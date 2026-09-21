Open house: Shouldn’t govt fix basic school facilities before claiming education excellence?

Govt must analyse its shortcomings

The government seems to claim that the education system of our region is in the top position in school education in India, according to the latest Education Quality Report 2026. Quite paradoxically, however, there has been growing criticism regarding the ground-level progress and improvement in the education system, particularly in areas such as infrastructure and access to basic amenities. The government must look into these criticisms, analyse its shortcomings, if any, and rectify the education system this time with a view to achieving longer-lasting satisfaction among students, teachers, parents and the wider public. Public concerns and criticism include allegations of fraudulent and corrupt data relating to records of enrolment and grades, as well as the lack of proper infrastructure and basic human amenities such as clean toilets, access to clean drinking water and cleanliness in general. Some places also face challenges such as a loss of legitimacy among teachers and the rise of “Sikhiya Kranti”. Amid all these issues, the government’s claims of such a degree seem politically motivated and short-sighted. The best thing the government can do is to take accountability of this responsibility and properly earn the mantle of being a well-educated state.

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Lakshit Jindal

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Develop modern sustainable infra

Education, being a state subject as per our Constitution, requires the state government to give paramount and preferential treatment to the sector, which is key to the growth of human values and social development. Unfortunately, however, the state lacks basic infrastructure such as school buildings, playgrounds, furniture, laboratories, libraries and other essential facilities. There is nothing wrong in claiming excellence in any field of education, as it gives impetus to achieve excellence in other fields as well. But education is a vast and wholesome subject, where overall excellence alone can achieve solid, long-term objectives. The state government must develop modern, uniform and sustainable infrastructure for all educational institutions and related facilities. It must also achieve time-bound quality results through a strategic approach to both primary and higher education. Ultimately, the improvement in the quality of education must be reflected in our youth through their social and professional behaviour.

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Jagdish Chander

Introduce modern teaching methods

Schools provide the first platform for learning, where young minds develop through regular study of diverse subjects and meaningful interaction with teachers. As such, school campuses are not merely places of academic instruction; they are centres of awareness and knowledge that enlighten students and lay the foundation for fulfilling their aspirations. Sadly, however, many schools still lack adequate basic facilities. In this context, the present Punjab Government has taken steps to transform selected schools into “Schools of Excellence”. Under this initiative, infrastructure is being upgraded to create a better environment for quality education, personal hygiene and overall development. The effort is certainly commendable, but it requires sustained attention and continuous improvement. While adequate teaching staff is indispensable for every school, equal importance must be given to the regular maintenance of furniture, classrooms, washrooms, dining facilities and playgrounds. Although such amenities are being improved under this government initiative, much more needs to be done to ensure that the objective of holistic transformation is genuinely achieved. It is very essential that modern technological tools and innovative teaching methods should be introduced to nurture the inherent abilities and skills of every student. This would better equip them to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world. Furthermore, excellence in education cannot be confined to classroom performance alone. Cleanliness, discipline, proper facilities and a congenial atmosphere are equally important in shaping confident, responsible and well-rounded citizens. As such, sustained commitment to improving both academic standards and the overall school environment is urgently required for creating institutions that truly prepare the younger generation for a brighter future.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Strengthen basic school facilities

Education must be measured beyond achievements and claims of excellence. While improvements in academic performance and infrastructure deserve recognition, the basic needs of students should receive equal priority. A school is not merely a place for classroom teaching; it must provide a safe, clean and dignified environment where children can learn, eat and spend their school hours comfortably. Proper facilities for students to have their meals are an important part of a healthy learning environment. Adequate eating areas, clean drinking water, functional toilets, proper ventilation and hygienic surroundings should receive due attention. The government and educational authorities should therefore conduct regular assessments of school facilities and address deficiencies in a time-bound manner. Educational excellence should encompass both academic outcomes and the overall well-being and dignity of students. Strengthening basic facilities would improve the school environment and reinforce public confidence in the education system.

JP Singh

Need to revamp the educational system

In Punjab, tall claims are being made about revolutionising education. Sending a small set of teachers to Finland or IITs and claiming a top ranking in India are cited as proofs. But a reality check presents a different picture. No Indian or Punjab blueprint of an innovative Finnish educational system, scientific management of schools and equitable provisioning of basic infrastructure in rural schools has been displayed or circulated to date. Unproductive use of limited fiscal resources by the government has even earned the wrath of the High Court in Punjab. Freebies and the latest pecuniary dole-outs to certain sections of society must be diverted to revamp the educational system. The ever-increasing protests of teachers over their exploitation, the selective showcasing of whitewashed buildings and politically motivated parent-teacher meetings point towards the dire needs of school children for a creative, imaginative, innovative, scientific, pragmatic and, above all, systematic environment in schools. Gen Z has already displayed its vision at Jantar Mantar. Now is the turn of civil society to rise and compel governments to take concrete steps towards overhauling schools and colleges through cascades of new ideas. Fiscal prudence and a spirited passion for educational renaissance call for collaborative efforts by all stakeholders for holistic justice.

Dr Madhuri Sharma

Non-existent eating spaces in schools

Prima facie, there is a huge gap between the tall claims of updating school education and providing the infrastructure needed to fulfil the basic needs of our children. Almost daily, headlines in the print and electronic media focus on the lack of four walls, washrooms, safe drinking water, cleanliness and, above all, adequate faculty. The mention of non-existent eating spaces in schools, even after eighty years of independence, is intriguing. Instead of incurring huge expenditure on hollow advertisements, governmental efforts should focus on the creation of smart classrooms, physical exercise equipment, playway laboratories, collaborative work environments, non-burdening examination schedules and resolving subject-wise faculty crunches, including providing life-coaching counsellors. Moreover, in an age of artificial intelligence, hands-on experiences for our children have assumed greater significance. No doubt, whitewashing existing buildings and even naming them “Schools of Eminence” create a psychological impact; however, when these turn out to be cosmetic changes only, they call for the involvement of civil society in a big way. The recent demands for social auditing of schools by Gen Z are a step in the right direction. Therefore, the need of the hour is to engage our children in activities promoting scientific temper through dedicated faculty free from non-academic duties assigned by the government. Real pride lies in human investment with national fervour.

Dr Rakesh Mohan Sharma

Free education is fundamental right

Government schools are a vital foundation on which generations of our ancestors have been educated, thrived and risen to high positions. Free education is a fundamental right and among the bedrocks of any healthy democracy. It would not be wrong to say that a democracy’s success could be assessed from the level of education it ensures for its students. While a lot of work has indeed been done at many schools in Punjab, there still persists a gaping divide between what is publicised and what is present on the ground. Photo opportunities at schools with already large spaces or adequate facilities and slightly revamping good schools, do not mean progress at all schools. Backward, ill-equipped, teacher-less and playground-less schools must be mapped, analysed and refurbished to provide all necessary amenities that other schools are getting. Teachers also need to be more invested in the teaching process than in playing clerks for every other government, electoral or social scheme or plan that the government thrusts upon them.

Saravjit Singh

Lack of basic amenities in schools

Adequate teachers dedicated only to education; a big, green, well-equipped premises; and syllabi that educate students, keep them up to date with happenings around the world and make them progressive and well-meaning citizens — these are the prerequisites of education. Such educational models create successful citizens. But despite the very robust fuss and fanfare one sees over the upgrade and renovation of schools in the state, many grassroots areas still lack basic amenities in schools. The government is not to blame all the time; sometimes local staff or committees may be inadequately equipped or nonchalant. But either way, there is clearly much left to fix regarding the education system before the government can thump its chest over quality education provision. Playgrounds, adequate teachers, syllabi in keeping with modern international standards, and students making their mark in competitive examinations on par with private schools — unless these targets are achieved, government school students cannot be called truly empowered.

Monica Vashisht

Improve schools through actual action

The main point is that schools that are not in proper condition must be improved through actual action, not just advertisements or promises. If a school does not have adequate space, basic facilities or a safe and suitable environment for students, the authorities should ensure that those students are shifted to a proper location until the necessary improvements are made. Education should not be compromised because of poor infrastructure. Every student deserves access to a safe, comfortable and supportive learning environment where they can study properly and develop their skills. Along with focusing on academics, equal attention must be given to the physical condition of schools, including classrooms, sanitation, drinking water, furniture, electricity and other essential facilities. The priority should be to identify schools facing such problems, address them systematically and ensure that students actually benefit from the changes.

Radhika Verma

Schools have unsafe buildings

Real improvement should be visible on the ground, not limited to advertisements or announcements. There are many schools that are in good condition, but there are some that are not in good condition. Some schools also have unsafe buildings and students are made to sit outside the rooms. The authorities must ensure that the construction of these buildings starts at the earliest. Getting an education is a basic right of students and the authorities must ensure that this right is upheld.

Sudha

Govt more focused on advertisements

The government appears to be more focused on advertisements and highlighting its achievements than on addressing basic problems in schools. While promoting the education system is important, the situation on the ground also needs equal attention. If students do not have proper spaces to eat, it shows that basic facilities are still missing from schools. Instead of spending more effort on making big claims, the government should first identify such problems and take steps to solve them. Real progress in education should be visible in the daily lives of students, not only in advertisements or official statements. Schools should have clean and safe spaces where children can study, eat and feel comfortable. The government should focus on improving these basic facilities and ensuring that the money and attention reach the schools that need them most. This would make its claims of educational progress more meaningful and credible.

Shivam Sharma

Take steps to improve school conditions

It is shameful that children still do not have proper spaces to eat in their own schools. The government talks about improving education, but such basic problems show a very different picture on the ground. Children should not have to struggle for something as basic as a clean and proper place to have their meals. Before talking about improved education in Punjab, the government should ensure that every school has basic facilities for students. Education is not only about books, marks or smart classrooms; it is also about giving children a safe and dignified environment. These issues may seem small to those in power, but they matter greatly to the children facing them every day. The government should listen to such concerns and take immediate steps to improve conditions in schools instead of focusing only on publicity and advertisements.

Smayra