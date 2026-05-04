Open house: What steps are needed to address frequent electricity cuts?

Action on ground remains limited

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Unscheduled power outages have become a serious and growing concern for citizens over the past few days, particularly as the region faces an intense and unforgiving heatwave. With temperatures in Punjab already touching 44°C and expected to climb even further during the peak summer months of May and June, the situation is only likely to worsen in the coming weeks. To cope with the intense heat, people are increasingly becoming dependent on electrical appliances such as air conditioners, coolers and fans, which has pushed power consumption in April to over 12,500 MW. This surge in demand has exposed the inadequacy in electricity supply, resulting in frequent and prolonged power cuts that are causing sleepless nights, physical discomfort and widespread distress among citizens across both urban and rural areas. Beyond the issue of electricity shortages, the extreme weather conditions have triggered a range of additional hardships, including acute water scarcity and the spread of vector-borne diseases. Environmental degradation is further aggravating the crisis, as declining forest cover, rapid and often unplanned infrastructure expansion and insufficient efforts to preserve green spaces are contributing significantly to irregular climate patterns and reduced rainfall. Although environmental protection frequently receives rhetorical support at policy and political levels, meaningful and effective action on the ground remains limited, slow and largely inadequate. In view of these challenges, there is an urgent need for concrete and effective measures to restore ecological balance, conserve water resources and augment power generation in a sustainable manner. Productivity in agriculture as well as industry depends heavily on reliable access to electricity and water. With the ongoing heatwave and the approaching paddy cultivation season, it is evident that ensuring uninterrupted power supply will be a formidable challenge, as demand is expected to rise sharply and peak during this critical period. However, proactive and well-coordinated steps can help mitigate the strain. The government could consider advancing summer vacations in educational institutions and revising office timings to reduce overall energy consumption during peak hours. The electricity department should implement a more systematic and transparent schedule of staggered power cuts, ensuring that supply is prioritised for critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and industry. At the same time, civic authorities must adopt efficient water management practices, including regulated supply during specific hours in the morning and evening, to ensure equitable distribution. Public cooperation is equally vital in addressing this crisis. Citizens should be encouraged to exercise restraint in electricity use and avoid unnecessary wastage of water, such as excessive car washing or overwatering of gardens. Alongside these immediate measures, long-term solutions like rainwater harvesting and large-scale afforestation must be actively pursued to address the recurring water crisis and improve environmental resilience. In the interim, relief efforts such as setting up temporary shelters, providing drinking water facilities like chabeels and placing water pots for birds and animals can offer much-needed respite from the scorching heat. At the same time, expanding power generation through solar and other renewable energy sources is imperative. Equally important is curbing excessive consumption, particularly in cases where free power supply schemes may inadvertently encourage overuse and strain the system further.

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Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

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Increase in demand of electricity

Global warming and climate change are steadily increasing temperatures and the masses are being left stunned by extreme and unprecedented weather events. These include excessive rains in deserts, unusually high rainfall in certain regions, floods and even snowfall in places that have never witnessed such conditions in the past and were never expected to experience them. These drastic changes highlight the severity of climate imbalance and its growing impact on everyday life. At the same time, large-scale infrastructure development, including national highways, express highways, concrete housing sectors, multi-storey buildings and rapid urban expansion, has transformed landscapes into what many describe as concrete jungles. Alongside this, the revolution in the automobile industry and the resulting increase in pollution, as well as the continued pace of industrial growth, have made it increasingly difficult for people to cope with rising temperatures. All these factors combined have contributed to a manifold increase in the demand for electricity, especially during peak summer months when cooling appliances are used extensively. The provision of 300 units per month of free electricity to domestic consumers has also had financial implications, as it has contributed to declining revenue for the electricity department. This reduction in revenue affects the department’s ability to carry out essential upgrades and maintenance work, such as replacing transformers, cables and electric jumpers in a timely manner. Without adequate funding, infrastructure improvements are delayed, which in turn contributes to power outages and inefficiencies in the system. At present, due to increased awareness and technological advancements, many households are installing solar plants on the rooftops of their homes. Solar electricity generated through sunlight has provided an alternative means of fulfilling electricity demand during the summer months. This shift towards renewable energy is a positive development, as it not only reduces dependence on conventional power sources but also helps in managing the increased load on the grid. The demand for electricity has further increased due to the widespread use of air conditioners by consumers. If people had increased their sanctioned load according to their actual requirements, the electricity department would have been in a better position to anticipate demand and upgrade the capacity of existing transformers accordingly. However, the mismatch between demand and infrastructure capacity has contributed to frequent disruptions. As PSPCL continues to carry out repair works in different areas, residents have experienced power cuts lasting for several days, in some cases extending up to a week. If these repair works have been completed successfully, there is hope that the people of Punjab may experience fewer power cuts in the future. Electricity supply in Punjab is supported by multiple sources, including BBMB projects such as Bhakra Dam at Nangal Township, Beas Dam at Talwara Township and Ranjit Sagar Dam at Shahpurkandi. There are also several micro power plants and a growing number of solar installations that convert sunlight into electricity. In response to frequent outages, many middle-class families have installed battery-operated inverters in their homes as a backup solution. However, this is only a temporary measure and does not address the root cause of the problem. PSPCL officials must remain aware of the continuously increasing demand for electricity and take proactive steps to develop new infrastructure, upgrade existing systems, and ensure that future requirements are met efficiently and effectively.

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Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Adopt comprehensive, balanced approach

Frequent power cuts during peak summer are caused by both environmental stress and administrative shortcomings. Rising temperatures due to climate change increase electricity demand, while deforestation and water scarcity reduce the efficiency of power generation, especially where thermal and hydro systems depend on water resources. At the same time, issues such as poor planning, outdated infrastructure, delayed maintenance and weak accountability mechanisms further worsen the situation. Citizens are forced to endure sleepless nights not only because of extreme heat but also because essential services fail precisely when they are needed the most, highlighting serious gaps in service delivery. The solution lies in adopting a comprehensive and balanced approach that includes strengthening power infrastructure, promoting renewable energy sources, ensuring timely maintenance of existing systems and protecting natural resources through afforestation and water conservation initiatives. Climate change may act as a warning sign, but it is mismanagement that turns it into a severe and avoidable public crisis. A responsible and well-planned strategy is essential to provide lasting relief and ensure resilience in the face of future challenges.

JP Singh

Control consumption of electricity

With rising temperatures, power cuts in Punjab have become a major and persistent issue affecting residents across the state. People waking up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat and discomfort is far from acceptable living conditions. Access to electricity is essential for human survival and well-being, yet many regions are facing excessive daily power cuts despite the provision of free electricity up to a certain limit for each household. In extreme heat conditions, where temperatures can reach nearly 50 degrees Celsius, prolonged power outages can have serious consequences for health, safety and overall quality of life. It is therefore crucial to address the inadequacies causing these outages. While multiple factors contribute to the problem, this cannot serve as an excuse for overconsumption. People must make conscious efforts to control their electricity usage and avoid unnecessary consumption. One of the most effective solutions lies in the adoption of solar panels, which can convert the intense sunlight into usable electrical energy. Solar panels represent a one-time investment that offers numerous benefits. During summer months, when air conditioning leads to high energy bills, solar panels can significantly reduce costs by generating electricity independently. In addition to economic advantages, solar panels provide greater energy independence, reducing reliance on the grid and offering stability during outages or emergencies. They also have environmental benefits, as they produce clean energy and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These systems are a valuable technological advancement that benefits both society and the environment. Installing solar panels in sunny areas of homes and workplaces can help make effective use of available solar energy. Frequent power cuts disrupt daily life, affect household activities and hinder business operations, underscoring the urgent need for upgrading electrical infrastructure and implementing sustainable energy solutions.

Lakshit Jindal

Lack of both short and long-term planning

Environmental governance continues to face serious shortcomings, with authorities failing to adequately address issues such as declining green cover, depleting groundwater levels, rising pollution and worsening climate change. There appears to be a lack of both short-term and long-term strategic planning to deal with these challenges effectively. Blaming nature alone for rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns is not sufficient. Human activities, particularly deforestation carried out in the name of development without ensuring compensatory afforestation, have played a major role in disturbing ecological balance. Governments and society as a whole have failed to raise awareness and take meaningful remedial measures in a timely manner. In some cases, administrative and political leadership themselves are seen contributing to environmental degradation instead of preventing it. At the same time, NGOs and individuals working with limited resources continue to make efforts to protect the environment. Such initiatives should be encouraged, supported and integrated into broader administrative, legal and social frameworks to ensure that environmental protection becomes a collective and sustained effort.

Jagdish Chander

Power cuts disrupt agri activities

Rural areas are currently facing power cuts lasting between 8 to 12 hours, leaving farmers, women and children among the worst affected sections of society. Elderly individuals, particularly those with compromised immunity, are struggling to cope with the unprecedented heat during April, especially when power outages disrupt sleep at night. While climate change and deforestation are well-documented contributors to rising temperatures, governments must anticipate such crises and take proactive steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the summer months. Changing weather patterns make it even more important to plan ahead and implement effective solutions. Power cuts have also disrupted agricultural activities, particularly irrigation schedules, making it difficult for farmers to water their crops on time. This adds to the burden on farmers who are already facing financial challenges and debt. Better planning, improved infrastructure and clear communication with the public could have helped reduce the extent of these hardships.

Paramjit Singh Sandhu

Lack of timely maintenance

The recent wave of power cuts reflects multiple underlying causes rather than a single issue. While climate change has intensified heatwaves and increased electricity demand, systemic inefficiencies within the power sector remain a major concern. Outdated infrastructure, poor transmission systems and lack of timely maintenance continue to exacerbate the problem. Authorities often fail to anticipate early heatwaves despite clear and repeated weather trends, indicating gaps in planning and preparedness. Addressing the issue requires a comprehensive approach that includes better planning, timely infrastructure upgrades, increased investment in renewable energy and strengthening of grid systems to ensure reliability and prevent recurring disruptions.

Anamika Singh

Increase in power generation capacity

Punjab urgently needs to increase its power generation capacity to keep pace with rising demand, particularly during peak summer months. Higher temperatures have led to extensive use of cooling appliances, placing immense pressure on the existing supply system and resulting in frequent outages. The state’s heavy reliance on purchased power during summer is neither sustainable nor cost-effective in the long run. Strengthening in-state power generation, especially through renewable sources such as solar energy, can help improve reliability, reduce dependency and ensure a more stable power supply for the future.

Navneet Kaur

Reforms, sustained investment needed

Recurring power cuts are not merely seasonal disruptions but a clear reflection of deeper policy failures. Despite years of data indicating rising electricity demand during summer months, there has been little proactive planning to address the issue effectively. Authorities have failed to invest adequately in infrastructure and diversify energy sources, which has contributed to the persistence of the problem. Without accountability, strategic reforms and sustained investment, citizens will continue to face recurring disruptions and administrative inefficiencies year after year, with no long-term resolution in sight.

Kanika