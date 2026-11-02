Open house: Should the govt host more international events like the Asian Champions Trophy?

Organise more International championships

It is a great achievement for Punjab to host the Asian Champions Trophy. It is a feather in the cap for the administration and the state government that they have taken the initiative to organise this prestigious tournament. In Jalandhar, the inauguration of the Asian Champions Trophy will serve as a major boost to the sports industry and encourage youngsters to focus on sports rather than indulge in drugs. By adopting sports and participating in various games, youngsters can find a fruitful way to shun drugs while keeping themselves healthy, fit and fine. The state government should organise more international championships so that the future of youngsters can be safeguarded from drugs and they can focus on sports competitions. Such championships boost the mind-set of residents towards sports and create a spirit of participation among youngsters and residents. Encouraging people to take up sports and participate in various games can prove extremely fruitful. Earlier, various competitions involving running, cycling and other games were organised at different points across cities. However, this international championship will certainly prove to be a major success for the sports industry and sporting activities in the region.

Advertisement

RAJAT KUMAR MOHINDRU

Advertisement

Build a strong sporting culture

With the proactive participation of six countries in the Asian Champions Trophy, the quintessential spirit of “Citius, Altius, Fortius” appears to pervade India in general and Punjab in particular. Though the ten-day-long hockey competitions are being held in Jalandhar and Mohali, the enthusiasm witnessed among students, players and sports lovers is exemplary. As a defending champion, Punjab will showcase its prowess and contribute towards creating a strong sporting culture among the youth. No doubt, international sporting events bring honour to the nation, yet such competitions also carry the potential to transform the hidden talent of youngsters into constructive pursuits. Games are among the most effective ways of weaning our youngsters away from drug addiction and even violent pathways. History bears evidence that true sportsmen and sportswomen turn out to be the most tolerant and balanced individuals. Frequent organisation of such championships can open the floodgates for multifaceted cooperation among nations. Moreover, active participation in sports activities can drastically reduce the screen time of children and youngsters. The Punjab government deserves kudos for hosting this event. At the same time, celebrated sports personalities like Padma Shri Pargat Singh, shooter Abhinav Bindra, Mary Kom, PT Usha and others can be productively involved in motivating prospective national and international champions. The government must open its coffers to prioritise sports over other activities like freebies.

Advertisement

DR RAKESH MOHAN SHARMA

Sports promote discipline, confidence

Active participation in sports fosters positivity among young people, steering them away from drugs, delinquency and antisocial activities. As sports promote discipline, self-confidence and healthy competition in young minds, they also stimulate economic activity, support local businesses and boost tourism. The ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Jalandhar has filled the city with sporting fervour, demonstrating how an international event can energise the entire region. Preparations for the championship have improved approach roads to the venue and its surroundings. Attractive market decorations and hotels bustling with players and guests have added to the festive atmosphere, boosting local businesses and enhancing Jalandhar's image as a sporting hub, alongside its reputation for manufacturing quality sports goods. Burlton Park, a prominent landmark with a rich hockey and cricket legacy, has nurtured players of national and international repute. Its Surjit Hockey Stadium has hosted several prestigious tournaments, reaffirming Jalandhar's sporting heritage. The enthusiastic public response to this tournament calls for more national and international events to revive Punjab's sporting culture. In fact, beyond celebrations and economic gains, sporting euphoria can help combat the drug menace by channelising youthful energy into constructive pursuits. As such, Punjab must now maintain the upgraded facilities, organise sporting events regularly and invest in emerging talent to make it a more healthier state. The prime objective should be to transform the enthusiasm created by this championship into a lasting sporting legacy that expands opportunities and keeps the spirit of competition alive among the youth.

NIRMALJIT SINGH CHATRATH

Create world-class sports infrastructure

Hosting the Asian Champions Trophy in Punjab is a heartening event for hockey lovers across the region, reflecting the inspiring potential of Punjab hockey in particular and sports development in general. Hosting this prestigious tournament in Jalandhar and Mohali is, in itself, a mammoth step towards building a bright future for the state's sporting ecosystem, which had been lagging behind due to multiple reasons. Now that a glorious beginning has been made, it is the prime responsibility of the state to maintain this momentum and achieve greater milestones, including hosting international sporting events in the future. World-class sports infrastructure and standardised facilities of international standards must be created in all major cities. The state government's bid to host the Hockey World Cup in 2030 in the state is a laudable step and the Centre must support this initiative. Such historical and cultural initiatives in the field of sports will definitely put youngsters on constructive paths, steering misguided youth away from drugs and gang culture.

JAGDISH CHANDER

Local talent must be encouraged

It is heartening to witness the enthusiasm and excitement among Jalandhar residents for the Asian Champions Trophy. Such events bring people together, create a vibrant atmosphere, inspire young talent and instil a sense of pride in the city. The government should organise more national and international sporting events. It should also develop world-class infrastructure and maintain existing stadiums. Local talent must be encouraged by providing young players with platforms to showcase their abilities. This will surely help reduce the drug problem because youngsters will remain occupied with productive activities and will be less likely to think about or indulge in wrongdoing when engaged in such activities. In the past, Jalandhar was a hub for all kinds of good-quality sports equipment. It is time to revive this legacy and promote Jalandhar once again as a major destination for sports. Jalandhar has produced many international sports personalities. They should come together and make us proud. Everything is possible if everyone remains committed and works without any selfish motive. It is time to raise the spirit of Jalandharites and ensure that this does not remain a one-time celebration after many years but becomes a regular feature.

SHASHI KIRAN

Strengthen grassroots sports development

The successful hosting of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 at Surjit Hockey Stadium has once again proved that sports are deeply embedded in Jalandhar's DNA. Hosting international championships is a matter of honour and a great source of inspiration for our youth. However, the government should not stop at just hosting big events. It must focus on organising large-scale tournaments along with sustained grassroots initiatives. By balancing world-class tournaments with strong support at the foundation-level, Jalandhar can truly cement its legacy as Punjab's premier nursery for champions.

SUCHA SINGH SAGAR

Expand opportunities for young athletes

The enthusiasm surrounding the Asian Champions Trophy reflects Jalandhar's enduring passion for sports and its rich sporting legacy. The city, known for its contribution to hockey and the manufacture of sporting goods, has the potential to emerge as a major hub for national and international sporting events. The government could build on this enthusiasm by considering the organisation of more international championships, upgrading existing sports infrastructure and developing modern training facilities. Equal attention should also be given to grassroots sports, school-level competitions and affordable public playgrounds so that children and young people can discover and nurture their talent. Regular inter-school and inter-college tournaments, community sports leagues and fitness programmes could encourage wider public participation. Special initiatives could also be introduced to promote women's sports and provide opportunities for athletes from economically weaker sections. Hosting major events need not remain an isolated achievement. Instead, it could become part of a sustained strategy to develop sporting talent, promote healthy lifestyles, generate local employment and inspire the next generation of champions.

JP SINGH

Keep international hockey thriving

Yes, definitely, the government must organise such tournaments regularly. The Asian Champions Trophy has created a unique atmosphere in Jalandhar, one that has become so exciting and addictive that the city will certainly miss it once the tournament concludes. More importantly, it has sparked a renewed love and enthusiasm for hockey among players and sports lovers. The massive crowds and energy in the stadium speak for themselves. The excitement, cheering and passion of the spectators have made every match a memorable experience. Such tournaments also give people a wonderful opportunity to witness international teams like Korea, Japan, China, Malaysia, India and Bangladesh competing on the same platform. Watching these teams play live creates an entirely different feeling and brings people closer to the sport. The authorities must recognise this enthusiasm and make every possible effort to organise such international sporting events in Jalandhar regularly. This will encourage young players, promote hockey and keep the city's sporting spirit alive.

SHIVAM VERMA

Drug menace can be eradicated

During the inaugural ceremony of the Asian Champions Trophy, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had asked Hockey India's General Secretary, Bhola Nath, about Punjab's readiness to host the World Cup in 2030 as well. Therefore, we are hopeful that the World Cup will also be held here. Such tournaments give a different kind of boost to sports in the region. Punjab has produced several players, so it is important that such tournaments continue to be organised here. This will definitely give a major push to sports, and that is how the drug menace can also be eradicated.

RAJAT KUMAR

Encourage children to participate in sports

The government should host more international sporting events in Jalandhar. Such events provide exposure to young players by giving them chance to watch international athletes perform at the highest-level. When children see players from different countries competing, it can inspire them to take up sports and work towards achieving something similar. Jalandhar has always had a strong sporting culture and hosting international championships will help keep that spirit alive. It will also give local players exposure and help them understand the techniques and preparations required to compete internationally. Along with hosting such events, the government should focus on improving sports facilities, providing proper coaching and encouraging children to participate in sports at the school-level. These efforts can help identify and nurture young talent. Such championships should not just be occasional events but part of a larger effort to promote sports in the state.

Anmol Singh

City has strong sports connection

Hosting more international sporting events can help put Jalandhar on the global map. Such events bring players, coaches and sports enthusiasts from different countries to the city, giving it wider recognition. Jalandhar already has a strong connection with sports, particularly because of its sports goods industry and the talent it has produced over the years. More international championships will concrete this identity and highlight city's contribution to sports. Regularly hosting tournaments of this scale would help the city gain greater recognition beyond Punjab and provide a platform to showcase its sporting culture to the world.

Komalpreet Kaur

Harness sports to combat drugs

Sports are among the most effective and viable solutions Punjab can adopt to tackle the drug menace. Sports boost adrenaline in ways that no drug can substitute. Fortunately, Punjab is witnessing a renaissance of sorts in the field of sports, with academies, nurseries and villages promoting and nurturing fresh talent. Amid this growing sporting enthusiasm, the upgrades and massive facelift given to Burlton Park during the ongoing international tournament have proved to be an effective way of attracting public attention towards sports. Sports enthusiasts, players, families and even ordinary residents have been visiting stadiums to witness history in the making. The renovation and upgradation of Burlton Park have sent a very positive message about the potential of sporting facilities when their capabilities are fully tapped. This example must be emulated elsewhere to ensure that the growing fascination for sports continues to thrive and reaches its full potential.

SUKHMEET SINGH

Join hands to promote sports

The revival of hockey at Mithapur, India's hockey glory in both men's and women's categories, the longstanding role of the Surjit Hockey Academy in nurturing talent, and the recent facelift given to Burlton Park in Jalandhar are not mere coincidences. They are interconnected developments and symbols of Punjab rising above the clouds of drugs and hooliganism that have engulfed the state for years. Sports are the strongest answer to the drug menace in the state. People must join hands to promote sports to greater heights, not just in the sports city of Jalandhar but in other regions as well. Tourism, trade and bustling business activities have all received a massive boost from the events taking place on the side-lines of the Asian Champions Trophy at Burlton Park. Imagine the impact if the same model were replicated across more regions and more frequently in the state. Promoting sports and organising tournaments are laudable steps that must be repeated in other parts of Punjab as well.

SHIVANI MARWAHA