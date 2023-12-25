Open House: What measures should the govt take to check the rising graph of crime in the city?

Stringent measures needed to check crime

Since the eradication of terrorism from the state, incidents of crime have been pestering the people of the state. Successive governments of the state have failed miserably to curb crime incidents. Gangsters and other anti-social elements go scot-free after committing crime. The need of the hour is to take prompt measures to control crime. Every politician is aware of the fact that whether they are in power or in the opposition, they will not be attacked by any miscreant and they are safe. So, there is a need to awaken the law enforcement agencies as maintaining law and order in the state is their primary responsibility and failure to fulfil it is causing a great inconvenience to masses.

Sanjay Chawla

Govt must make cities crime-free

The basic motive of every political party in power at the Centre or in state is to expand its political influence and maintain its grip on power. Our district police heads should always remember what Theodore Roosevelt said: “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.” Senior police officials also use tact along with force to bring a situation under control. But here in our state, the bond among politicians, gangsters and police is everlasting. Further, written laws are like a spider’s web, they will catch in time the weak and poor, but would be torn to pieces by the rich and powerful. The miracle is not to fly in air or walk on water, but to walk on earth. Let our state government wake up and make our cities crime-free so that people can roam about without fear and danger.

Naresh Johar

Give Cops a free hand to tackle criminals

Gangsters, snatchers, car lifters, et al, have not emerged overnight. They are a by-product of the long political and administrative rot that has prevailed in Punjab after Operation Bluestar. The law-enforcing agencies, though equipped with the best brains and technology, are not given the freedom to act and the district chiefs are transferred too frequently. No wonder they choose inaction as the best choice for which they know there is no punishment. Moreover, they enjoy political patronage too, at some level. However, in cases like the encounter at Jandiala Guru, the police have to take the bull by the horns and show that they are the custodians of law, though one wonders why the gangster was not frisked after he was handcuffed. But the rising number of such gangsters in the state is frightening. About 10 days ago, there were reports of seven such encounters that had taken place in a matter of three weeks after which the Punjab Chief Minister ordered the police to assert their presence. It is a fact that the Chief Minister’s long absence from the state factored in the poor law and order situation in Punjab. Will they be able to bust or fish out an estimated 2,000 or so gangsters and restore normalcy? I think the necessary message has gone home. Meanwhile, people should neither provide any shelter to such elements nor refrain from supplying such intelligence to the authorities concerned. Police-people co-operation eliminated terrorism during 1980s. It can repeat the trick and help remove the obnoxious gangster culture as well.

Prof Mohan Singh

Stop recurring transfers of SHOs

Frequent transfers of the Station House Officers must be halted and only transfer of those cops should be ordered who fail to check an untoward incident in their areas or fail to nab the culprit within a stipulated time period. All we need is strict enforcement of the orders and nobody is to be above the law. The Police Department should refrain from working under political pressure and should enforce the law at any cost to maintain law and order and to create an atmosphere of confidence among masses. Night patrolling is a must and the beat system must continue. Senior police officers should refrain from making junior staff to continue after finishing their duty hours. The major issue at present is of traffic bottlenecks in internal parts of the city and at various chowks (roundabout). Recently, the Commissioner of Police has notified new orders to improve the traffic situation and give a relief to commuters. Another big worry is a spike in cases of firing and robbery. The policemen deputed on various chowks at night must be given strict orders that whosoever is responsible for a firing incident, a case must be registered and his gun licence suspended. Similarly, night patrolling is necessary to instill confidence in the masses and to create fear of the police among the robbers or anti-social elements.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Need to increase intelligence network

Rising incidents of firing, robbery and theft have become a cause for concern for every lawful resident of the city as well as the police department. Over the past few years, there has been a sharp rise in the number of crime incidents not only in the city, but also in the state. To check incidents of crimes, the law enforcement agencies should take concrete steps. The intelligence network is required to be strengthened. Timely sharing of information by intelligence agencies with field staff will help in curbing crime incidents. The information received by intelligence agencies must be well evaluated before it is disseminated to the cops on duty. On receiving the information, immediate action must be taken by police personnel of the area. Survillence is required to be mounted 24x7 in each and every city of Punjab. In the police department, a carrot-and-stick policy is required to be implemented in true spirit. The morale of the police force is required to be boosted from time to time.

Kamal Nayan Sharma

Police-public efforts can check crime graph

It is sad that incidents of crime have witnessed a sharp upward trend in recent months. This has earned the state a bad name. Besides, it has put a big question mark on the efficiency of police personnel in tackling criminals. People have started questioning the lax approach of the law enforcement agencies. The question is how to instill fear of the police in the minds of the criminals. The police should treat criminals as criminals. The cops should not bow to any political pressure while discharging their duties. They should use the technology to the hilt to deter miscreants from committing crimes. The police should plant moles in gangs of criminals to lay hand on first-hand information about their prospective plans to commit crime. People should be motivated to help the police in nabbing criminals. It is painful to state that police-public cooperation deficit is still high even after 76 years of Independence. The joint efforts of the police and the public can help arrest the rising crime graph in the state. To sum up, a multidimensional approach need to be undertaken to contain criminals and their nefarious activities.

Prof Rajan Kapoor

Round-the-clock surveillance

Universally, a good and effective governing dispensation is attributable to mainly two parameters — one for impeccable maintenance of law and order and the second is for administration of fair and speedy justice. Assuming that the second parameter is not immediately within the ambit of any democratically elected government, the first relating to maintenance of law and order is very much under the direct control of the government. However, it is observed that in spite of this tool being most potent and visible manifestation of the government, the law and order situation remains grim and is always short of public expectations on the ground. With the installation of the AAP government in Punjab, it was generally expected that the overall law and order situation would start improving, but unfortunately it has not happened so far. Though the government is trying to showcase police achievements in controlling gangs and mafia culture in various fields, it hardly bothers to think that an ordinary man in the street is fed up with news reports of numerous petty crimes constantly pouring in. Frequent criminal incidents of firing, robbery, snatching of valuables like mobile phones, gold jewellery, purses, etc, speak very poor of the local police administration which, of course, can be effectively managed to the public’s satisfaction. To check petty crimes, the police station in-charge of the area should be held exclusively accountable in particular and the city patrolling squad in general. Both should work in full coordination of each other with vital inputs from the intelligence wing for both preventive and quick investigation purposes. Besides, round-the-clock surveillance through installation of CCTVs across the city and a control room equipped with the latest technology must be established to eliminate crime from society.

Jagdish Chander

Stern action against criminals needed

Known for vibrant culture and inclusive growth, Punjab has always been at the forefront in the field of food production and display of gallantry in safeguarding the frontiers of the nation. But some youngsters get influenced by the vicious agenda led by cross-border terrorism due to its strategic location. Anti-national elements succeed by drawing mileage from political dynamics or administrative arrogance to create disturbances. After coming to power, the AAP government had initiated a number of steps to provide clean administration, which includes a decisive war on corruption and the gang culture so as to ensure a peaceful environment in the state. Initially, it succeeded in restoring confidence towards the direction of corruption-free governance, yet the recent spurt in cases of arson, rapes , carjacking, chain snatching, etc, has again put the spotlight on the deterioration of law and order in the region. This spike in freak incidents of broad daylight murders and robberies have a cascading effect on the civility of life, resulting in fear among the residents. A number of cases of drug trafficking, illicit liquor trade, illegal mining, etc, are being reported every day and many of them with linkage to bigwigs or some political opportunists is indeed worrisome. The regime is found desperately grappling with wanton incidents of thefts, firing and dacoities in houses and at businesses, giving rise to the speculation that criminals have no fear of the law enforcement agencies. The people are feeling insecure and the adverse law and order situation is adversely hitting the economy of the state, as no potential investment is forthcoming. On the other hand, the exodus of youth to overseas countries is continuing unchecked. Obviously, the government has to accord utmost priority to the issue of law and order. While use of technology for effective surveillance and continuous patrolling are essential, stern action against the perpetrators of crime is the need of the hour. A close liaison between the citizens and the authorities has to be maintained for quick tracing and nabbing of the culprits. The judiciary should dispose of cases involving criminal offences by awarding harsh and timely punishment so that anti-social elements dare not take the law into their own hands. More importantly, government officials should be held accountable for unlawful happenings in their area of operation. Obviously, the need is to show constant presence in the field rather than mere rhetorics from designated offices. Safety and peace in society is the paramount duty of the administration and it has to be ensured under all circumstances.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Strengthen the police on professional lines

A cascade of disturbing incidents of firing, robbery and murders in the recent past has left the law enforcement agencies grappling with unprecedented challenges. Some steps that these agencies can take to check crimes are: strengthening the police force purely on professional lines without political or any other interference; making the officer concerned responsible in his one’s jurisdiction; awarding efficient officers appropriately; sparing more police force for patrolling in the field; strengthening the intelligence network as well as coordinating with the neighbouring states and central agencies to prevent cross-border/inter-state movement of gangsters, drug smugglers and anti-nationals, a major sources of their funding. Rationalising the police force at a higher level and enhancing the capacity and efficiency at a lower level, especially for speedy investigation, charge-sheeting, and conviction rate. The National Crime Records Bureau reports that Punjab has a low rate of investigation and charge-sheeting. Many cases either remain unresolved or poorly prosecuted. This results in a lack of faith in the judicial system and a dearth of deterrence. Furthermore, it is essential to tackle the root causes of crime, like unemployment, poverty, social exclusion, drug abuse, and political interference. Besides these, community policing and public awareness campaigns should be promoted to build trust and cooperation between the police and the citizens. Ultimately, the law enforcement agencies need to adopt a holistic and proactive approach to deal with the complex and dynamic challenges of crime prevention and control.

Kulwant Singh Phull

Create jobs for poor people of city

Over the past few years, there has been a disturbing surge in freak crimes that continue to terrify and baffle authorities and masses. There has been an increase in rape cases, which indicates that the surroundings of Punjab are not safe. The authorities must act quickly to stop this nuisance. The police force needs to identify the target areas or the addas of criminals. In this way, they can notice any movement or catch the miscreants red-handed. Poor people find snatching and robbing an easy way of living than working on minimum wages or finding a job. The government needs to develop more job opportunities and provide education to kids below the poverty line to prevent such circumstances from happening in future. Last but not least, the government should build rehab centres in jails so that whenever an accused is sentenced to imprisonment, he comes out of it as a reformed person and never perpetrate crime again in his lifetime.

Lakshit Jindal

Keep a watchful eye on migrants

To combat crime, the people should also come forward. We cannot blame only the police for rising crime. Mostly unemployed youth or drug-addicts commit crimes. Few people say that it is migrants or outsiders from the city who commit crime. But where do these migrants reside? They also reside among people. Hence, house owners must submit the required data to the police station concerned of people to whom they give their houses/shops on rent for proper identification.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

