularly during the paddy season, highlights the need for a long-term solution rather than temporary measures every year. The state must focus on increasing its power generation capacity and reducing its dependence on short-term power purchases during periods of peak demand. With agriculture, industry and domestic consumption placing heavy pressure on the grid, the gap between demand and available supply is likely to widen, leading to power cuts unless power generation is strengthened. The government should invest in upgrading existing thermal power plants, explore new projects and expand renewable sources such as solar while ensuring adequate storage and transmission infrastructure. At the same time, better forecasting of agricultural demand and planned power procurement before the paddy season can help prevent sudden shortages. Farmers should not have to bear the consequences of inadequate planning through repeated outages. Reliable electricity is essential not only for protecting crop cycles but also for Punjab’s wider economic stability. Punjab must therefore expand power generation capacity, strengthen storage and transmission infrastructure, upgrade existing thermal power plants, explore new projects and expand renewable sources such as solar. Reducing dependence on short-term external power purchases, forecasting agricultural demand accurately and planning power procurement before the paddy season can provide a long-term solution to the recurring power crisis.

Komalpreet Kaur

Reconsider 300 units free electricity

Amid the 10 to 13 hours-long power cuts, Punjab should reconsider its 300-unit free electricity subsidy, at least until the state is able to ensure adequate power availability. While the scheme provides relief to households, virtually free electricity can also encourage higher consumption and place additional pressure on an already strained power system. There have also been instances where households have reportedly installed multiple electricity meters, exploiting the scheme. Instead of providing an unconditional subsidy, the government could consider restricting the benefit to genuinely needy households through a targeted system. Better monitoring of electricity connections and consumption patterns is also necessary to prevent misuse. At a time when industries and farmers are facing power cuts, the government needs to balance welfare measures with the realities of power demand and supply. Saving scarce electricity should be treated as seriously as generating more of it. The government should therefore reconsider the 300-unit free electricity subsidy until adequate power availability is ensured, while considering a targeted system for genuinely needy households. Better monitoring of electricity connections and consumption patterns can help prevent misuse, while responsible electricity consumption can reduce pressure on the power system.

Shivam Sharma

Production is being disrupted

Frequent power cuts are creating havoc in the lives of ordinary people and severely affecting businesses and industries. The industrial sector depends heavily on a reliable and uninterrupted power supply and frequent outages are making it difficult for factories to operate efficiently. Production is being disrupted, deadlines are being missed and manufacturers are struggling to prepare and dispatch products on time, resulting in financial losses and inconvenience for customers. Farmers are facing an equally serious situation. This is the peak season for paddy cultivation and harvesting will begin in the coming days. A stable power supply is essential for irrigation, agricultural machinery and other farming operations. Any prolonged disruption at this critical stage can cause significant losses to the farming community. The government must urgently intervene and take effective measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply, particularly to industries and farmers. Reliable electricity is essential for protecting livelihoods, sustaining economic activity and preventing avoidable losses.

Rakesh Chawla

Govt should take proactive measures

The government should have taken proactive measures well in advance to prevent the situation from reaching this stage. Today, almost everyone is suffering because of frequent power cuts and this is certainly not acceptable. People, industrialists and farmers are all facing difficulties, with their daily lives, businesses, production and agricultural activities being badly affected. Protests are being held every day, clearly reflecting the growing frustration among the public. The government must take immediate and effective steps to address the crisis and ensure uninterrupted power supply. Timely action could have prevented much of the inconvenience and suffering being faced by everyone today.

Radhika Madan