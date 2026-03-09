Open house: What steps must police take to put an end to shooting incidents in the city?

Maintain watch list, security cameras

Recent incidents of public shootings outside the houses of two doctors have really shaken the trust and peace of the entire community. Everyone who was under the impression that Punjab was as safe as they thought it was has recently had that belief shattered. An especially ironic factor of this incident is that the life savers (doctors) are the ones facing the risk of loss of life. Following this, the government has suspended an ACP and an SHO, but the real problem at hand is the immediate call to action that this situation presents: how can the police stop such incidents and promote public safety? The most prominent way is to increase police presence in high-activity and target areas to safeguard the masses. Additionally, security cameras and directories of wanted or potential offenders, along with maintaining a watch list and keeping a close watch on any and all events happening around the city, are key ways to reduce such incidents over a long period of time.

Lakshit Jindal

Rotate police duties regularly

The firing incidents recently outside the homes of the doctors on consecutive days have really raised eyebrows among the common man regarding the prevailing law and order situation. The common man is really under tension over the current prevailing law and order condition. Enforcing the law strictly is the prerogative power of the police and administration. Punjab Police is known for enforcing law and order strictly, and the Punjab Police is competent to deal firmly to curb the menace of untoward incidents and strictly bring the law and order situation under control. The Punjab Police should increase the number of police personnel in the city and send more police personnel on deputation from Punjab Armed Police (P.A.P.) to defuse the fear of law and order prevailing in the minds of the masses. The senior officers should strictly monitor the main inlets and outlets of the city so that any person indulged in crime can be nabbed within no time and cannot run away from the city or cross the city boundaries. The duties of the police personnel should be changed from time to time from one check post to another while also giving them proper rest.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Strengthen healthcare providers protection

Despite efforts by the State Government to provide good governance and fear-free living for the people, law and order is yet not fully under control. It requires further improvement, as incidents of shooting, extortion and looting at gunpoint are on the rise. The recent firing attacks targeting two medical professionals in Jalandhar on consecutive days point to serious concerns about weak security and a deteriorating law and order situation in the city. Given that both shootout incidents occurred at the doctors’ homes rather than at healthcare facilities is even more agonising. It indicates that criminals and anti-social elements have no fear of the police and can disrupt peace and public services anytime, not sparing even medical care personnel.

While the real motive behind this shooting might be some kind of personal resentment against doctors, it certainly adds a new dimension to the perception of organised crime, with the intent to jeopardise healthcare services. Such indiscipline and coercion endangering public life and property cannot be taken lightly. An insight into healthcare services, however, reveals that people are not happy with our Government hospitals as they lag behind in several ways and need extensive improvements. On the contrary, private medical services are run efficiently and are preferred by many, despite being highly expensive and beyond the affordability of the common man. In that context, the latest initiative to bridge the excessive cost of medical treatment by providing health cover under the Government Ayushman Yojna and the State Health Insurance Scheme is laudable, but these efforts lack expeditious and credible implementation. Looking at the current scenario of law and order, a thorough introspection of the strategies and mechanisms adopted by the administration to curb terror and criminal activities is necessary. At the same time, public cooperation with the authorities must be ensured to maintain essential services for safe and fear-free living for everyone. The Jalandhar episode highlights the need for enhanced protection of healthcare providers and their families so that medical services are not disrupted and hospitals function smoothly. As a noble profession, the doctors’ fraternity too should exercise due care towards the health issues of patients hailing from every section of society with politeness and empathy.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Enhance police intelligence network

The recent rise in firing incidents in the city is a matter of serious concern, raising many questions about police working once again. It is a disturbing trend that firearms are being used openly and frequently to carry out criminal activities. Higher police authorities must review all the sources of firearms available in the state in order to take all necessary measures to check and prevent the supply line. It is evident that arms smuggling across the border with Pakistan is rampant and needs to be stopped in active collaboration with the Border Security Forces. Secondly, the police must crack down on all the local sources of arms supply across the country with active and strategic cooperation of police authorities of all other states in the country. Once the supply line is curtailed, the criminal activities involving the use of firearms will be lessened to a great extent. Moreover, the police intelligence network needs to be strengthened, and active and tactical involvement of the local population in the process should be streamlined for better results.

Jagdish Chander

Police must focus on night patrolling

The recent firing incidents outside the houses of two doctors in Santokhpura and Mota Singh Nagar have raised serious concerns among residents. Within a span of 24 hours, Jalandhar witnessed two back to back incidents indicating that criminals in the city are becoming increasingly fearless. The police administration must increase night patrolling, particularly by identifying vulnerable residential areas. CCTV surveillance also needs to be strengthened and authorities should ensure that street cameras are functional and properly monitored. Visible policing along with prompt and effective investigation will be helpful in restoring public confidence and preventing similar incidents in the future.

Ramneet Kaur

Encourage community policing

The two firing incidents outside the houses of doctors have shaken the sense of security in Jalandhar. Fortunately, no one was injured but the attacks highlight how residential neighbourhoods have become an easy target. The police should also encourage regular interaction with resident welfare associations to help identify unusual movements in neighbourhoods. Community policing combined with fast track investigation and strict punishment for those arrested will send a strong message that such intimidation tactics will be dealt firmly.

Komalpreet Kaur

Conduct regular raids on suspects

Strict monitoring of illegal weapons is essential to prevent incidents like the recent firing outside doctor’s houses in Jalandhar. In one case, firing was carried out outside a veterinarian’s house in Santokhpura while another attack targeted a doctor’s residence in Mota Singh Nagar. Such incidents highlight how easily criminals are accessing weapons and using them to intimidate residents. The police must intensify drives against illegal arms and identify the supply networks that enable such crimes. Regular raids against those suspected of possessing illegal weapons can help curb their circulation. Police officials should also strengthen their vigilance to trace individuals involved in the illegal arms trade.

Sukhdeep Khaira

Check-points should be set up

The consecutive firing in Jalandhar is alarming because it shows that even respected professionals are not immune to criminal intimidation. Hence, in order to prevent such crimes, police should set up strict checkpoints across prominent roads, major intersections and entry exit points in the city so that criminals cannot quickly escape after committing such acts. Bike borne offenders are frequently involved in such incidents so targeted checking of suspicious vehicles can help in identifying suspects soon after the crime. In addition, communication between police patrol teams and check points should be improved so that alerts about such incidents are conveyed instantly, improving the chances of nabbing criminals soon after these incidents.

Kanishka

Adopt zero-tolerance approach

To prevent such crimes, the police must adopt a zero tolerance approach towards any kind of violation of law and order. Instead of reacting only after crimes occur, strict preventive measures and constant surveillance of known offenders can play a major role in combating such incidents. Regular checks and close monitoring of suspects can act as a deterrent to those attempting to carry out such crimes. At the same time, the police must ensure the prompt arrest of all those involved including the conspirators who plan, fund or facilitate these attacks. Strong and immediate action highlights that any attempt to threaten citizens or disturb public peace will not be tolerated.

Neha Verma

End gang violence in the city

Gang violence, extortions, firings on industrialists and now doctors – constant incidents of violence and threats are upending the peaceful lives that citizens lead. The state’s police has been unable to rein in such elements. There are firings and attacks on common citizens every day. If citizens responsible for ensuring safety and well-being feel targeted, how can the common man be assured of safety. It is deplorable that gangster’s feel emboldened enough to target any section of the society at their whims. The law enforcement must take stern steps to end this cycle of violence and restore peace and tranquillity to citizens who need nothing more than the simple freedom to go about their daily jobs without the fear of gangsters with guns looming around their workplaces or establishments.

Kavita Sharda

Put culprits behind bars

For the past several years, especially for the past couple of years, the scare of gun violence has eroded a sense of calm from the city. Countless deaths, threats, extortions, incidents of violence have been peacefully witnessed by residents, hopeful of the law taking its due course and the culprits ending up behind bars. However, continued lack of stern action against such elements have caused things have come to a passé where criminals seem to be enjoying a smoother ride than the victims. Heads must roll if the confidence of justice and due course of law is to be restored among citizens again.

Sunita Vashisht

Tackle gangsters targeting society

Gangsters in Jalandhar and Punjab have targeted industrialists and bizmen and now also doctors. In the past several years, even politicians in the region have also received threat calls. Often common criminals or small fries posing as big gangsters have targeted vulnerable men. On other occasions, the call was genuinely from dreaded gangsters. Either way, these repeated incidents have been successful in instilling a chaos in society and a scare among citizens. The question is, is this scared society the eventual aim of the law enforcement agencies. Going by the way things presently are, criminal elements seem to be succeeding in their agendas as common citizens fall prey and cops cite due process, as they try to catch elusive criminals. The jails are also full and criminals continue operating from prison. Unless a three pronged approach —involving society, education system, and law enforcement is adopted to tackle such elements, and bring a reform, these incidents threaten to become a mammoth problem in the future.

Pratap Kanwal

Curb arms, criminal networks

The easy availability of arms and ammunition, the mere magnitude of the amount of gangsters operating in Punjab and the weaponisation of the social media and AI to the benefit of criminals have thrown Punjab into a crisis which it seems impossible to climb out from. If business men, industry and doctors have already been targeted who is left? One can’t isolate the drug problem from this mess either. The extortion network is a manifestation of the criminal elements which started being emboldened after drugs took root deeper and deeper into the society. One shudders to think how bigger this problem may turn in the future. Good intentioned officials and those unwilling to spare criminals – while having the requisite authority to do so – is a dire need of Punjab at the moment. The government and law enforcement agencies need to devise a long term plan, involving vast resources for weel meaning officials so that people don’t live in the mortal fear of being targeted by such criminals ever again.

Parampal Sidhu