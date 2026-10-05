Open house: How can LPU, Chitkara restore students’ faith in admn in wake of mass protests?

Emergency response system can curb chaos

The recent unrest at Lovely Professional University and Chitkara University has raised serious questions about the growing influence of social media. The rumours that began as an apprehension, soon developed into large-scale protests, creating chaos and anxiety all around the campuses of two major universities. While at Chitkara University, unverified reports of two missing girl students and their alleged deaths created flutter, the situation at LPU was more grave, with students protesting over allegations of sexual assault and the alleged suicide of a student. The outraged students blocked highways and campuse witnessed extensive damage to property, arson and violence. No doubt peaceful protest is a legitimate means of expressing grievances, but rumours cannot be allowed to become the basis for violence, vandalism or disruption of public life. Whether the vandalism erupted due to mere rumours or is their politics at play? The question must be answered after a thorough investigation. Whatever the eventual findings of the probe, the incidents underline a disturbing trend. While students' safety concerns deserve to be heard and addressed promptly, suspicion cannot serve as a substitute for evidence. The responsibility, however, does not rest with young minds alone. University administrations must maintain effective grievance-redressal and emergency-response mechanisms so that students are not misled by false provocation. Regular communication between the university authorities and students can prevent uncertainty from turning into panic. Any complaint concerning the safety or dignity of a student must be dealt with sensitively, transparently and by following the due process of law. The two successive episodes come as a setback for the reputation of campus education, which is often projected as a safe and efficient system. The incident calls for greater digital responsibility and accountability before forwarding a sensational message. Educational campuses are meant to nurture knowledge, discipline and responsible citizenship. Any kind of misinformation must not be allowed to trigger disorder in society.

Advertisement

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Advertisement

Campus must create space for talks

The recent reports of student unrest at Chitkara University and LPU highlight the importance of constructive dialogue and communication on university campuses. Universities play an important role in providing quality education and are responsible for creating an environment where students, faculty and administrators can interact openly and respectfully. Differences of opinion are a natural part of campus life. When concerns arise, effective channels for grievance redressal, transparent communication and timely dialogue can help all stakeholders understand different perspectives and work towards mutually acceptable solutions. Students should have appropriate avenues to express their views peacefully and responsibly, while universities can continue encouraging communication, understanding and respect for institutional processes. Such an approach can help maintain academic activities and a positive campus atmosphere. The recent developments also provide an opportunity for all stakeholders to reflect on the value of dialogue. A healthy educational environment is one where differences and misunderstandings can be discussed constructively and resolved through mutual understanding.

Advertisement

JP Singh

Chaos exposes rot in pvt education system

The recent incidents of loud protests, arson, and vandalism at LPU and Chitkara raise critical questions. Prima facie, these outbursts stem from student anger over alleged rapes, assaults and compromised student safety. While the truth will only emerge after an impartial inquiry is conducted, the turmoil is representative of widespread student unrest across the country.

Private educational institutions are owned by influential businessmen. Given their opaque operations, the Supreme Court has issued directives through a judgment in the case titled Ayesha Jain versus Amity University & Others (2026) to ensure transparency, accountability and credibility. Although apex judiciary rulings, including the TMA Pai case, have deprecated excessive profiteering, private universities persist in compromising standards prescribed under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act. The genesis of private universities lies in the inadequacy of public institutions and low government spending on education as a percentage of GDP. Private owners dominate through political clout and crony capitalism. Massive advertising budgets lure students with promises of top-tier opportunities, making the stark contrast between promises and practice a major shock to impressionable minds. To cover this gap, academic shortcuts are dangled as bait. Plagiarised research is accepted for degrees, failing to build moral courage or self-esteem. Transactional principles prevail, turning temples of learning into commercial outlets. This standard erosion breeds unpredictable crises that surface only during major calamities. Like the United States, the Indian government can support higher education through a decentralised framework involving federal and state institutions and private mechanisms. Unless unprincipled profiteering gives way to principled teaching, and unless the government strengthens public universities, higher education will continue to belie our hopes.

Madhuri Sharma

Admn must not keep students in the dark

The turmoil that took over private universities like Chitkara and LPU recently has sent shockwaves through higher education institutes, raising fundamental questions about institutional governance and student safety. Deep-seated frustrations, late-night mob outbursts, angry slogans and property damage reflect a profound breakdown of trust among students, university managements and law enforcement. At the core of this unrest are serious grievances-ranging from safety concerns in girls' hostels, reported assaults and suicides to hidden charges, profit-driven practices and heavy-handed security presence. When administrations keep students in the dark, unverified social media rumours quickly fill the void, turning anxiety into anger. Heavy-handed police tactics only deepen this divide, proving that coercive crowd control must give way to empathetic dialogue, caution and pro-student strategies. While appointing student representatives to probe committees is a positive step toward de-escalation, long-term stability requires addressing systemic failures. Establishing genuine grievance redressal systems, opening communication during crises, ensuring secure living spaces, providing immediate medical responses and fostering supportive staff interactions always create cordial environments. Additionally, universities must shift their focus from commercial profit to quality education, research, holistic well-being and career placement. This student unrest must be understood as part of a broader youth restlessness, as seen recently at Jantar Mantar. Private universities cannot treat students merely as revenue streams. By replacing fear-inducing security measures with fairness, transparency and respect, institutions can bridge the gap between promises and reality, restoring peace and purpose to campus life.

Abhyam Sharma

Transparency vital to restore trust

The extreme instances of violence witnessed at Chitkara University and Lovely Professional University must not be dismissed as isolated cases of student unrest. At the same time, it would be unfair to conclude from these incidents alone that students have lost faith in their universities. However, such incidents do raise serious concerns about whether students feel heard and whether their grievances are being addressed before frustration reaches such breaking point. Universities, especially those that present themselves as progressive and student-friendly have a responsibility to provide students with a proper platform to raise concerns and ensure that complaints are handled fairly and transparently. But responsibility does not lie with the universities alone. Students have every right to protest over something they find problematic but they are equally responsible for how they express their anger. Violence, vandalism and arson cannot be justified as a form of protest. A healthy campus must allow disagreement without allowing it to turn destructive. Universities must listen and respond while students must raise their concerns peacefully and responsibly. The real measure of a progressive campus is not the absence of disagreement but how both sides handle it.

Shivam Sharma

Protesters must verify facts before acting

It is concerning to see how quickly unverified information can spread and lead to large scale destruction even on university campuses with strict security checks. It raises questions not only about how information is verified but also about how quickly rumours can influence students. In the case of Lovely Professional University, it is being said that a Reddit post claiming that a student had been raped triggered anger among students and contributed to the unrest. Such serious allegations need to be verified before they are treated as facts or widely circulated, particularly when they involve sensitive matters that can quickly provoke strong emotions. Students have every right to demand transparency and accountability from authorities but partaking is such violent acts are not ways to do so.

Kanika Singh

Plaint redressal forum will keep panic in check

Campuses are sacrosanct spaces - places for students to learn and shape their futures. They must be associated with discipline, calmness, energy and vibrancy - an environment conducive for physical and mental progress. The incidents which transpired on the campuses of the Lovely Professional University and Chitkara University aren't what one typically associates with campus life. One also gets the impression that in these instances, technology and social media - which are usually boons for on campus connectivity and coordination, have turned into potent weapons for hooliganism. It must be found out whether the university incidents were fuelled by genuine student anger over suppressed incidents, or, as the university claims, a conspiracy by outsiders to sully the atmosphere on campus, both of which are equally alarming, if true. Whoever fuelled the incidents must be strictly dealt with. The university must also set up stronger mechanisms to listen to its students' concerns so that such incidents do not occur again.

Shashi Chandra

Students’ concerns must not be ignored

Both Chitkara University and LPU are considered to be synonymous with centres of excellence and learning in the region. The violence which erupted at the university at the end of September is condemnable, alarming and could have grown into something bigger had it not been controlled in time. Compared to its modest beginnings, LPU has grown into a huge campus with 40,000 students. It's a mini city on the highway. Countless PGs, dhabas, restaurants and retail outlets sit right outside and around it, and it also support thousands of other students who passed out from the university or others who stay at PGs. The recent incidents also beg the questions whether the robust growth of the campuses have gone on relatively unchecked. Thousands of students are a sea but could turn into a tsunami when untoward incidents happen. This fiasco begs the question whether greater security and checks are required on campus so that anger again doesn't spill over right onto streets. The repeated flagging of mistrust between campus authorities and police must also be addressed. There's no happy campus without happy students. In the future, mechanisms must be created on campus which makes students feel heard and listened to at all times.

Sukhjinder Singh

What’s the Issue

T wo days after unrest broke out at Chitkara University, LPU also erupted into protests. While investigations into the ‘rumours’ that sparked the stirs will answer a few questions, students' concerns must not be ignored. Else, private varsities that boast of having the largest student communities in the region might be at risk of losing their trust.

Question for next week

Both the women's and men's hockey teams battled their way to glory at the recent Asian Games. With Punjab contributing prominent players to the teams, what does the feat mean for the state? Has it reclaimed its place in the sporting world or is the victory a stepping-stone to improve facilities for a bigger boost?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to jalandhardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (October 8)