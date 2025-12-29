Open house: What should be done to prevent accidents in winter fog?

Minimise pile-ups, save lives

Dense fog is a major cause of road accidents during the winter months. Visibility under such adverse weather conditions drops sharply and reaction time is severely reduced. Drivers often fail to judge distances, speed and the movement of vehicles ahead, leading to rear-end collisions and large-scale pile-ups on highways. Furthermore, reckless and high-speed driving, lane indiscipline, lack of proper road markings, inadequate fitting of reflectors on vehicles, and non-use of fog lights during intense fog aggravate the risk of accidents. In many cases, once a vehicle meets with an accident or comes to an abrupt halt due to sudden braking, approaching vehicles, unable to see the obstruction in time, crash into it, triggering a chain reaction involving multiple vehicles. Heavily loaded vehicles add to the severity of accidents, causing extensive damage, injuries and even loss of life. Frequent fog-related mishaps expose shortcomings in our road infrastructure, such as inadequate signage, poor reflective markings and insufficient lighting. Besides this, the absence of real-time traffic advisories and delayed emergency response further worsen the impact of such incidents. While poorly managed road infrastructure needs a proactive approach towards upgradation, a lot of improvement is essential in the strict enforcement of traffic rules to save several precious lives during foggy weather.

Specifically, white and yellow lane markings across roads can be of substantial help during low visibility. Authorities must ensure better road illumination, proper diversion signs and timely traffic alerts to prevent fog-induced accidents. On the drivers’ part, they should reduce speed, maintain safe distances, invariably use fog lights and avoid sudden manoeuvres. Above all, greater awareness and strict enforcement of safety norms are imperative to minimise pile-ups and save lives during hostile climatic conditions.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Drive with caution, follow speed limits

A few years back, slogans were written and highlighted along the sides of National Highways such as “Speed thrills but kills”, “Drive with caution” and other cautionary messages. With the revolution in the automobile industry, the speed of four-wheelers, three-wheelers and two-wheelers has reached new heights. Similarly, National Highways and express highways with multiple lanes have been constructed for safe driving. However, due to high-speed vehicles and safety equipment fitted in cars, buses and trucks, many drivers cross all limits of overspeeding recommended as per the limits highlighted on the roads. As the winter season has commenced, day and night fog and smog are engulfing the atmosphere, reducing visibility to merely a few metres. Caution is the need of the hour to drive vehicles within speed limits and according to visibility. However, due to the presence of safety devices in vehicles, drivers tend to overspeed in fog and sometimes even overtake other vehicles despite poor visibility. Tractor-trolleys and trucks loaded with sugarcane and iron rods need immediate attention with regard to pasting reflectors on the back of their trolleys and fitting red lights on the last edge of protruding iron rods, as such vehicles are rarely visible in fog. Similarly, cuts and crossings on National Highways are hardly visible when dense fog and smog engulf the atmosphere and visibility is poor. Dense fog and smog also slow down transport movement, leading to delays and cancellations of many trains and flights. Therefore, people should drive with caution when visibility is poor, follow speed limits according to conditions, and keep themselves safe while travelling.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Rash driving is no less a crime

Winter fog has been an old foe of Punjab’s administration every year in terms of life-threatening incidents, as well as the safety of the homeless. On average, there are 14 fatalities each day resulting from accidents caused by fog conditions. When examining yearly data from 2014 to 2021, it is evident that 2017 recorded the highest number of both accidents and deaths, with 1,244 mishaps leading to 866 fatalities. The following year, 2018, showed a similarly alarming trend, with 1,177 accidents and 912 lives lost due to fog-related incidents. This data underscores the significant impact that fog has on road safety and highlights the urgent need for improved protective measures during such hazardous weather conditions. In addition, in 2022, fog and mist were responsible for at least 872 traffic accidents, in which 712 individuals lost their lives and 512 were injured, according to a study conducted by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC). An added concern is the rise in recklessness among drivers, putting their own lives as well as those of countless others at risk. The administration should penalise guilty rash drivers with hefty fines and increased taxation for the rest of their lives, linked to their PAN cards, so that it remains a permanent reminder of negligence and poor conduct. Moreover, fog lights and reflectors should be installed on all vehicles and streets to guide drivers during intense fog. There should also be more police booths, police stations and surveillance cameras at every intersection operating 24/7 to catch offenders red-handed. Rash driving is no less a crime than attempted murder and should be tried in court under similar charges.

Lakshit Jindal

Enforce traffic rules strictly

While it is imperative and the government’s prime responsibility to ensure basic infrastructure required for safe and smooth traffic flow during winter fog conditions, it is equally important for transport drivers to take all necessary precautions documented for safeguarding themselves and others against accident risks in foggy weather. All drivers should be mandated to undergo a free refresher course designed by the transport department exclusively for safe and smooth transportation during foggy conditions. The traffic police should strictly enforce all traffic rules in general, and especially the regulatory measures applicable during winter fog. Offenders should be punished indiscriminately. At the same time, the general public should be sensitised to adopt prescribed precautions while using any mode of transport on roads and streets during foggy conditions.

Jagdish Chander

Maintain safe distance from vehicles

Road accidents during foggy conditions have become increasingly common, especially during the winter season. Almost every day, news reports highlight tragic incidents in which people suffer serious injuries or even lose their lives due to poor visibility and reckless driving. Dense fog significantly reduces visibility on roads, making driving extremely risky if proper precautions are not taken. In such conditions, even a small mistake can lead to devastating consequences. While it is the responsibility of authorities to ensure extra vigilance on highways during winters, such as deploying traffic personnel, installing warning signs, and maintaining proper lighting, the responsibility does not rest with them alone. Drivers themselves play a crucial role in preventing accidents. Every individual behind the wheel must act responsibly and remain alert while driving in foggy conditions. Reducing speed, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, using fog lights correctly, and avoiding sudden braking are essential safety measures that can save lives. Careless driving not only endangers the driver but also puts the lives of passengers, pedestrians, and other road users at risk. Safety on the road is a shared responsibility, and ignoring basic precautions can lead to irreversible loss. Therefore, it is vital for everyone to adopt a cautious and disciplined approach while driving, especially during foggy weather, to protect themselves and others from unfortunate mishaps.

Shivit Chadha

Use fog lights properly

Careless driving has become alarmingly common on roads, especially during the winter season when fog severely affects visibility. Driving at high speed in such conditions should not be allowed at all, as it significantly increases the risk of accidents. Dense fog reduces visibility to a great extent, and in many cases it becomes almost zero, making highways extremely dangerous. As a result, countless people lose their lives every year due to negligence and lack of caution while driving in foggy conditions. Drivers must understand that speed and fog are a deadly combination. They should be extra careful by driving slowly and using headlights and fog lights properly. Ignoring these basic safety measures can lead to tragic consequences not only for the driver but also for other commuters sharing the road. At the same time, traffic police and concerned authorities have an important role to play. Public awareness campaigns can also help educate drivers about the dangers of foggy driving. By being cautious, disciplined, and alert, both drivers and authorities can work together to prevent accidents and save precious lives.

Priyanka Sharma

Highway accidents demand action

The highways of Punjab including Jalandhar are increasingly being ridden by killer stretches which are being proven fatal of an exceeding number of people every day and every week. Countless lives are being lost in accidents where innocents who happily head out from home, end up being brought back dead. A large part of the responsibility lies with the rowdies who drive very rashly without any fear of action on the raids. So many people hit vehicles and run away. Eateries and liqour vend stretches are especially notorious for drunk drivers causing ruckus in the night. Stern measures against some of these elements will make other toe the line. Stricter punishments need to be meted out to those who take law in their hands and over speeding – especially on the highway amidst fog must be dealt with much more stringently.

Tanisha Chaturvedi

Traffic chaos needs control

Underage driving, no fear of the law despite law enforcement norms in place, a mass buying and ownership of vehicles etc. —are the key reasons behind the slew of accidents taking place in the district. Many underage drivers continue to break the rules despite recent strict action. Traffic rules will only be obeyed when there is fear of the law among the violators. Responsibility also lies with parents who continue to hand over vehicles to kids who do not know how to drive. Ironically, the barrage of vehicles flooding city roads is also one the causes for increased accidents. There is a lack of for recreation, pedestrians and even parks and all extra space is being eaten up for vehicles, parkings and even scrapped vehicle scrap yards. There is need to make paces free so that vehicles are allowed only in designated spaces and don’t encroach into every arena meant for citizens.

Manjula Chauhan

Timely intervention can save lives

Awareness seminars and sessions should be carried out in schools to sensitise youths about the abidance to traffic rules and for general respect towards human lives. The amount of incidents where people with big vehicles hit someone and flee, not even bothering to ensure whether they are fine, is shameful. Many lives are lost in such incidents due to the sheer delay in medical treatment. Timely intervention could save lives. With measures like Sarak Surakhya Force and cutting edge traffic management technology, policing should prioritise saving of precious lives. There must also be areas and stretches where entry of vehicles must be restricted.

Rajpreet Singh