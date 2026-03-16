Open house: What steps need to be taken to ensure women’s safety?

Crime against women continues to rise

Advertisement

Notwithstanding that women are a significant constituent of our society, crime against them continues to rise. It is undeniable that women have shown commendable progress in every sphere of life, but they still remain second fiddle in our socio-economic system. Recognising the significant role of women in the resurgence of the nation, a lot is required for their safety, welfare and gender equality in society. At present, several women are suffering from stress and malnutrition, which adversely affect their lives. A number of incidents of sexual abuse, rape and domestic violence are reported every day. Further, eve-teasing and alarming cases of exploitation of women at their workplaces are also a big challenge. It underscores the urgency to protect them from atrocities and any kind of exploitation for fear-free co-existence. While safeguarding the rights and freedom of women is a shared responsibility of all citizens and the administration alike, laxity at any level with regard to their safety and welfare should not be tolerated at all. The public as a whole must awaken to uphold civility, moral sense and respect for the dignity of women. Remember the saying: “Sant sataie teen mitte—Ravan, Kaurav, Kansh. Nari ko sataie sab mitte—dhan, vaibhav, vansh.” The progress of society is akin to the safety of women. Strong measures have to be taken to prevent crimes against this vital segment for sustainable harmony and inclusive growth.

Advertisement

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Advertisement

Uplift those belonging to weaker sections

Every year big seminars and events are organised to mark Women’s Day in the city. These grand events are held in big hotels and huge amounts of money are spent, usually attended by rich and influential ladies, while no ordinary or poor woman is allowed to enter. What kind of Women’s Day is it? Trophies and mementos are given to those who have already excelled in their respective fields. Recognising achievers is a good thing, but do they really need such recognition? They have already earned a name for themselves and are not working for these trophies. The money spent on celebrating such large events should instead be used for uplifting women belonging to weaker sections of society. Ask any woman in rural areas about Women’s Day and many might not even be aware of it. These events in luxury hotels often appear to be organised only for cameras and newspapers, while the real spirit of Women’s Day is lost. Truly empowered women themselves should refuse to participate in such business gimmicks and instead focus on genuine women empowerment. What Women’s Day can we celebrate when women and girls continue to face rape and when girl children are still abandoned? Celebrating Women’s Day will only be justified when domestic violence stops and when every woman feels safe in society. No doubt women today are more liberated than in the past, but complete freedom and equality have still not been achieved.

Advertisement

Shashi Kiran

Take action on social issues

International Women’s Day is meant to mark the sacrifices of women around the world and provide them with the respect they deserve. However, in the world we are living in today, safety for women is often seen as a privilege rather than a right. Despite widespread social and online awareness in our globally connected world, the evil social elements responsible for heinous crimes like assault and misogyny continue to exist. People who follow such regressive thinking are the reason women still feel unsafe and uneasy while progressing in many aspects of life. This is often a by-product of male misogynistic insecurity and societal backwardness that creates unfair and formidable obstacles in the path of countless women. The government must start taking concrete action regarding this deadly and vicious social issue. A defined governmental body comprising a strong, independent and knowledgeable council of justice should be established alongside improved police training and support systems. This council should be well-versed in legal and public safety matters concerning crimes against women. Such institutions should serve as role models for the public and possess a degree of authority over police cases and inquiries involving women. Ideally, this council should consist largely of women to set a better example in society. Such steps will not only teach a lesson to wrongdoers but will also establish a meaningful stride toward gender equality in social norms. Women deserve respect, and anyone who fails to respect women cannot truly succeed in life.

Lakshit Jindal

Revolutionise ground realities for results

Recently we celebrated Women’s Day with the usual fanfare, but we must go beyond formal celebrations and engage in wider introspection to revolutionise the ground realities governing the daily lives of women. Our Constitution and laws advocate equality for women in every sphere, yet women continue to feel marginalised and often face discrimination and, more unfortunately, sexual harassment at various stages of public life. First, laws related to equality, security and safety of women must be enforced strictly, with zero tolerance for violations at any stage. Secondly, the attitude and perception of men towards women must change drastically—from within families to society at large. Lastly, a quotation by GD Anderson highlights a crucial point: “Feminism isn’t about making women stronger. Women are already strong; it’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.”

Jagdish Chander

Citizens should report suspicious activities

While Women’s Day celebrations highlight achievements, the safety and happiness of women continue to remain a challenge. Streets, public transport and workplaces should be well illuminated and closely monitored with CCTV cameras. Quick-response helplines and dedicated women’s police units must remain accessible round the clock. Strict enforcement of laws against harassment, abuse and domestic violence is also essential to ensure justice. Authorities should form neighbourhood watch groups and encourage citizens to report suspicious activities promptly. When communities remain alert and responsive, crimes can be prevented before they escalate. Together, these measures can help women move freely and confidently, knowing their safety is a shared responsibility of society and authorities alike.

Anamika

Real progress begins at home

Even as society outwardly celebrates Women’s Day, many women remain confined by subtle and normalised misogyny at home. They often shoulder the majority of household work, have their choices restricted and see their opinions dismissed even in families that claim to be modern.These invisible biases quietly hamper their confidence and sense of independence. Real progress begins at home, where families can share domestic responsibilities, respect women’s decisions and actively listen to their voices. When children grow up observing equality in practice, they carry these values into the next generation, helping to break cycles of bias. Public celebrations and awards become meaningful only when matched by genuine change within families. Without confronting these everyday inequalities at home, society’s claims of progress remain symbolic gestures rather than genuine empowerment for women.

Mitali Singh

Ensure women safety across public spaces

It is deeply ironic that society sets aside a day to celebrate women and honour their achievements while, in daily life, many women continue to face unsafe streets, harassment and subtle discrimination. Women’s Day is marked by public praise, yet outside these celebrations the reality often remains harsh. Streets are poorly lit, public transport is overcrowded and harassment in public spaces remains common. Women are often forced to plan their movements around fear—avoiding certain areas after dark and constantly remaining vigilant against unwanted attention. Even in workplaces and educational institutions, incidents of harassment frequently go unreported or unaddressed. While seminars and awards highlight progress, they cannot replace the fundamental need for safe environments. Until our streets, public transport and institutions are safe for women, celebrating their achievements on a single day remains a hollow gesture that masks the persistent insecurity they face every day.

Rashi

Sensitise boys from an early age

Empowering women also means educating boys. True change cannot come from celebrating women alone; it must involve teaching boys from an early age about respect, equality and boundaries. Children who grow up learning to value women’s voices and treat them with dignity are more likely to create safe public spaces in the future. Celebrations, awards and public recognition become meaningful only when paired with long-term education, awareness and strict enforcement of safety measures. Until women are protected and boys are taught respect, society will continue to falter, leaving women vulnerable despite symbolic gestures of appreciation.

Simrandeep Kaur

Violators must be dealt with firmly

Be it mental or physical healthcare, despite the advances of the 21st century and the talk of overall progress in society, women’s health is still often held hostage to the needs of men in countless traditional households. Women remain susceptible to anaemia, infections, cancers and various maternal health complications, yet maternal health is often not valued as much as it should be. Safety and wellbeing begin at home. The needs and priorities of women and mothers must be treated with utmost importance both inside and outside the household. In urban and rural landscapes alike, the safety of women must be ensured through stringent patrolling and policing. Violators must be dealt with firmly so that society clearly understands that crimes against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Sarabjit Kaur

Women form the foundation of society

Countless incidents of rape and harassment involving women and tragically even little girls dominated headlines in the district last year. Women today may appear freer than before, but often this freedom remains superficial. Within homes and society there are still countless men who prey on vulnerable girls. Sadly, the justice system and society at large have not been able to adequately deter such elements, as the continuing abuse cases reveal. Awareness among boys and men within families and strict policing outside are both necessary to create a social mind-set that protects and celebrates women instead of shamelessly exploiting them. Women form the foundation of society, yet every Women’s Day we are reminded of how poorly they continue to be treated by a system steeped in apathy. This reality must change.

Priyanka Sharma

A deep-rooted systemic change is required

There exists a well-established social structure across cities and rural areas that continues to indirectly support elements responsible for the abuse of women through rape, abduction, murder and harassment. Little girls continue to fall prey to men who may be neighbours, acquaintances or even family members. There are also many examples where women have faced intimidation or punishment simply for approaching the police for help. A deep-rooted systemic change is required for women to regain trust in society and in those responsible for protecting them. We can truly celebrate Women’s Day or Mother’s Day only when a woman walking down the street feels absolutely safe. The fact that administrative and policing institutions, despite employing thousands of personnel, have not fully ensured this safety demonstrates that much more needs to be done. Without one half of society feeling completely free and secure, there can be no true progress.

Latika Chibber

Educate women on financial matters

While seminars and celebrations highlight the importance of Women’s day, real empowerment begins when women are encouraged to become financially independent and confident in handling all the paperwork on their own. Appreciation should not remain limited to words or events but should translate into practical support in daily life. Families must encourage women to earn, manage their own bank accounts and understand financial matters. When women learn to deal with paperwork, bank transactions, property documents, government forms and official procedures, they become more confident and less dependent on others for important decisions. Many women still hesitate to visit government offices on their own due to lack of awareness. Enriching them with financial literacy and digital knowledge can help them manage tasks such as paying bills, filling online forms, applying for schemes and handling documentation independently. When women are financially aware and capable of managing official tasks on their own, it not only strengthens their confidence but also ensures greater security, dignity and equality in society.

Aarohi Sharma