Open house: How do we control noise pollution during wedding season?

Shift in wedding practices

Earlier in the past, wedding ceremonies were solemnised at the residences of the groom or bride or at community centers or Jhanj Ghar. The families of the bride and groom organised Kirtan, Ramayan Path, Akhand Path, jago and ladies sangeet at their respective houses. They took care to hesitate from using loudspeakers at full volume. Now, in the present arena, the system of marriage functions has reversed to hotels and marriage palaces. The families of the bride and groom book marriage palaces and hotels and organise most of the functions through modern techniques with high-volume DJ in the hotels or marriage palaces. As the hotels and marriage palaces strictly follow administrative orders regarding sound pollution, the loud voice of DJs and open space still cause high-volume noise that certainly creates noise pollution in the nearby areas of these venues. As the administration has already fixed time limits for loud sound for any function or religious function, sometimes due to overdue joy, happiness and enjoyment, the time crosses the restrictions framed by the administration. The high volume of DJ or speakers certainly paves the way towards noise pollution and puts in dilemma all those senior citizens who sleep in time and wake up early in the morning, as well as those suffering due to health problems.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Pollution demands collective action

Curbing air and noise pollution has become a serious challenge in our country. Despite repeated measures, efforts to curb them have largely failed, as the AQI keeps rising alarmingly. Poor air and water are already damaging public health, while noise pollution too has emerged as a serious menace causing physical and mental disorders. The recent festive and wedding seasons have worsened the situation with rampant use of loudspeakers, DJs and firecrackers. The deafening noise and muskier lights lead to serious ailments such as brain complications or even blindness. The joy of a few hours heavily tells upon public health and ecological balance. Whereas air pollution has multiple contributing factors demanding targeted control strategies, noise pollution—largely a man-made nuisance—can easily be mitigated through awareness and discipline. As DJs, loudspeakers and high-decibel firecrackers are used excessively during festive and wedding celebrations, often continuing late into the night, they disrupt not only the peace of residents but also disturb animals and birds. Despite official bans and time restrictions announced from time to time, violations continue with impunity. Therefore, limiting use by timing is futile unless hazardous fireworks are completely banned. A practical alternative lies in promoting eco-friendly celebrations through community laser shows and green fireworks. Civic societies, NGOs and RWAs must play an active role in intensifying awareness drives about the perils of noise and air pollution. The government, on its part, should impose strict penalties to curb non-certified crackers’ sale and manufacturing while keeping a close vigil on violators plying DJs and loudspeakers beyond permitted timings. Protecting nature has to be a shared responsibility of us all.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Late-Night police patrolling required

As we all know, India is a land of celebrations and festivals. As the wedding season—one of the most prominent and joyous seasons—is approaching, a sense of energy and fun is filling the atmosphere; however, along with it comes a formidable fear among people about high levels of noise pollution late at night. As tempting as it sounds to indulge oneself in a high-bass and music-filled environment for hours on end, people need to understand that it is unethical to disrupt the night for their surroundings, and a late-night loud DJ is not the ideal way to function in society. For the implementation of this rule, the government should take some quick and effective steps that include posting warnings and notices on social media to raise awareness. Secondly, casual late-night patrolling and surveillance by the police force should be put in place to ensure events or functions are not too loud and to guide them. Following this, a helpline number can be set up for people to report any loud noises they notice in their area to the authorities. This will speed up surveillance and prevent the spread of noise pollution. A key factor to notice is that little to no force or brutality should be used by the police unless there is extreme disobedience and situation. Along with this, each and every event should be approved by the municipal corporation along with time allotment and period for said activities to balance out fun and night-time peace.

Lakshit Jindal

Awareness needed on noise rules

The Supreme Court’s guidelines on noise pollution state that the right to a peaceful environment is part of the right to life under Article 21, prohibiting noise levels from exceeding ambient standards at night (10 pm to 6 am). Key guidelines include banning loudspeakers in public places at night, except during special festivities for a limited number of days, restricting the use of horns in silence zones and residential areas at night and ensuring construction equipment and firecrackers do not create excessive noise during these hours. Authorities are empowered to take action against violators, including the seizure of noise-producing equipment. The crux of the menace is that most people are not aware of the value of a noise-pollution-free atmosphere and the existing guidelines and rules to enforce it. The need of the hour is to make the public fully aware of these guidelines through whatever media is available with the administration.

Jagdish Chander