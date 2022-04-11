Open House: What are main issues that need to be taken up by new govt on a priority & require early resolution?

State Govt should take visible steps

After having historically voted AAP to power, the people of Punjab are now looking for a revolution they were promised during elections. Presently, given the performance of last few days, one is definitely assured of government’s commitment towards eradicating evils and bringing reforms. However, the gigantic task is not so easy as to dismantle the deep rooted regime of wide spread corruption and mafia infrastructure promoted and sheltered by erstwhile political parties for more than seventy years, both short run and long run strategies are required in a time bound manner. Besides this, local issues and macro issues are to be identified for implementation on priority basis. As regards local issues, the action should be immediate to be visible to an ordinary citizen in the street. To begin with, performance in law and order situation regarding petty crimes and public confidence in police functioning needs to be substantially improved. Secondly, traffic chaos in major cities need to be addressed urgently. Thirdly, the local administration is required to be thoroughly overhauled to meet immediate aspirations of the people. Major issues pertain to public sanitation and disposal of both wet and dry garbage in a scientific and sustainable manner. Burning of garbage by both the public and the municipal employees should be effectively banned to be followed with penalising the offenders. Fourthly, the menace pertaining to stray animals and street dogs needs to be tackled for permanent solution thereof. The last but most important is taking utmost care of environment through protecting trees and enhancing green cover. However, this does not absolve the present dispensation of pursuing effectively long run agenda of making Punjab a corruption and mafia-free state and also bringing revolutionary reforms in public health, education and employment, electricity and water etc. in terms of election manifesto and so called “guarantees”.

JAGDISH CHANDER

The new AAP government in the state must find a solution to traffic mess on roads and provide basic civic amenities without any further delay and instead of making more announcements, the new regime should concentrate on fulfilling promises made in their manifesto.

People want drastic change in system

Traffic congestions, strict implementation of traffic rules, strictly to follow the traffic signals and keeping of signal lights intact, encroachments on the pedestrian walking lanes on both sides of the road, wrong parking , proper movement of the three-wheelers and refrain them to halt in the chowks as number of e-rickshaws have increased manifold , illegal constructions of commercial buildings . Delayed projects should be completed well within stipulated period may be the elevated road in Adampur or railway flyover in Ladewali. The Punjab Government headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had made number of guarantees with the masses during the pre-Assembly elections may be implemented in public interest without delay. The People of Punjab have voted AAP to power to see difference of administrative reforms then the previous governments but as the state coffers are empty it seems that some proposals will have the same fate which the previous governments had committed. The people want a drastic change in the system and want that their works be done without any hindrances and the system be made much easier for the general public to pay their dues/ taxes.

RAJAT KUMAR MOHINDRU

A ray of hope to rebuild state

Since Independence, the strategy to win elections remains eccentric around bipolar polity and populist gimmicks. Upon winning, often the candidates become non-serious towards the real issues despite making big promises during the elections. With the rising awareness, people voted for Aam Aadmi Party with high hopes. Amid a few grave problems confronting the state, top on their agenda is the creation of the jobs to resolve unemployment, menace of drugs and reforms in health and education sector. The core issue of heavy debt burden on the state ought to be given high priority by mobilising fresh resources and plugging the loop holes pilfering the state exchequer. Obviously, with transparency and consistency, new regime will have to abstain from all kinds of extravaganza and lay prime focus on prudent restructuring of the crippled economy of the state. Simultaneously, in the wake of declining farm incomes and depleting groundwater, efficient management of natural resources viz-a-viz balancing agriculture-aids & output by motivating crop diversification should get urgent notice. Ensuring zero tolerance against corruption and lawlessness, the new government will have to accord due attention towards public inconveniences and environment pollution by adhering to traffic rules/erratic parking, which requires no extra pecuniary provisions but only regular enforcement of laws. Alongside solid waste management, replacing excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides by organic farming can restore the fertility of its vast lands. Punjab electorates has given a historical mandate to the AAP, which will have to construct a composite model that responds to the change and emerges as a ray of hope to rebuild state as vibrant symbol of classic transformation .

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

People want early solution of problems

Due to a well-organised campaign and an election manifesto full of promises, the AAP has got a huge mandate in the Punjab poll. Realising that the AAP has the will and determination to bring a change in governance, the people have rejected both the ruling Congress and the SAD for ignoring a plethora of public issues such as education, health and civic services, road and transport infrastructure, corruption, price rise, unemployment, drugs and illegal mining, brain drain, industry, agriculture and what not. People have high aspirations and want an early resolution of their problems. Though the Opposition has accused Kejriwal of luring the electorate on the pretext of Delhi model to grab power, the newly-elected AAP MLAs have enthusiastically started looking into these issues on priority, as assured by the leadership. Despite fulfilling its whooping poll promises of ensuring freebies, the government has taken steps to tackle other problems also. It has made certain announcements regarding fresh appointments in various departments, check corruption and streamline administrative functioning. But in the absence of a dynamic state economy, it is really an uphill task. The government has to break the self-serving political-bureaucratic-police nexus which is plundering the state resources, rationalise subsidies to contain the development of vested interests and focus on the revival and rejuvenation of economy. Good governance in Punjab will catapult the image of the AAP leadership which can tie up with other like-minded Opposition parties to take on the BJP juggernaut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Simran & Tajpreet S Kang

Nothing is impossible, willpower needed

The new government AAP has listed many important issues in its manifesto, now it is the time to fulfil it and tackle all prevailing problems of the dist words said should be taken into action. More stress should be given on the corruption free govt and all the problems will come to an end if there will be no corruption. MLAs require working on the incomplete projects, health and sanitation is big issue. They need to focus on efficient sewerage system and garbage disposal. More stress should be given on improving the education system, make changes in recruitment system and deserving candidates should be given chance, so intelligent and highly educated teachers are working in private schools for a meagre salary. Some of the buildings of government schools are so good but due to lack of interest by the head teachers and staff, no cleanliness, gives a shabby look. Pollution and traffic issues should be solved to make it a Smart City. There is definitely a change in the working system, we are fully hopeful that the new government fulfils the promises without any delay, as soon as possible. Nothing is impossible, strong willpower is needed.

SHASHI KIRAN

Road ahead is bumpy for new government

Disgusted with the poor performance of dominant traditional parties, the people of Punjab have overwhelmingly supported and voted for the Aam Aadmi Party which has won a landslide victory in the recently-held Assembly elections. Kejriwal has struck a chord with the electorate with promises of doles for women, better schools, colleges and hospitals, free water and electricity, eradicating corruption and creation of more job opportunities. It is time not to assume airs but to deliver and satisfy the voters who have pinned high hopes on the new dispensation. It is gratifying that the newly elected legislators have focused their attention on multiple challenges confronting the state and its citizens. But they should not be overzealous about their performance and remain within the limits of law and political propriety. Besides giving freebies to different sections of society, the government should check drug abuse, sand mining, transport and liquor mafia, inflation, improve law and order and revamp administrative set-up in all official departments, resolve farm crisis, tackle air pollution and youth migration, etc. on priority basis. Moreover, we want better roads, water and sewage system, uninterrupted power supply, unadulterated milk and milk products and other edible items, affordable grocery, vegetables and fruits, hassle-free traffic, parking places and freedom from the menace of stray dogs and animals. But the road ahead is bumpy as the state reels under an estimated Rs 3 lakh crore public debt.

D S Kang

Give priority to health, edu sectors

It’s unfortunate and wrong that newly-elected AAP MLAs started raiding schools, hospitals and other establishments even before taking oath as members of the state assembly. Who gave them this right? Not the new CM, I suppose. They were just power hungry. There is no doubt about the prevailing malady in our system regarding health, education, infrastructure etc. All these issues should be taken on priority but only after they are given rights as per Constitution. The prevailing government health and education facilities are in doldrums. So the patients and the parents of the children are making a beeline to the private hospitals and also private schools. All modern and developed countries, even in Asia, give priority to health and education and also allocate large amounts of budgets for them. Our governments at the centre and in the states just neglect them. The infrastructure of roads and power are also not quite up to the mark. The coal tar and bitumen are not used properly and soon the roads are damaged because of large numbers of vehicles and overloaded trucks. These should be checked. Electricity break down is frequent, particularly in summer months when hot season is at its peak. The civic facilities and food adulteration, particularly of milk and sweets are not properly checked and people get unhealthy food. All this needs to be corrected by the new government.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Citizens must be made a part of change

The new government has formed in the state of Punjab, and the general public has seen changes in the system within few days. There are so many ills prevailing in the present system and the government is taking actions on the illegal services. We can’t say that everything has come under scanner of the government in the past few days, because there are still very important issues that have not been highlighted yet. But, general public seems happy with their decision, as the government has screened the most neglected but important problems in the system. The one of the biggest problem of the country is ‘corruption’. In the prevailing system, government officials or any private individuals are not ready to render the services without being bribed. The government needs to find the root of the problems. India is diverse country, and Punjab being its part also has followers of different religions. Thought, politics and religion are two different yet vast concepts but they are linked with each other. The government needs to promote the ideology of ‘power of unity’ without considering any discrimination on the grounds of religion, gender, race etc. There are a lot more social issues which needs more attention. The government is trying to promote women right in the system and launched various schemes for women, which really helps them to take a stand in the male dominated society. But, the government will not be able to bring the changes in the prevailing system without participation of the general public. So, we need to become the part of changes in order to bring the changes in the system.

Siman

Take stringent steps to avoid tax evasion

Though we are proud of our heritage, culture and traditions, our national character is at its lowest ebb. To quote just one example, to stop pilferage in power supply, the government has taken numerous steps like fixing the electric meters outside the premises, putting smart meters and now it is proposing pre-paid meters but without any tangible results. There is a huge amount pending under the heads of water supply and sewerage, property tax, shop and establishment tax, etc. To make the defaulters fall in line, the Central Government should come to the rescue of the state government. The Central Government takes stringent measures to avoid their tax evasion by linking PAN with bank account, deduction of TDS, etc. Similarly, the Centre should ask the Income Tax Department that while checking the IT returns it should be noticed that all state government dues are cleared or not. This will act as a great deterrent for the defaulters because ultimately all public welfare schemes by the government solely depend upon the compliance of tax structure of the government.

Harsh Johar

Punish the corrupt to clean system

We all know the cancer of corruption has spread in almost every government department. If MLAs, MPs and bureaucracy at top level is honest then the lower echelon will not indulge in any wrongdoings. Undoubtedly, corruption starts at the level of ministers and MLAs and trickle down to administrative branches. The MLAs should stop asking for favours from officials. They should stop directing administrative officials to organise various functions without releasing legitimate grants/funds for the specific event. Patwaris or police constables cannot accept bribes if DCs and SSPs are honest. Strict austerity measures should be put in place at all levels. More importantly, corrupt officials should be weeded out giving exemplary punishments.

Col IJS GILL

QUESTION The Punjab Government’s decision on the monopolised sale of books and uniforms by private schools seems to have put parents at the receiving end, as they are struggling to buy these from open market since these are not easily available with local vendors. What should the government do to streamline the purchase of books and uniforms, either from market or schools, at nominal rates.

