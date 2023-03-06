Open House: What steps can the Punjab Police take to avoid Ajnala-like incident in future?

Don’t let inimical forces revive dark era

After the Mohali clash between the police and radicals, the attack on a police station at Ajnala near Amritsar by armed supporters of a Sikh outfit for the release of one of their associates from the custody has again raised a serious concern. The Punjab Police have drawn much criticism for its failure to take appropriate action in the incident. Some vested interests within the state and intelligence agencies across the borders rake religious sentiments to destabilise the state that has already witnessed a dark, stormy phase during the last quarter of the 20th century. As in the past, the growing violent tendencies in society and deteriorating law and order situation do not augur well for the state as these pose a potential danger to peace, communal harmony, progress and prosperity. It is the joint responsibility of the government, law enforcement and national security agencies, and the justice delivery system to defeat the nefarious designs of these inimical forces. It is imperative to solve the multiple problems confronting the people of Punjab such as unemployment, drug abuse, gangster and gun culture, agrarian crisis, sacrilege cases, and so on. Political parties should refrain from the dangerous trend of communal and religious polarisation in their struggle for gaining power in the upcoming 2024 Assembly elections. The police personnel should be free from any political influence and be well-trained to deal with any untoward situation in future.

DS Kang