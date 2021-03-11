Open House: What should be done to raise awareness on depleting groundwater level & rising water pollution?

Awareness among masses need of hour

We all are responsible citizens and until we all are not sincere towards environmental pollution, depleting groundwater level and rising water pollution, we cannot come towards a positive result even though the Union and state governments frame a number of polices to curb the menace. As World Environment Day falls on June 5, the government will be carrying out awareness drives through newspapers, TV and social media posts, creating atmosphere of awareness among the masses. In the past, the side walls of canals were not concrete cemented. Brick lining was constructed on both sides of the canals and similarly the beds of most of the canals were open or brick lined, the water used to seep underground through bricks and water was automatically recharged to few kilometres on both the sides of the canal. The Rajasthan Feeder and Sirhind Feeder Canals, in the past, automatically recharged underground water table level and now after concrete lining of the canals, the automatically recharging of underground water table is very less. There is an urgent need of rainwater harvesting, plantation of new saplings especially of fruits, peepal, neem, bode, amaltas etc. Social Organisations can play effective and positive role as they can motivate masses to plant new saplings, save every drop of water and especially the masses should be sincere towards their commitments of making the environment pollution free and save water. Farmers should focus on crop diversification rather than continuing with paddy cycle, that depletes groundwater resources. Only awareness among masses can play a major role, especially by highlighting the problems among kids and students, who are the future of the nation. Industrial wastes should not be released into rivers without being treated for safe disposal.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Govt, people must work in tandem

Environment experts say that with depleting groundwater, Punjab may transform into a desert in the coming years as the water table is going down at an alarming rate. With such a murky environment, many flora and fauna will become extinct. Also, with depleting groundwater, even water pollution is getting worse with each passing year. A few years back, a distillery was throwing detritus into the Beas due to which a number of fish died. Though the said distillery was fined, they have not delivered the fine fully. Many social workers and societies are doing yeoman service in protecting the environment and preventing air and water pollution. Direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique also saves water. It is good that the government encourages farmers by giving Rs 1,500 for using the DSR technique. This will definitely prevent groundwater depletion to a great extent. Not only political leaders, even general public needs to be made aware about saving water and avoiding water pollution. This will make Punjab greener and healthy.

Dr JS Wadhwa