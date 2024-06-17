open house: What can be done to check unscheduled power cuts, especially in the searing heat?

Privatise power utility, if required

The foremost step that the authorities should take to check unscheduled power cuts is to increase electricity supply to the maximum possible limit, according to the demand for it. Secondly, trained linesmen should be deployed to remove faults in areas where unscheduled cuts are taking place. Thirdly, awareness must be created among consumers to reduce the use of ACs and coolers by not keeping them on continuously at a stretch. Last but not the least, if the PSPCL fails to check long unscheduled power cuts in searing heat wave conditions, the irked city residents can hope for a better change in future through privatisation of PSPCL, transferring it in hands that can discharge their responsibilities more efficiently and effectively.

Sanjay Chawla

Collective efforts need of the hour

Demand for power increases in the scorching heat. The paddy season has also started. Paddy crops demand excess water, and therefore, more electricity will be needed for it. The government has limited sources of generating electricity. The power cuts are common in this situation. It is the responsibility of the state government to provide electricity to residents in the burning heat. The government can reduce power cuts by adopting some methods like decreasing the working hours in government offices. Electricity can be saved by providing sufficient water for the paddy crop through canals. The government can encourage the farmers to go for direct sowing of paddy by giving a reasonable amount of subsidy.

Electricity can be purchased from other states. Punjab can borrow electricity from neighbouring states in the summer and return it in the winter. The state government should encourage the public to purchase solar panels. The state government is not only responsible for providing surplus electricity, we (the public) too have the responsibility to save electricity. The whole family can sit in one room. In this way, we can run an air-conditioner, a cooler, and a fan. Moreover, we should switch off when we have no need for lights, taps or fans. Government officials have a great duty to inform the public about the timing of power cuts so that they can be mentally prepared and use alternatives during this period.

Sucha Singh Sagar

After-effects of urbanisation

Rapid urbanisation may create several problems for residents. The long power cuts is one of the problems faced by residents. The authorities have to take some steps to combat this problem. First, the local government should ensure that the power factor in industries is maintained to save electricity. Secondly, excess leakage of electricity in the transformer also causes unscheduled power cuts and provides solution for overheating of transformers due to over-capacity and over-use of voltage. As people use air-conditioners more, it causes excessive use of electricity. Thirdly, residents should be aware about the benefit of LED bulbs in the house that consume less power. Power theft and over consumption of electricity should be checked. Moreover, the authorities should make people aware about open ventilation and greenery in the house so that when these power cuts happen, they do not suffocate and are able to easily bear with them.

Bharti Thakur

Distribution network appears outdated

Power cuts indicate that something fundamentally is wrong with electricity distribution network in the state. The situation appears to be alarming in view of the fact that there is no power shortage in the state. There is no point in giving certain units of power free of cost to the consumers if they are left facing sudden and long power outages without any prior notification. The distribution network appears to be outdated and needs to be replaced with latest technological advancements. Why is there a need to shut down the system upon the slightest apprehension of any windstorm? And does the practice of load-shedding to offset the pressure of demand still continue? In advanced countries, electricity supply is not switched off even during the period of essential repair or periodic maintenance work. The government needs to build the latest state-of-the art infrastructure for distribution network instead of wasting resources on freebies for political gains.

Jagdish Chander

Maintaining regular supply a challenge

With the perpetual rise in temperature, demand for power is increasing each day, both for domestic and agriculture sector as well. It is likely to go up further during the ongoing paddy season. Since the state is already deficient of electricity, it is indeed a big challenge for the government to maintain a regular supply of power. The eventual long and frequent power cuts have become a nuisance for city residents. Therefore, the state power board, despite financial constraints, will have to purchase electricity from National Power Grid or other electricity surplus states to tide over the current crisis. Meanwhile, it may have to resort to staggering domestic cuts to divert supply towards industry and the agrarian sector so that production is not hindered. Further, to conserve power for immediate needs, the timings in educational institutions and offices during peak weather conditions may also be rescheduled. Alongside, the people should be sensitised to exercise restraint to safeguard themselves from the intensity of heat wave during extreme climatic conditions. Apart from this, it would be justifiable to subsidise households on the pattern of industrial enterprises and other establishments for the installation of solar power units on rooftops to fulfill their own requirements. As a pragmatic solution, however, the government will have to plan extensively to tap alternate means of energy like solar and other renewable ways to fulfill the requirements of the state. In the wake of global warming and depleting water table, the civic bodies and forest administration must join hands to undertake afforestation on a war footing, which perhaps is the only way out to prevent ecological disturbances and drastic environmental changes. These suggestions can be useful to offset the adverse effects of ongoing heat waves. The panacea to the ordeal of prevailing shortage of electricity, nevertheless, solely lies in generating more power to meet the growing demand.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

PSPCL, consumers should collaborate

Frequent and prolonged power cuts have become a major nuisance for the general public, particularly during the sweltering heat. Hence, it becomes imperative for the authorities to effectively manage the balance between the demand and supply of power to prevent such unscheduled cuts. On the supply side, the authorities must upgrade the infrastructure, such as substations, transformers and distribution lines to enhance efficiency, reduce transmission losses and prevent breakdowns. Regular power infrastructure maintenance, including power grids, substations, transformers, and heat-resilient cables is also essential to address voltage fluctuations and minimise downtime. Implementing smart grid technology and automated systems can assist in managing power distribution and load-shedding effectively, and help detect faults, thereby minimising the impact on residents and businesses. The use of renewable energy sources, particularly through rooftop solar installations for both residential and commercial buildings, should be encouraged. Regular trimming of overgrown and aging trees near power lines would help prevent outages during storms or high-velocity winds. On the demand side, promoting energy conservation among residents by educating them about the efficient use of electrical appliances, practising turning off lights, fans and ACs when not required, and introducing time-of-day pricing can incentivise consumers to shift high energy consumption activities to off-peak hours. Encouraging farmers to adopt energy-efficient motor pumps, crops and drip irrigation techniques can also make a significant difference. Back-up generators or battery storage systems can provide temporary relief during outages. However, collaboration between authorities, power utilities and consumers is essential for effectively addressing the issue. To ensure all this, free power supply to all sectors/sections should be discontinued henceforth and instead be supplied uninterruptedly with reasonable charges for its appropriate use.

Kulwant Singh Phull

Overhaul power structure in state

The politics of vote bank, free electricity units to domestic consumers, rapidly increasing use of air-conditioners and electrical appliances are greatly responsible for increasing power consumption. The need of time is to go through the load of consumers and increase the capacity of transformers and cables in specific areas. The need is to go for modification of power structure and find out a mechanism to increase electricity supply through solar system. The department concerned should chalk out a plan to install if possible, micro-hydel projects on canal network so that the electricity produced can be supplied to the nearby areas. No doubt, the cost of the electricity generated from hydel projects is much cheaper than those produced from thermal plants. The Electricity Department should install additional transformers to deal with the demand of the masses so that the demand and supply remains intact. Similarly, all those high-tension wires should be replaced if they are not up to the capacity of load. The electricity poles should be painted with reflector paint so that they are visible during night in the light of vehicles. The department should increase the staff at the complaint centres so that the grievances can be cleared within no time giving the masses relief and relaxation from scorching heat. As the monsoon season is approaching, the joints should be checked and retightened once again so that sparks from the joints of cables do not upset the power supply during the rainy season. If possible, the Punjab Government should demand an atomic power station keeping in mind the future requirement and maintain the demand and supply equilibrium.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Control electricity consumption

The issue of power outages in India is particularly critical due to the country's diverse weather conditions, which can change rapidly from sunny to rainy in just a day. Access to electricity is essential for human survival, and regions like Punjab nowadays face excessive daily power cuts, besides the fact that electricity is free in Punjab up to a certain limit for each household. Prolonged power outages in these areas can have severe consequences for the residents in this scorching heat where the temperature is about 50 degree Celsius. It is crucial to address the inadequacies causing these power cuts to ensure the well-being and safety of the affected communities. The city is experiencing frequent and prolonged power cuts due to various factors. Increased power consumption from residential and commercial sectors strains the existing electrical infrastructure. A retired PSPCL official stated, "The demand is expected to beat last year's figure by more than 1,000 MW. Summer-associated factors such as unit outages, low reservoir levels and manpower shortage might worsen the situation". In April, Punjab's electricity consumption jumped by 9.6%, to 45,950 lakh units compared to previous April's 41,900 lakh units, which the power corporation reports attributed to a rise in temperature. Nevertheless, this is not an excuse to overuse electricity, people should control their electricity consumption as much as possible to curb the problem. Another simple yet effective solution is to use solar panels to turn the scorching heat into a blessing in disguise. The sun rays which are dehydrating the agricultural land of Punjab can now be converted into electric energy through solar panels. Solar panels are a one-time investment and have a plethora of benefits: During the summer, using solar panels can lead to significant savings on energy costs. Air-conditioning units often contribute to high energy bills in the hottest months, but solar panels can help counteract these expenses. Generating your own electricity can decrease your reliance on the grid and help you save money on energy costs. Apart from economic benefits, solar panels also offer increased energy independence. Generating your own electricity means you are less dependent on energy providers, which can be especially valuable during power outages or emergencies. Solar panels also have environmental advantages since they produce clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These devices are a gift of technology and are good for both the common public and the environment and contribute to a better society. So, people should plant these panels on their rooftops and in sunny areas in their houses/workplaces to effectively use the solar energy. These power cuts disrupt daily life, affecting everything from household activities to business operations, and highlight the urgent need for upgrading the city's electrical grid and implementing sustainable energy solutions to meet growing demands.

lakshit Jindal

Learn to live with inconveniences

Earlier, there used to be power break-downs following a high-velocity dust storm. Now there are power shutdowns or outages planned to ensure equitable distribution of electricity. Then came coal shortages and the consequent long power cuts which remained a regular feature in cities like Amritsar till Punjab became a power surplus state and the consumers began to enjoy the privilege of continuous and uninterrupted power supply. Most of us forgot about the nuisance of long outages only to be reminded again that things should not be taken for granted. Free power supply up to a certain number of units per billing cycle has only worsened the situation. The load on transmission lines increases on account of more and more active ACs during May-June. However, I think there is no scarcity of power, given that all hydroelectric and thermal power houses are functioning well and to full capacity. The dams are full. This is not to deny power break-downs in this or that circuit during peak hours. Thank God, we have inverters and batteries to tide over the crisis. I think it is a matter of days when we will have the first downpour and a drop in temperature. Besides, we have to learn how to live with slight inconveniences. We have had an excess of ease, comfort and automation, and the demands of climate change have to be respected.

Prof Mohan Singh

QUESTION for next week Each year thousands of trees are cut to make way for new construction projects, highways, roads and public sector establishments without planting fresh saplings in their place? Seeing the unprecedented heatwave in the region, isn’t it necessary for the government to stop the forest cover from shrinking further, which can only save mankind from such disasters?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (June 20)