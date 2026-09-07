Open house: Teachers’ ire over show-cause notices for Maha Hartal: justified or not?

Teachers are human beings too

Teachers are already under immense pressure, as they are burdened with numerous responsibilities and duties beyond their primary role of teaching. Despite managing these additional assignments, they are now being served show-cause notices, which is neither fair nor appropriate. Teachers are human beings too and continuously placing them under pressure through one duty or another can adversely affect their morale, well-being and ability to perform effectively in the classroom. It is understandable that teachers are raising their voices and expressing their concerns against the government’s approach. Their grievances should not be viewed as indiscipline or defiance, but as a genuine appeal for a more balanced system. Instead of resorting to punitive measures, the government should engage with teachers, understand their difficulties and find practical solutions.

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Sadhna Verma

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Studies are not in focus

Teachers should be supported and respected for their contribution to society, not unnecessarily penalised for voicing concerns. The classrooms are empty as the educators are put on various duties. It is completely non-understandable why studies are not in focus, but teachers are instead being given other tasks. It is very important that they go to their schools, take classes and teach students; this is what they are supposed to do. Also, instead of taking such action against them, there should be a proper way in which the teachers must be allowed to raise their concerns as well.

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Radhika Sachdeva

Govt needs to engage with employees

The participation of more than three lakh government employees in the Maha Hartal on August 27 cannot simply be brushed aside as a routine protest. It reflects deep frustration among employees, particularly when their pending dearness allowance (DA) has not been released despite a High Court order. The government's response of issuing show-cause notices instead of engaging in talks with them feels less like an attempt to resolve the problem and more like an effort to silence or intimidate an already angry workforce. The government is well within its rights to demand discipline and ensure that public services are not disrupted. But when such a large number of employees are raising grievances, the first response should be to sit across the table and listen. If employees feel their legitimate concerns are being met with threats instead of answers, the divide will only grow. The government needs to lower the temperature, engage with its employees, and find a solution. Sometimes, listening is far more effective than issuing notices.

Shivam Sharma

Protest is a democratic right

The government is justified in taking action only if employees have violated service rules, but the larger issue behind the protest also needs attention. Government employees protesting on such a large scale reflects growing discontent. If employees are agitated that the issue of pending dearness allowance has remained unresolved, disciplinary action alone cannot settle the matter. At the same time, employees also have a responsibility to ensure that their protest does not affect essential public services. A protest is a democratic right, but it has to remain within the rules. The government, therefore, needs to strike a balance. It should deal firmly with any actual violation of rules, while separately addressing the larger grievances through talks. That would be a more practical way of handling the situation than allowing disciplinary notices to become the centre of the dispute.

Navneet Kaur

Peaceful protest works best

Employees who stay relatively peaceful through the years pick up momentum to get their demands met, pre-elections, as it is both a time of reckoning, as people seek accountability for the promises the government made and what it delivered in five years and a time when the government is most vulnerable. Governments have rightly to be reminded of their duties, but employees too should do it while keeping in mind the rule of law and abiding by due discipline. Nothing works as effectively as a peaceful protest. The increase in DA of employees by the government has satisfied their imminent demands for now. As this issue remains resolved for now.

Kabir Pathak

Govt must be cautious and careful

There have been increasing protests against the Punjab government for the past some time. With various unmet demands and some unforeseen factors leading to different protests, this is a common phenomenon ahead of elections, when everyone wants that their priorities must hold precedence amongst the government. Nor is it the first government in which such protests are being seen. Understanding the mood of people and workers, the government must be cautious and careful in its approach to deal with protestors. The true signs of governance are patience and pause, especially with an angered 'janta'. Heavy-handed tackling of such agitations has a way of proving costly for successive governments. After all, the government is for the people and by the people. Caution must hence be exercised at all times with those agitating, unless someone is taking law into their hands or choosing violence. Protestors also must, in turn, respect the rule of law and cooperate with the administration to host protests which do not pose any kind of major inconvenience to a common man. The right to protest must both be exercised by protestors and handled by the government judiciously to uphold democratic values and the law of the land.

Satnam Chandi

Situation demands balanced approach

The government’s decision to issue show-cause notices to teachers may be legally within its administrative powers, provided the notices are based on specific allegations and the principles of natural justice are followed. However, the present situation demands a balanced and sensitive approach. Teachers and employees are important stakeholders and disciplinary action should not be perceived as discouraging legitimate concerns or criticism. At the same time, government employees are expected to maintain discipline and adhere to applicable service rules. The authorities should therefore distinguish between genuine grievances, peaceful expression of opinion and conduct that clearly violates established rules. A balanced and constructive approach, combined with meaningful dialogue, may help address the situation effectively. Transparent communication can often prevent misunderstandings from escalating. The process should be followed in accordance with established procedures, giving every concerned individual an appropriate opportunity to explain their position. Ultimately, fairness, patience, mutual respect and adherence to established procedures can help resolve concerns constructively and strengthen trust among all stakeholders.

J.P. Singh

Resolve issue through dialogue

Every problem can be solved through direct dialogue. On 27 August, teachers went on strike under the guidance of their unions and the state government is reportedly preparing to take action against them. While the government is within its rights to ensure uninterrupted public services, employees also have a fundamental right to protest, strike, or hold a dharna when their genuine demands are not heard. When demands are ignored, employees are often compelled to take such steps. Both sides are right in their own place. Instead of confrontation, the issue should be resolved through dialogue. The state government should invite teachers' unions for talks to find an amicable solution.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Govt should hold talks with unions

The State Government’s issue of show-cause notices to teachers and employees has really put the Government Employees in a dilemma. The employees have gone on mass casual leave (Maha Hartal) for demanding their dues of (DA) Dearness Allowance. Even the Punjab & Haryana High Court had issued orders for issuing/releasing of DA and DR within a stipulated period, as the state government has moved to the Supreme Court of India with an appeal against the Punjab & Haryana High Court orders. The Punjab Government would have released a few sums of amount rather than issuing show-cause notices to the employees who had not taken leave on this issue. The employees are permanent; if they had gone on leave after adopting the proper channel, then these issued show-cause notices are null and void. The state government should have gone for talks with the unions rather than being strict and rigid on this sensitive issue and should have taken a softer view on this sensitive issue.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Hostile attitude towards employees

The state government is not justified in adopting a hostile attitude towards its employees who are on an agitational path on the legitimate issue of DA. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has already passed the verdict in favour of the employees, who both legally and morally are entitled to receive DA as per the judgment. The High Court’s ruling is largely based upon the recommendations of the Pay Commission constituted by the state itself. Recently, it is learnt that the state government is preferring an appeal with the Supreme Court of India against the High Court’s verdict. The said move is unwarranted and not prudent in every aspect of the matter. The state government should sit with the agitating employees to sort out the modus operandi in the matter of paying DA arrears while ensuring immediate future payment of DA along with their salaries to them as per the judgment. This is necessary due to the state’s financial crunch, under which full payment of DA arrears may not be possible in a lump sum or within a short period of time. It is ironical that the state government is spending thousands of crores on freebies just to stay in power but is criminally avoiding payment of legitimate DA to its own employees, who are forced to adopt confrontation with the state government.

Jagdish Chander

Court rulings must be implemented

While the government is well within its rights to issue show-cause notices to striking employees, the latter too have a constitutional right to peaceful protest against their genuine grievances. But the real issues hover over the trust deficit between the two. All employees come to the roads only after they exhaust all sources of persuasive methods. Democratically elected governments must listen to their employees not as their servants, but as fellow partners in governance. Well-established practices in service conditions, parities in salary structures, time-to-time offsetting of inflationary effects by raising dearness allowances and salary revisions should be maintained. Ignoring the claims of real workers in favour of the distribution of freebies with an eye on vote banks amounts to imprudent spending of state resources. And when governments go all out even to defy court directives in favour of employees, work culture becomes the first casualty. Principles of fiscal prudence, equity, good governance, transparency, accountability, credibility, and, above all, the larger interest of the common man must govern the mutual dialogue between the government and the employees. Invitations for talks must carry official sanctity. Adamant attitudes, pressure tactics and coercive steps add to an impasse rather than to the creation of a congenial working environment. Decisive court rulings must be implemented by the government and employees must start contributing with redoubled vigour. Cordial dialogue is the way out.

Abhyam Sharma