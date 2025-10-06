Open house: What steps can improve road safety and traffic discipline citywide?

violations worsen road safety crisis

Reckless driving, disregard for traffic signals and overtaking in the wrong lanes have become habitual across the country. The thrill of speeding and lack of consistent policing are fuelling traffic chaos, posing a serious threat to both lives and property. While it is widely acknowledged that our road infrastructure falls short of the required standards, this is compounded by negligent drivers who frequently flout traffic rules. As a result, road accidents have seen a sharp increase. Ironically, many road intersections either lack traffic signals or have malfunctioning ones, yet there is often no police presence to regulate traffic flow. Long traffic snarls have become a common sight. Motorists often jostle and maneuver recklessly, showing little regard for fellow commuters or their own safety. With rapid economic growth, the number of vehicles on the roads continues to rise, demanding urgent introspection into the blatant violation of traffic norms and the resultant rise in road rage and fatal accidents. Only recently, a learner driver struck the car of a senior BJP leader in Jalandhar. Just a month earlier, veteran marathoner Fauja Singh and a young lawyer were tragically crushed to death by a speeding vehicle. Such incidents underscore the grave threat posed by reckless driving and traffic violations. To combat this menace, police patrolling must be intensified at vulnerable spots, supported by high-tech CCTV surveillance under an intelligent traffic management system. The State Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF), created to monitor roads and assist accident victims, must take more proactive steps against violators. Additionally, underage driving must be strictly banned. With rising vehicle density and speeding, clearly marked speed limits, warning signs and diversion indicators must be displayed at all strategic locations. Encouragingly, cities such as SAS Nagar and now smart city Jalandhar have introduced electronic monitoring for round-the-clock surveillance, including automated e-challaning for violations. Alongside these measures, a robust public awareness campaign is essential to promote disciplined driving and compliance with traffic regulations, ultimately aiming to safeguard lives.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Revoke licences for reckless driving

Reckless drivers should not have the right to operate vehicles on the state’s roads. Their licences must be revoked, requiring them to retake and complete the full licensing process. The seriousness of the situation is undeniable, yet it has been largely overlooked for far too long. Reckless driving has deeply undermined the safety and health of Punjab’s public. The state government can no longer delay action against those who treat public roads as their private domain. Such attitudes pose a severe risk to ordinary citizens. Any driver found guilty of rash driving must face hefty fines and higher lifelong taxation as a penalty. This information should be linked to the offender’s PAN card, remaining as a permanent record of their negligence and poor driving history. It would serve as a continuous reminder of the consequences of their actions. In addition, more police booths and traffic stations should be set up, and CCTV cameras must be installed at every intersection under 24/7 surveillance to capture violations in real time. Reckless driving is no less serious than attempted murder and should be prosecuted with equal severity in court.

Lakshit Jindal, Jalandhar

Lax enforcement fuels repeat offenders

This alarming rise in reckless driving reflects a worrying lack of accountability and enforcement. It is disturbing that many offenders, often labelled as ‘road rowdies’, go unpunished or are handed minimal penalties that fail to deter future violations. Such leniency only encourages repeat offences and erodes public trust in law enforcement. The failure to impose meaningful consequences sends a message that dangerous behaviour on roads is tolerable. The government and authorities must act swiftly and decisively. Drivers found guilty of reckless behaviour must face strict and uncompromising punishment. Only through consistent enforcement and tougher measures can road safety be restored. Public safety must not be compromised under any circumstances. The time for decisive action is now.

Yashika Sharma

Traffic offenders endanger public lives

Reckless driving continues to be a pressing issue, significantly contributing to road accidents, injuries and fatalities. Despite awareness campaigns and growing public concern, these incidents are increasing every day. Behaviours such as speeding, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving and wilful disregard for traffic rules are endangering not only the offenders but innocent commuters as well. However, without strong and immediate action from authorities and the government, these efforts would remain ineffective. Only strict penalties and consistent law enforcement can curb this dangerous trend and

protect lives.

Ravneet Kaur

Overspeeding Leaves Roads Unsafe for All

Reckless driving is now a daily threat, causing tragic loss of life and lasting damage. Even responsible drivers are at risk due to the erratic behaviour of others. Simply stepping outside has become risky — not because of our own mistakes, but because of the dangers posed by fellow motorists. Overspeeding is one of the primary causes of road accidents. It reduces reaction time, increases crash severity and leaves no room for error. Despite repeated warnings and existing regulations, many drivers continue to ignore speed limits, putting everyone on the road in danger. Why can’t drivers slow down? Is reaching a destination faster really worth the risk to human life? Authorities and road safety experts repeatedly urge compliance with speed limits and responsible driving. Until every motorist begins taking personal responsibility, our roads would continue to be places of fear, not safety.

Anuja Chadha

Night riders create havoc on roads

Residents of Model Town, Garha, Urban Estate and areas surrounding the PPR Mall are full of stories about unruly bikers and motorists who race through the streets late at night. Using high beam lights, blaring horns far beyond permissible levels, booming music, and a blatant disregard for traffic norms – these individuals, mostly men and youths, have made life miserable for local citizens. They honk at odd hours and have created a serious risk for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, many of whom have either been hit or had close shaves. These disruptive elements have made the city feel unsafe, stripping residents of the simple pleasure of taking a peaceful walk at night. Law enforcement agencies must launch a stringent drive to curb these acts of hooliganism and restore safety to public spaces.

Surmani Kaur

Most vulnerable

bear the brunt

The safety and wellbeing of the poorest, weakest and oldest citizens is one of the clearest indicators of a city’s happiness. But the recent spike in accidents has sent alarm bells ringing, and tragically, it is often those most vulnerable who bear the brunt. Widespread concern tends to arise only when the privileged classes are affected – but even that has failed to stem the tide this time. The recent deaths of Fauja Singh and Richie Kaypee underline the urgency of the situation. Disturbingly, many perpetrators belong to affluent backgrounds. Owning a large vehicle does not equate to a licence to endanger lives. The administration and police must establish firm precedents through strong punitive action,

if this dangerous chain is to

be broken.

Anshika Jhanji

Traffic violators risking public safety

Triple riders, reckless big vehicle owners, rowdy bikers, and dangerously careless auto drivers are collectively making city roads a nightmare for ordinary citizens. Among them, SUV and MUV drivers are often the most difficult to manage. It is alarming how frequently large vehicles are involved in near-miss incidents or accidents. Complaints continue to rise, with many reporting speeding and lack of concern for smaller vehicles. Cyclists and pedestrians – who deserve the greatest consideration – are among the most affected. From responsible parenting to socially-aware organisations and, above all, diligent law enforcement, all sections must work together to tackle this growing menace and end the chaos on our roads.

Harpreet Singh

Need to Instil road discipline in youth

Sensitising youth in schools and colleges and holding regular awareness drives are essential to promoting responsible road behaviour. Educational institutions must actively discourage underage students from driving to school and enforce basic road and parking ethics from an early age. Equally important is parental accountability. Parents must take responsibility for their children who repeatedly flout traffic rules, often without consequences. Without early education and consistent reprimands, efforts to instil long-term respect for traffic laws in the next generation will be severely undermined.

Supriya Kaushal

