Open house: How Can Municipal Corporation Ensure Uninterrupted Water Supply This Summer?

Maintenance of Pumps and Tube-Wells

The maintenance of tube-wells and pumps water is the lifeline for all living beings. Without water, survival is almost impossible. Water truly is the elixir of life. In the past, cities developed near river banks and villages were located near ponds that were entirely dependent on rainwater harvesting. These rivers and ponds were the primary sources of water for human habitation, providing drinking water for both humans and animals. In earlier times, our immune systems were strong enough to ingest water from these sources. However, in the modern era, due to the threat of contamination, deep tube-wells were installed to provide drinking water. In rural and remote areas, deep tube-wells were used both for irrigation and drinking water. In metropolitan cities, tube-wells were installed in large numbers across various areas, while submersible motor pumps were set up by residents in their houses, agricultural fields, and farmhouses. Submersible motor pumps also help maintain rainwater harvesting systems, ensuring the groundwater level is preserved for the future. However, due to technical issues, many submersible pumps fail just when summer is approaching. Even though the Municipal Corporation has attempted to interlink tube-wells, if one motor fails, it disrupts the water supply to the locality and affects water pressure. The operation and maintenance wing of the Municipal Corporation should stock additional motors to replace faulty ones promptly. They should also have a dedicated team for lowering and replacing submersible motors. If there is a will, there is a way. In Jalandhar, a project is underway to supply river water for drinking purposes, and we hope the Local Self-Government Department decides to purchase more submersible pumps and accessories in advance.

Rajat Kumat Mohindru

Timely servicing of water pumps

Water and air are essential for survival. While nature provides these resources abundantly, it is our responsibility to use and conserve them wisely. With the onset of summer, water consumption increases significantly, making it crucial to ensure uninterrupted household supply. Therefore, municipal authorities must conduct timely servicing and overhauling of tube-wells, water pumps and other equipment before the summer sets in. Besides increased demand for drinking water, summer brings a surge in water usage for irrigation and other purposes. Citizens must actively prevent wastage and adopt conservation measures. Municipal bodies may need to regulate domestic supply by fixing specific hours and restricting excessive water use for activities like car washing and gardening. Given the alarming depletion of groundwater in our region, efforts to recharge reservoirs are necessary. Additionally, unchecked deforestation and large-scale infrastructure projects have disrupted the ecological balance, reducing rainfall and worsening water scarcity. A definite strategy should be developed to curb tree cutting and promote sapling growth to protect the environment. Households must adhere to water regulations, and the agricultural sector should explore crop diversification to reduce demand. Industrial units must install rainwater harvesting systems and wastewater filtration units. Sewage treatment plants (STPs) should purify wastewater for use in parks and plantations, preserving municipal water for domestic needs. The State Water Works Department must take scientific measures to improve drinking water supply by regularly maintaining machinery, repairing leaks, and replacing aging pipelines. These steps are vital to sustaining the water supply during extreme summer conditions. Long-term solutions must also be developed to address the growing water crisis.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Reduce Dependence on Groundwater

To ensure a smooth water supply during the summer, the Municipal Corporation can take several steps. Regular water audits can identify areas of water loss, wastage, and malfunctioning tube-wells, allowing for necessary corrective actions. Replacing old pipelines with new ones may reduce leakages and minimize water loss. The Punjab Municipal Building Byelaws-2010 include provisions for rainwater harvesting, which should be implemented to help recharge groundwater and reduce pressure on municipal supplies. Educating residents about water conservation and implementing practices such as metered connections and rational water tariffs can reduce wastage. Punjab has achieved 100 percent tap water supply to all households and is advancing canal-based drinking water supply projects to provide clean, safe water to villages and cities. Cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Patiala are involved in these ongoing water projects, which should be prioritized to reduce dependence on groundwater. Upgrading water treatment plants and enhancing supply infrastructure can help prevent waterborne diseases and ensure an adequate water supply. Encouraging residents to participate in water conservation efforts and providing education on water-saving practices can foster a sense of community responsibility.

Kulwant Singh Phull

Collaborative Efforts to Save Water

The summer season is approaching, and the depleting water level is a big concern. The government should take a proactive approach to fix water pumps and motors to ensure a stable water supply. Regular maintenance and routine checking of all motors and pumps should be done well in advance, not when a disruption occurs. Outdated and inefficient motors and pumps should be replaced with modern technology. There should be a backup system, like storage water tanks, to ensure continuous water supply even during repairs. Automatic sensor switches should be installed to prevent wastage by stopping overflowing tanks. We all have a role to play in preventing water wastage. Strict penalties should be imposed for excessive water use, such as car washing and overflowing tanks. Water meters should be used to track consumption, with higher charges for excessive usage. Public awareness at the local level is crucial to educating people about the importance of water conservation. This can also be done through schools and media. Leaks should be fixed immediately as they cause significant water wastage. Recycled water use must be promoted to save precious water resources. It is time for people to come together with the government to prevent water wastage.

Shashi Kiran

Water Preservation Campaigns

This year, Jalandhar experienced heavy rainfall in February and March, leading to water accumulation in drains and causing problems in water pipes and gutters. This issue is further exacerbated by illegal littering on streets and in drains, which could lead to more complicated situations in the future. With the scorching heat around the corner, it is imperative for the Municipal Corporation to take immediate action to resolve this issue. Given its potential impact on the community, it is essential to allocate necessary resources and implement effective solutions. Some urgent steps include regulating water management and freshwater supply with regular cleaning and maintenance of water pipes, as well as creating a detailed grid of how each house receives water. This will help identify areas with water shortages or affected pipes. Organising water preservation, anti-pollution, and anti-littering campaigns throughout the city can make the public aware of the situation and help reduce plastic pollution, preventing waterlogging and making streets cleaner. Strict fines should be imposed on those caught littering or polluting public property. These simple steps can save the city from a water crisis in the coming summer.

Lakshit Jindal

Concerns Over Water Quality Issues

In Jalandhar, drinking water may not be much of a problem, but the quality of water is definitely a concern. Unsure if the regular supply of water is potable, every household spends thousands of rupees on ROs and water purifiers. In contrast, people in most developed countries drink tap water directly without any worries.

Namrata Joshi

Address Water Level Depletion

The real concern is the depleting water levels. Even after repairing tube-wells, how can we reach the deep water levels? People need to come forward and start saving this valuable resource immediately. How deep can a bore go? The deeper we go, the more likely it is to contain heavy metals and be low in nutrition. There is significant water wastage by residents. Stringent actions and fines should be implemented by the Municipal Corporation to curb this.

Meenal Verma

Ensure Potable Water, Safe Supply

Smooth supply of tube-well water in summer by the Municipal Corporation of Jalandhar is essential. More importantly, the water should be potable (safe to drink). Therefore, contamination of water should be checked first. Before the summer season begins, leakages in water pipes should be fixed to ensure a safe drinking water supply.

Manish Aggarwal

Daily Efforts needed to Save Water

The shortage of drinking water is not limited to the summer season. Every day, every minute, efforts should be made to save potable water, such as when washing utensils, cars, or at construction sites. Rainwater harvesting should be mandatory in every colony or village. No one can do everything, but everyone can do something.

Supreet SJ Talwar

Delay in tube-well Maintenance

It has been two years since the tube-well maintenance tender has not been finalised by the Municipal Corporation. As a Congress councillor, I am aware of this issue. This government has failed to resolve the water issue, which should have been the top priority of the civic body.

Pawan Kumar

Power Cuts and Water Crisis begin

Summers are yet to arrive, and power cuts in various localities have already begun. On top of this, if tube wells and motors are also non-functional or out of order in various areas, it could lead to a nightmarish upcoming season for city residents without proper water supply, amidst the already predicted scorching heat waves for the region this summer. The civic administration of the city must fix the problem at the earliest to address the issue so that residents don’t have to endure a catastrophic experience.

Jasmine Kaur

Urgent Need for Water Supply Solutions

Water is a basic human right, and several areas are already grappling with shortage. The large number of localities reporting contaminated water supply, dysfunctional motors, or tube- wells is indicative of the inaction by civic authorities, which have allowed the problem to grow unchecked. A solution must be found, and all water supply-related equipment must be repaired or reinstalled immediately so that residents are protected from disease and ailments during the peak of summer.

Shivangi Sharma

Hygiene Awareness required

Diarrhoea, dengue, cholera, and jaundice outbreaks are common in the summer season, especially in congested areas of Jalandhar. Disease, contamination and poor water supply are often linked to poor water hygiene and excessive use of groundwater in several areas. While ensuring that the water supply channels are restored, the MC Jalandhar should also conduct drives to sensitize people on the judicious use of water. Along with fixing and repairing motors and tube wells, a responsible civic body should focus on generating groundwater recharge and conservation mechanisms to replenish groundwater, avoid depletion, and find ways to recharge aquifers.

Hardeep Singh

Water SHORTAGE, Groundwater Stress

Jalandhar has witnessed serpentine queues and a water crisis in various areas during the peak of summer. Over the years, the problem has been addressed in some areas, but the incessant burden on the city’s groundwater reserves, coupled with rampant construction, has overall aggravated the water situation. Amidst this, the stalled water supply mechanisms, including motors, tube wells, etc., pose a huge danger for residents in the summer. They must be fixed at the earliest.

Shivpal Sandhu

