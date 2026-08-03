Open house: Protest at Jantar Mantar, One-time outburst or shift in youth political perceptions?

Frustration among young job-seekers

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Recurring examination paper leaks and persistent shortcomings in the education system have left the youth deeply concerned about their future. Coupled with rising unemployment, these failures have created widespread frustration among young job-seekers, many of whom feel that the authorities are not addressing their concerns with the urgency they deserve. Adding insult to injury, unemployed youth have at times been derisively labelled as “cockroaches” and “parasites” on society. Such remarks intensified public anger and eventually led to the emergence of the “Cockroach Janata Party” (CJP), which spearheaded an agitation at Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leaks. The protest was more than a spontaneous reaction. It reflected a growing political awareness among the younger generation. They are prepared to organise, speak out and demand accountability whenever their education, careers and aspirations are threatened. The demonstration, which drew widespread support from across the country, served as a wake-up call for those in power. While some may view it as disruptive, others rightly regard it as a legitimate expression of democratic dissent against administrative failures. The government must treat this growing discontent as a reminder to initiate meaningful reforms aimed at strengthening the examination system. Ensuring transparency in recruitment processes and expanding employment opportunities should be among its foremost priorities. Ignoring the aspirations of an aware and determined Gen Z generation could have far-reaching consequences.

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Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

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Motive to challenge the ruling party

The protest at Jantar Mantar was a wake-up call for the nation, as it not only triggered a shift in contemporary politics but also led to a realisation that the future of politics may not unfold as many had expected. The new political movement, namely the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demonstrated one of the most cost-effective, efficient and far-reaching political campaigns by using social media to garner support for a legitimate social issue. Whether the movement carried an ulterior motive to challenge the ruling party is a separate matter. However, in its initial objective of ensuring that the concerns of students reached the administration and prompted action, it was widely successful. The movement’s direction, however, now appears to be heavily guided by political considerations. Instead of criticising the system as a whole and highlighting the role of multiple stakeholders, including middlemen involved in the examination process, the agitation increasingly seems rebellious in nature. Its demands appear more radical than solution-oriented, focusing on confrontation rather than on identifying long-term remedies. This approach may stem from years of frustration with a flawed and corrupt system. However, much of this frustration appears to be directed solely at the government and the administration, which may be involved to some extent but cannot be seen as the sole root of the problem. What the CJP appears to have done is channel the anger of the youth towards those in power, seeking radical decisions that could disrupt and potentially undermine the system altogether.

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Simrandeep Singh

Paper leak deeply upset students

In my opinion, the Gen Z protests at Jantar Mantar will have little or no lasting impact on the political perception of young people. The agitation was primarily a reaction to concerns regarding reforms in the education system and the need for transparency in competitive entrance examinations. The anger among students stemmed from the leakage of the NEET examination paper and the subsequent controversy surrounding the cancellation and revision of results. Many candidates who had qualified under the earlier outcome may have failed to succeed in the revised process. The paper leak deeply upset students and their families, causing distress, uncertainty and emotional hardship. The anger, therefore, was understandable and justified. However, I do not agree with the argument that this issue will significantly influence political developments in the country. In my view, the Government of India should abolish entrance examinations for those wishing to pursue a PhD in any stream of their choice. Opportunities should be expanded and the number of seats made unlimited so that more students and individuals can pursue higher education and research. If the government encourages more educational programmes through correspondence and distance learning modes, a greater number of people will be able to qualify and contribute to reducing illiteracy in the country. The need of the hour is also to increase seats by more than 30 per cent in MBBS, MD, DM and BDS courses. Simultaneously, the number of medical colleges should be expanded in keeping with the country’s growing population and the doctor-to-population ratio.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

CJP can safeguard democratic values

The emergence of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on India’s political landscape can be described as sudden, yet historically significant. For the time being, it is likely to continue challenging the established political order of the country. At present, it may be premature to accurately assess its long-term impact on India’s future political landscape. However, judging by the practical relevance and political influence of its recent movement concerning irregularities in the NEET examination system and its reported success in securing the resignation of the Education Minister, it appears evident that CJP possesses the ability to influence the political arena and may achieve similar success in other ventures as well. The development clearly demonstrates that youth power and student awakening can play a significant role in the political and social evolution of the country. In the present context, the role played by Sonam Wangchuk in supporting the CJP deserves scientific and objective analysis in order to properly evaluate the factors behind its success. Nevertheless, his contribution cannot be underestimated in any manner. Given the prevailing political situation, particularly what many perceive as the BJP’s regressive policies and the weakness of opposition forces, the CJP can and should play a constructive role in safeguarding democratic and constitutional values and countering their perceived decline.

Jagdish Chander

Change requires peaceful dialogue

The Gen Z protests at Jantar Mantar should not be viewed merely as a one-time outburst. They reflect a generation that is increasingly aware of its rights, aspirations and the need for transparent and accountable governance. While concerns related to education appear to have sparked the movement, the nationwide response indicates that broader issues such as employment opportunities, merit, fairness and public participation also matter deeply to young citizens. Social media has amplified their voices, making collective action faster, more visible and more influential than ever before. However, lasting change requires peaceful dialogue, democratic engagement and responsive policymaking rather than isolated or episodic protests alone. If governments and institutions respond with meaningful reforms and open communication, this movement could mark a positive shift in youth participation in democracy, rather than remaining a temporary expression of frustration and dissatisfaction.

JP Singh

Citizens should voice their concerns

This development has given many people renewed hope that it remains possible to speak openly against a government that is often perceived as placing itself beyond criticism. It also highlights the capacity of the younger generation to influence public discourse and challenge those in positions of authority and power. Many believe that the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan has strengthened the perception that public opinion and democratic participation can have a meaningful impact on decision-making. It has encouraged citizens across the country to feel more confident about expressing their views instead of remaining silent due to fear, hesitation or uncertainty. In a democracy, the right to question, criticise and hold the government accountable is a fundamental right, regardless of which political party is in power. Citizens should be able to voice their concerns respectfully without fear of intimidation or retaliation. Healthy democracies flourish through open debate, diverse opinions and constructive criticism, making it essential for people to participate actively in public conversations and democratic processes.

Ravi Bhatia

Ensure accountability in democracy

The protest led by Gen Z at Jantar Mantar demonstrated the power of peaceful, creative and democratic expression. The messages, slogans and posters reflected the concerns of many young people and showed that ordinary citizens can make their voices heard effectively. If the resignation of the Education Minister is viewed as a response to public pressure, it reinforces the importance of accountability in a democratic system. The development has encouraged many observers to watch closely whether this sentiment and public mood will also find reflection in future electoral outcomes. No government, irrespective of which party is in power, should consider itself above questioning. In a democracy, accountability, transparency and public scrutiny remain indispensable. Citizens must continue to engage with public issues and hold elected representatives answerable for their actions and decisions.

Satyam Mehta

Movement kept public issues alive

It would be premature to dismiss the Jantar Mantar protests as a one-time outburst by frustrated students. While the demonstrations may have ended, Gen Z has continued to raise its concerns through a variety of platforms and channels. Young people have remained active on social media, questioning the filing of FIRs against protesters, criticising the detention of students and debating the government’s response to the agitation. Rather than disappearing after the protest site was cleared, the issue has continued to generate online discussion, keeping public attention focused on education reforms and the treatment of protesters. This indicates that the movement has extended far beyond a single event or demonstration. The protests have also challenged the longstanding perception that Gen Z is largely apolitical or disengaged from public affairs. Unlike traditional political movements, this generation combines physical protests with sustained digital activism, ensuring that conversations continue even after demonstrations conclude. The movement has therefore kept important public issues alive in the national discourse.

Komalpreet Kaur

Young people move beyond silence

The Jantar Mantar protests suggest that many young people are no longer remaining detached from public issues. Although the demonstrations began with demands for reforms in the education system, they gradually evolved into a broader discussion on government accountability and the right of citizens to be heard. Many students openly questioned government decisions and the manner in which their demands were handled, demonstrating concern not only about education but also about the functioning of public institutions. The protests indicate that many young people are moving beyond the role of silent observers and are increasingly prepared to raise their voices, participate in public debates and demand accountability from those in authority.

Shivam Sharma

Govt response must be empathetic

Protests are one of the most vibrant symbols of a thriving democracy and the recent protests by students are a healthy example that India continues to be a democratic nation where students have the power to raise their demands and keep their issues to the fore. The protests serve as a reminder to the government of the sentiments among people and in this case, students. It is too early to say whether the protests signal a change in the political narratives or perceptions. BJP still has government in many states and a majority in the country. The prompt response of the Prime Minister to protesting students is a sign that the message has been well received and responded to. It is clear the students want politicians to reach out and strike a dialogue with them. The government response must be empathetic and measured.

Shreya Sharma

Students deserve a patient hearing

The recent student protests have served as a reminder of the anger many students feel towards the government and its policies concerning education. Unlike previous generations, today's students have grown up in an environment where scams, corruption and bureaucratic red tape are more visible, which may partly explain the frustration and occasional unsavoury outbursts witnessed during the protests. However, students must remember that even while protesting on the streets, they bear the responsibility of maintaining a civil tone and language, as this lends greater weight and credibility to their cause. They must also ensure that their actions do not invite allegations of misconduct, especially when the responsibility for the conduct of the entire gathering rests with them. There are meaningful and effective ways of making a point. Equally condemnable was the use of force against the country's own students, including lathi charges and pellet guns. Young people seeking educational reforms should not have to face such violence. Both the government and the students must find democratic and non-violent ways to engage with each other. The concerns raised by students deserve a patient hearing and not only NEET but the education system as a whole requires a comprehensive overhaul.

Sabeer Singh