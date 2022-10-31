Open House: How do you view the restoration of old pension scheme for government employees?

Fears of financial burden misplaced

Pension is a big welfare measure, which provides financial security to employees to lead life comfortably upon retirement. While the staff deployed at the field level and in administrative offices render a variety of public services drawing limited payoffs, it is the duty of the government to safeguard their interest. Fulfilling a major demand of its employees, the Punjab Government has decided to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which was discontinued in 2004. An estimated 1.74 lakh employees will draw benefit of the OPS, besides 6 per cent increase in dearness allowance of their monthly emoluments. Notwithstanding the bleak financial position of the state due to a whooping debt burden and overstrained resources, the restoration of OPS is a step in right direction. Apparently, satisfied government employees are expected to give better output and the measure is likely to boost their morale to serve with renewed zeal. Describing the move to restore OTS a burden on the state exchequer is misplaced since funds for payment of pension are generated during working tenure of a pensioner itself. Also, arguing the disparity in old and new pension formulations is ridiculous since an employee gets the liberty to choose the better option suited to him or her. In the overall context, efficiency and honesty in services to public without disruption or coercion matters. By a little reorientation in budgetary allocations, the state will not find any problem in mobilising the required resources for the purpose.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Populist move has serious implications

The New Pension Scheme (NPS) was introduced as a basic reformatory measure to make it self-sustainable in line with reducing the government’s financial liabilities and introducing employees’ contributions towards the corpus over the period. But the employees unions have opposed the move, which was introduced with effect from 2004 for new recruits. Three states, namely Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, have already reverted to OPS. Similar demands are being raised in some other states too. Employees are agitated primarily over their mandatory contribution of 10 per cent to NPS and other constraints of withdrawal and equity investment options. The present move which is considered as a populist one is riddled with financial implications as the pension payments become the sole responsibility of the government. However, the state government cannot ignore the grievances of their employees for a longer period and the extra financial burden can be offset with harnessing the state’s revenue potentials.

Jagdish Chander

Teachers of govt-aided colleges also need ops

In a welfare state, the government is expected to provide jobs, decent salaries and post-retirement benefits to people. It not only provides them social security, but also sets an example for the private sector to follow suit. Unfortunately, the government’s share in the total employment is considerably going down every passing year. It is mind-boggling as to why the Central and state governments are brazenly abdicating their constitutional responsibility. The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) that provided a defined benefit and no employee contribution was discontinued. As per financial experts, it put a financial burden of Rs 65,000 crore annually with a 20 per cent expected rise every year on the public exchequers. Launched on April 1, 2004, the New Pension Scheme (NPS) detailed a defined contribution from the employees and some uncertain meagre benefits on retirement to them. There have been widespread protests against the NPS and for the revival of the OPS across various states. The decision to restore the OPS will benefit nearly 1.75 lakh employees. At least 37 employees unions had been agitating since October10 for the OPS. If a financially-starved state can afford salaries, facilities and pensions to its MLAs, and on a number of populist schemes to different segments of society, there is no logic in denying pensionary benefits to retired teachers of govt-aided private colleges. The Punjab Government should display the same kind of consideration as they are leading a pitiable life in their twilight years for want of sufficient financial security.

DS Kang

Govt staff, too, need financial security

Restoration of the old-pension scheme for all government employees is an appreciable step. If the politicians can be entitled to pension and perks, why can’t the employees, who spend a large period of their lives in public service. However, the timing of the announcement coincides with the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections, and might be aimed at garnering votes for favourable results. The deficit of the state government will certainly increase, but there is no need to worry. When the Central and state governments can show financial skills in extending free ration scheme and other subsidised schemes, 300 units of free electricity per month to every consumer, they can certainly plan well for the restoration of the old pension scheme to lessen its impact on the state exchequer. The government jobs will once again become a major attraction and will help check the brain drain to abroad. The decision will also force the governments to stop the politics of freebies and use the state money for ensuring timely disbursal of pension.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Decision devoid of economic prudence

The Punjab Government’s decision to restore the old pension scheme is only going to put an enormous burden on already-stressed exchequer. Considering the mounting debt on the state, the decision seems devoid of economic prudence. The severity of its impact on the state finances can only be known when the contours of the renewed scheme are made public. As of now, one can only presume that the decision has been taken considering the ensuing elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Aman Madaan

Poor finances no reason to deny due

It’s good that the state government has restored the old-pension scheme for its employees. There is no doubt that the financial condition of the Punjab Government is precarious, but that doesn’t mean that the government employees should be denied the revised pension scheme. Many politicians, ministers and bureaucrats continue to put burden on the treasury through scams and corruption. Many leaders of the previous governments and even of this one have been in jail because of corruption charges. Under such circumstances, giving the government employees their due shouldn’t be taken negatively. The decision should have been made long ago. Albeit late, the decision is welcome.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Old pension provides financial security

While the number of senior citizens is increasing in the state every year, old age security has not got due attention from the successive governments. To decrease the burden on its exchequer, the state government put a ban on regular recruitments in different departments, scrapped the old pension scheme (OPS) and implemented the New Pension Scheme (NPS) in 2004. Unlike the OPS, 10 per cent of an employee’s salary and dearness allowance plus 14 per cent government’s share were to be contributed to create a corpus fund under the new scheme. In OPS, an employee was entitled to get a sum equivalent to half the last salary drawn. But millions of employees covered under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) pension scheme whose last drawn salary was one lakh are getting merely Rs 1,500-3,500 per month that is lower than the destitute pension given as part of the government’s welfare programme. What a mockery! At a time when inflation is skyrocketing, there has been an urgent need to revert to the old pension scheme to provide adequate financial support for retired senior citizens. The government should check corruption and undesired freebies, and generate enough funds for the purpose. It will provide the elderly much-needed economic security to meet their expenses in the wake of soaring inflation.

Karman S Kang

Implications will be visible after 2030

The revival of the old pension scheme is a good move. It would not have much immediate effect on the state exchequer as the state would have to pay the state recruits, who joined after 2004, only by 2030. The state exchequer presently faces a debt of Rs 2.63 lakh crore. As the state government has to provide this benefit to nearly 1.75 lakh employees, it is a difficult track to walk. But the government must be having some plan considering its number of pro-people decisions in sequence despite the state being debt-bound. The government is relying on financial experts so its decision would prove to be fruitful. But the important point to highlight here is the state could have waited for this decision like the waiver of electricity bill. But the AAP government pushed this decision sooner, eyeing the elections in the neighbouring states. It is important to make wise and timely decisions when the state is in financial turmoil.

Khushkaran Singh

Withdraw decision, spend on industry

The decision to restart the old pension scheme will wreak havoc on the state exchequer. Already Punjab is a financially bankrupt state; it cannot afford such largesse. The state government needs to change its policies and focus more on taking measures for industrial development than wooing voters populist measures. The lack of proper infrastructure, high taxation rates and land prices, costly electricity, etc., is harming the industry. The state government needs to immediately withdraw this decision and bring more private sector investment to the public sector undertakings. Instead of giving freebies, the government needs to spend on ramping up medical, educational and cheap housing facilities.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

