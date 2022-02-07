Open House: What should be done to end common man's woes, especially during VIP movement?

Inform public about alternative routes

The election time is fairly close and a lot of rallies are being conducted by the parties in fray. Prominent politicians are holding many rallies but they may not know what is happening behind the scenes. When the VIPs address the people after their rallies, many people cause blockage to the roads, which leads to a huge commotion which leads to traffic jams. The people are stuck in the traffic for hours and hours and then after a lot of time, the police are alerted about this and they come to the place and try to clear up the traffic which also eats up a lot of time. What is the need for hosting such rallies on a big scale if it causes discomfort to the people? Why cause discomfort to the people who are tired after working hard all day? The ways by which we could make this go on smoothly are that there should be a proper system of the flow of traffic. There should be proper barriers or routes made for the people and if in case the routes have to be diverted, they should be diverted through good roads and not the bad ones. In the end, I would like to say that there should be rallies but with a proper system that does not cause any disturbance or discomfort to the people.

Sanidhya Bhaskar

VIP movement: EC must issue guidelines

The public should not face any inconvenience due to the movement of so-called VIPs under any circumstances and elections are no exception to this rule. The Elections Commission should issue comprehensive guidelines regarding the movement of VIPs during elections to ensure that public inconvenience can be minimized if not abolished completely. The exercise of elections is consequential to ensure actual working of democratic institutions and putting any restriction against free public movement is not only undemocratic but is Illegal and against the very spirit of Constitution also. Moreover, it mounts to vulgar display of authority which needs to be curbed to ensure real democracy in government. Actually, any leader who thinks himself or herself above the general public and expects special treatment relating to personal security and movement can never be a true leader of the masses and cannot be trusted for public welfare and social progress.

Jagdish Chander

Use tech for security arrangements

As it is not the new precedent that during the visit of VIPs in the city the roads are blocked or the traffic is diverted through other route, keeping in view the security and safety of the VIPs for safe passage of the convoy is the responsibility of the district administration and the district administration on its behalf tries to defuse every error for smooth passing of VIPs. As this is not the new practice of blocking the roads during the visit of VIPs, it is old practice. As with the modernisation of technology the traffic should be halted just for minutes and long time blockage of traffic for long hours creates traffic hazards for long after the safe passage of VIP convoy. Where there are two Lanes there one side is remained open for through traffic. As in the present arena of digital communication the political leaders have lot of facilities to address the masses through internet facilities by fixing LED’s. It is up to the decision taken by the political leaders to interact with their cadre through virtual rallies or through virtual meetings with the masses through their mobiles or other devices.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Functions should be held outside city

Along with various infrastructural development works, mismanagement of garbage and construction materials, frequent encroachments by shopkeepers and heavy incessant rains, ever increasing number of vehicles on narrow, broken and pot-holed city roads poses a great challenge to daily commuters. They are worst-hassled during the massive VIP movements, especially on the eve of state Assembly or Lok Sabha elections. As politicians cross cities for election rallies and road shows in support of party candidates, long jams on major roads are a common sight. Roads and arterial lanes are blocked and regular traffic is thrown out of gear causing great inconvenience to commuters. It is a matter of concern that even ambulances engaged in ferrying seriously injured and terminally sick patients to hospitals and other emergency services are stopped and delayed. The civil administration and the police are often blamed for their failure to tackle unwanted traffic confusion and chaos. Since it is unconstitutional to restrict the VIP movements, it is time to prepare a comprehensive traffic plan to keep pace with the changing political scenario. Owing to lack of proper alternative roads and lanes in the cities, the police should introduce state-of-the-art technology and under modernisation measures to ensure the smooth traffic flow during high-profile electoral campaigns. Venues for these political activities should be shifted from the core city areas to open spaces outside. The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles should not be allowed for the time being. The political stalwarts themselves should not break the rules of the Model Code of Conduct or the Election Commission should put some reasonable curbs on the VIP culture.

D S Kang

Inconvenience to commuters

Its election time and politicians from all political parties prove to be a major headache for residents. The arrival of ministers for campaigning caused too much inconvenience to commuters. There is so much chaos, traffic jam, road blocked for hours and some time closed. There is a heavy rush of vehicles. The police deployed there didn’t allow anybody to cross or come on the blocked road. It’s opened only after the campaigner left. Actually, the traffic should be stopped only at the arrival of PM or President. Here in India even local leaders are behaving like super powers with so much security and huge convoy of police cars and guards to show their powers. Any mishap can occur because of blocked and jammed roads. Even the ambulance stuck there and no place to move ahead, imagine the condition of the patient, how he will survive. The police should ensure that the city residents and commuters should not suffer because of their trips. Either they should be halt outskirts of the city without disturbing the traffic and general public. They should be given time slot on the TV to represent themselves. These rallies culture should be finished and comes to an end where thousands of people gather and sometimes stampede happened. The work should speak throughout their tenure so that they don’t have to do rallies.

Shashi Kiran

Make separate route for movement of VIPs

As elections and democracy are considered inseparable in our society, numerous long, messy traffic jams are also a common phenomenon. The VIP movement gains momentum in the wake of every election season. Hosting of major events and visits by political bigwigs to cities across the state to garner maximum votes for their party contestants, cause a great inconvenience to the general public. When traffic is held up or diverted, daily commuters often get into heated arguments with the police personnel who are deployed to check security around and manage convoy movement, big crowds and gatherings. We have to find a solution to the prevailing complex problem; otherwise, we should be ready to face its heat in the coming times. It is imperative for the police to look into the matter seriously and make special arrangements for the unhindered movement of vehicles, including the cavalcade of the VIPs, and avoid earning displeasure of ordinary citizens for restricting their movement for more than 10-15 minutes. Roads and infrastructure should be updated in proportion to an exponential increase in vehicles and proper traffic diversion plans should be formulated. Instead of thickly-populated or narrow places, political rallies, road shows and other events should be held at specially demarcated open spaces away from the cities. Restricting the number of people and vehicles at the venue will be of great help. More emphasis should be laid on political campaigning through print, TV and social media platforms.

Simran & Tajpreet S Kang

Use mass media to interact with people

It is highly deplorable that even after 75 years of Independence, freebie culture is not out but has further criminalised the elections. Various political parties adopt all sorts of tactics to get voters support for its candidates to be elected. Large gatherings are arranged as show of strength, where nefarious incidents of hiring people by offering money and liquor are often reported. Usually, celebrities or top brass leadership are engaged by the candidates for canvassing during election rallies. To give safe passage to these leaders, road blocks and frequent diversions in traffic routes for public are proposed by the administration. On the other hand, dharnas and protests by the trade unions near the elections to accentuate the problems of commuters. Many a times, even the ambulance vehicles are found stranded on the roads due to long traffic snarls. Such encroachments on roads cause unwanted trouble to the people due to which normal business activities also suffer. The EC has taken some noteworthy steps by capping the number of participants in physical rallies. Such measures will not only save time and money. In right earnest, this was most desirable as it has given some relief from inconveniences caused by huge election rallies. The practice should, however, be continued with more refinements in future, as well. All political parties should proactively make extensive use of print and electronic media and exhort its candidates to prefer open house debate at various platforms like TV channels and social networking sites, which provide an excellent alternative to express concerns on issues of larger public interest. The administration ought to conduct intensive patrolling to check the malpractices and illegal means adversely impacting our democratic values.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Keep well-being of masses in mind

There is no doubt that during election time the political parties and their leaders are not bothered about the convenience and comfort of the common man. They are just interested in getting votes and holding meetings on the roads much to the chagrin of the people. Even the national and state leaders of the political parties care for the public. Nearly all the roads are blocked. Some parties hold public meetings on the roads with tents and other paraphernalia. Businessmen and government employees suffer as they can’t open their shops and attend their office. Unfortunately even the election commission does not care about the welfare of the people and take strict actions against political parties and their leaders. We need CECs like TN Seshan and James Michael Lyngdoh who used to pull up the political parties and their leaders for any digression from the rules. VIPs should also be given proper instructions about elections codes and rules. I think it’s for the first time that Election Commission members were called to the office of the Prime Minister. Why? People need to be aware of such shenanigans of the political parties and their leaders.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Use virtual means to attend rallies

Increasing number of VIP visits to the city during elections has made it difficult for the common man to go to hospital, office, bank, college etc. VIP visit become a source of trouble for the common man. In many cases, traffic is either diverted or stopped. However, people still get clogged in the traffic and keep waiting for hours. Don’t the authorities know that the emergency comes without warning? If the ministers are truly concerned about the common man, they can restrict their movement. They can avoid travelling to elections campaign. Whatever the frivolous promises they make at election rallies, they can do the same thing virtually without wasting common man time in bottleneck traffic.

SAAHIL HANS

