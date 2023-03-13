Open House: What should the government do to make Punjab the most attractive investment destination?

Make maintenance of law & order priority

The government has to make a lot of efforts to attract investors in Punjab. It has to give an assurance to the investors that their investments will be safe in the state. Certain issues such as maintaining law and order and ensuring that protestors should not block road and rail traffic need to be addressed. No investor would take the risk of investing in a state, which is unable to maintain law and order. In Punjab it has become a new normal that a few people gather and block road and rail traffic, inconveniencing others. The Ajnala incident is the latest event where the police failed to control the situation. The incident has come as an embarrassment for the ruling party. In such an uncertain atmosphere, no investor will take the risk of investing in the state.

Lt Col GS Bhullar (rtd)

Previous summits failed to yield result

Several investors’ summits were organised by previous governments too. However, none contributed to progress and prosperity of Punjab. Even this time as well, nothing positive is going to come out of it as militancy is raising its head again in the state. Sidhu Moosewala’s murder and the killing of several known personalities show gangsters are having a free run. Even malevolent elements from foreign countries are threatening rich businessmen and industrialists. The government should use an iron hand to eliminate such rogue elements from Punjab and other states and also from foreign soil, if possible. The breakdown of law and order in Ajnala recently should wake up the government to control such radical elements. When many Sikh intellectuals raised questions, the Jathedar appointed a committee to probe the event and reply within a week. Let us hope that things get normal and not swing Punjab into previous dark days again. The present government would do something really strong to stop all communalism, terrorism and looters.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Govt must shed its narrow-mindedness

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann recently had a detailed conversation with the representatives of big corporate houses like Godrej, Hindustan Unilever, Mafatlal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Jindal Steels, etc., to make Punjab the most attractive investment destination. It’s a good move to woo the industry, which has shifted its base to neighbouring states as they offer business-friendly policies, subsidised power and several other incentives to operate. The state needs to focus on creating an industrial-friendly atmosphere. The step-motherly treatment, corruption, lack of infrastructure, law and order situation are some of the major concerns of the industry. Nobody would risk one’s life and hard money in a disturbed state. The open threat by hardliners that outsiders be denied the right to buy land in Punjab has hampered the industrial development as many businessmen are not getting the confidence to run their establishments. The Chief Minister has also issued notices to replace the signboards in Punjabi. When we want to promote big houses to promote their units in Punjab, we should shed our narrow-minded approach and be broadminded. Punjab has the potential and cash crops to prepare ground for businesses.

Shashi Kiran

Give incentives in form of subsidies

Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab, it has been working tirelessly towards creating a thriving business environment for industries and service sectors. During the 5th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit in Mohali on February 23-24, the government showcased its overall vision for development, key regional projects and opportunities for investments through exhibitions on a number of sectors like healthcare, textiles, information technology, renewable energy, tourism and so on. The whole idea of the summit aimed at extending an excellent forum to prospective investors through business networking, knowledge sharing and exploring strategic partnerships. However, due to its strategic location, the state has suffered from cross-border terrorism as well as gangsters engaged in illicit drug trade and other criminal activities. Consequently, the state is currently lagging behind in inducing fresh investments. It is in dire need of durable peace for development, nipping unscrupulous elements indulging in nefarious activities to revive its glorious past. It is essential to have a close coordination between the Centre and the state for economic stability in the region. Long-term measures to win over the investors’ confidence, investor-friendly environment ensuring safety and security of personnel and property are paramount. Earnest efforts have to be put in to arrange land pool to meet the growing requirements of the industry at reasonable rates for expansion and setting up new establishments. Short-term steps like incentives, cash subsidies and tax sops should be offered to have an edge over competitors for attracting investments in the state. Due diligence and through perusal must be done expeditiously while granting approval for new projects to avoid complications at a later stage. When substantial proposals came through during the summit, it was perceived to have a comprehensive industrial policy for the state, with emphasis on agri-based processing units for value addition to local produce. Simultaneously, retention and expansion of the existing establishments must be ensured by all means.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Corruption, brain drain industry’s bane

Punjab has the potential to become a hub of industrial activities and investments. The easy availability of land, labour, capital, entrepreneurial spirit, market, transport, communication and other perquisites make it a case for investment. However, if only the impediments in the form of corruption, red tape, lack of technical training, brain drain, it can truly become an attractive investment destination. The areas where the state government can think of attracting investment are phulkari, sports goods, rice, wheat, mustard, sugarcane, potatoes and other food crops, textiles, dairy products, religious nd historical locales and hospitality industry among others. Opportunities and capabilities of setting up of all three kinds of industries - primary, secondary and tertiary — need to be capitalised upon. The government must extend incentives and industrialists should show the zeal and alacrity to make Punjab a prosperous and illustrious destination again!

Anshika Kohli

Stop freebies, frame pragmatic policies

The state needs heavy and large-scale industries to hop the juggernaut of fast-track growth. Stable law and order, incentives on production, cheap loans and no red tape will encourage installation of large industrial units. Consequently, small units will also flourish and the growing ecosystem will create more job opportunities for the youth. For this to happen, the state government has to forgo freebies so that the state exchequer goes in green from red. The law and order has always been a major issue. If criminals have a free run, big Industrialists hesitate to set up units in that state. The Punjab Government should primarily focus on food processing units simply because of the availability of agriculture produce in abundance and on those industrial units for which raw material is easily available. Afer the successful conduct of the investors’ summit, the government now needs to get its act together to woo the industrialists for big investments.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Address grievances of farming community

In spite of having initiated some major institutional measures to make Punjab an attractive investment destination, the government still needs to ensure stable and peaceful atmosphere conducive for business and industry in the state. Of late, the revival of radical and separatist forces and lingering uncertainty to tackle them is the greatest threat to the mission. The government’s failure to redress all grievances of farming community is another major irritant in the way. Punjab being a predominantly farming state cannot provide healthy and suitable environment for sustainable industrial development without their active involvement in a direct or indirect way. There is still a visible impression of the farming community being at loggerheads with the government on various issues; it also works against attracting investment in the state. In case the present government, which appears to be capable of tackling both the issues, sets them effectively and speedily in order, there is no reason of not becoming the most attractive destination for investment state.

Jagdish Chander

Need to re-establish existing industry

Recently, the Punjab Government had an industrial summit. It is a good sign that the government is bringing investment in the state, but simultaneously, it must focus on its policies first. Many youngsters are leaving Punjab in the hope of better opportunities in developed nations. Why cannot they start their own industry here? The government must introduce a single-window system where all industrial clearances related to different departments are done via online services. The second major thing is to have better state roads and transportation facilities, cheaper electricity and a rational tax policy. The CST refund is a big issue raised by small traders. Above all, the government must re-establish an already existing industry, for example, the sports and leather goods industry in Jalandhar, the textile industry in Amritsar and the cycle and steel industry in Ludhiana. Being an agrarian state, the problems of rice shellers and wheat flour mills also need to be resolved. Punjab can also have a large religion-based tourism industry.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

QUESTION

The AAP government recently presented its first full Budget with an outlay of Rs 1,96,462 crore for 2023-24, an increase of 26 per cent over the previous year. The main highlights of the Budget were no new taxes and an increased spending on agriculture, education and health sectors. How do you view the Budget proposals?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to jalandhardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (March 16).