Open house: What steps should authorities take to protect activists?

Uphold citizen safety responsibility

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RTI (Right to Information) is one of the hallmarks of a modern democracy, enabling citizens to hold those in power accountable and safeguarding people from oppression through transparency and public scrutiny. Such a powerful democratic tool depends upon committed activists and defenders. One such individual was Simranjeet Singh, who tragically lost his life after being shot twice in the back. The government must realise that granting rights and freedoms is only one part of its responsibility; ensuring the safety of those who exercise these rights is equally important. Reports indicate that the police had already provided Simranjeet Singh with two gunmen for protection, but they were not accompanying him at the time of his death. Subsequently, the case was reportedly described as one arising out of personal enmity. However, irrespective of whether personal enmity was involved or not, law-enforcement agencies must recognise that the safety of citizens rests in their hands. They are duty-bound to uphold this responsibility for every citizen, including human-rights and RTI activists. Measures such as monitoring the movements of individuals facing credible threats, providing strict and effective security cover based on the individual’s discretion and risk profile and ensuring timely intervention can help prevent such incidents in the future and strengthen public confidence in democratic institutions.

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Lakshit Jindal

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Zero tolerance towards crime

Despite repeated claims of intensified vigilance by the state police to curb drug trafficking and gangsterism, criminal elements continue to operate with alarming audacity and little apparent fear of the law. Incidents of murder over trivial disputes, road rage and violent altercations have become increasingly common, while heinous crimes against women, children and the elderly continue to pose serious challenges for society. Among the many cases involving attacks on sportspersons, businessmen and social activists, the recent killing of RTI activist Simranjit Singh of Jalandhar has sent shockwaves across the region. Known for his blogs and public-interest litigations exposing alleged irregularities and systemic rot, his death has raised disturbing questions regarding public safety and the protection of individuals who expose wrongdoing. Regardless of the motive behind the crime, the incident has created apprehension among citizens committed to transparency and accountability. Likewise, cases relating to property disputes, illicit drug trade, theft, extortion, arson and other criminal activities are being reported with worrying regularity. The growing number of shootings and violent attacks over minor issues underlines the urgent need for a renewed and more effective law-enforcement strategy capable of instilling fear of the law among anti-social elements. The government has already launched initiatives such as Operations Prahar-I and Prahar-II to crack down on criminal networks and habitual offenders. However, sustained success will require more intensive policing, strengthened intelligence gathering, greater surveillance of vulnerable areas and wider use of modern scientific and technological tools for crime prevention and detection. Accountability of concerned officials must also be fixed wherever lapses in maintaining law and order occur. Constructive political support, active citizen participation, responsible media engagement and close cooperation with law-enforcement agencies are indispensable for ensuring a safe and orderly society. In that context, strict action against the illegal possession and misuse of weapons is imperative, while arms licences granted without genuine necessity should be reviewed or cancelled. Simultaneously, law-enforcement agencies must be empowered to act firmly, swiftly and impartially against criminals. Even a single occurrence of violence tarnishes the image of the state, adversely affecting investor confidence, economic growth, tourism and social harmony. The administration must demonstrate zero tolerance towards unlawful activities so that potential offenders are effectively deterred. A strong and effective public-order system is not merely a law-enforcement objective; it is the very foundation upon which lasting peace, prosperity and societal progress rest.

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Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

No accountability at any level

This is not the first instance of a breakdown of law and order in Punjab. One can clearly observe that criminals no longer fear the police and the police institution itself appears to have little fear of the political leadership running the government. Almost sixty per cent of Punjab Police personnel are reportedly deployed for the protection of political leaders, bureaucrats, senior police officers and even local-level politicians. Corruption within the police department and alleged involvement in drug-related crimes further weaken public trust. Blasts, murders and violations of law have increasingly come to be viewed as routine occurrences. There appears to be no accountability at any level for the poor functioning of law-enforcement agencies. At present, the ruling party seems more focused on winning upcoming elections than ensuring the safety and security of common citizens. The state machinery is effectively being run from Delhi and has, in the writer’s view, miserably failed to maintain law and order. Those responsible for governing appear more concerned with their personal gains and prosperity. The condition of the police force itself is also a matter of concern. A significant number of personnel are reportedly overweight, with poor physical fitness, making it difficult for them to effectively pursue and apprehend criminals.

GS Bhullar

Ensure fair investigations

The safety and confidence of citizens in democratic institutions are essential for a healthy and progressive society. People should feel free to raise public concerns, seek information and participate in civic affairs through lawful and responsible means. Transparency, accountability and due process remain the cornerstones of good governance and public trust. Authorities should act promptly on genuine grievances, conduct fair investigations and ensure timely resolution of matters affecting the public interest. Equally important is ensuring that legal mechanisms are used responsibly and with integrity. Disputes and differences should always be addressed through lawful and institutional channels rather than through fear, intimidation or pressure. When citizens have confidence that their concerns will be heard and addressed fairly, democratic values are strengthened. Society progresses when participation is encouraged, justice is accessible and the rule of law remains the guiding principle for all.

JP Singh

Need for stronger protection mechanisms

The murder of a Jalandhar-based RTI activist raises many troubling questions and highlights serious concerns regarding the safety of those who expose wrongdoing. There is an urgent need for stronger protection mechanisms, even though India enacted the Whistle-blowers Protection Act, 2011. Activists have consistently argued that the state should establish an effective mechanism for receiving complaints related to disclosures involving allegations of corruption. Grassroots RTI users often face threats and intimidation long before they are able to obtain information or act upon it. It is the fundamental responsibility of the state government to ensure the safety of citizens and maintain law and order. Adequate protection for whistle-blowers and RTI activists is essential if transparency and accountability are to be preserved in public life.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Enact special law for investigations

The brutal daylight killing of prominent whistle-blower Simranjit Singh in Jalandhar has undoubtedly raised several serious issues that require urgent attention from both the government and society at large. The murder is deeply shocking and highly condemnable as it reflects a crude attempt to silence those voices that remain alert and active while both the government and society appear to be asleep. Never before has society needed individuals with awakened minds as much as it does today, particularly when certain sections of the establishment appear intent on keeping people uninformed and passive for vested interests to flourish unhindered. To counter such anti-social tendencies, there should be a special law providing for speedy investigation, summary trial and the harshest punishment for those involved in such heinous crimes. It is further suggested that any attempt to silence whistle-blowers and selfless, dedicated social activists should be treated at par with an act of rebellion against society and the state and dealt with accordingly.

Jagdish Chander

Safety of RTI activists essential

It is an unfortunate incident in which RTI activist Simranjeet Singh was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified armed persons. It is the duty of the administration to provide adequate security to activists who are engaged in seeking information and records on various sensitive issues from government departments through the RTI mechanism. The administration should make every effort to provide security cover to RTI activists involved in obtaining detailed records from different departments. The safety and security of RTI activists are essential because they often expose scandals, irregularities and the alleged misappropriation of public funds sanctioned and utilised by various departments in the public interest.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Those seeking truth are silenced

It is becoming increasingly alarming that incidents of violence and murder are occurring with disturbing frequency. People are gradually losing faith in the system because it often appears that anyone can become a target at any time, with little fear of consequences among perpetrators. The killing of an RTI activist is particularly disturbing because such individuals work to promote transparency and accountability in public life. When those seeking the truth are silenced, it raises serious concerns about the state of law and order. Many citizens feel that human life is no longer valued as it should be and that authorities are failing to provide adequate protection or ensure justice. The lack of accountability in such cases only deepens public frustration and insecurity. A functioning democracy depends upon the rule of law, protection of citizens and trust in institutions. Without timely action and accountability, people are left feeling vulnerable, unheard and increasingly concerned about the future.

Ramneek Kaur

Govt must take timely action

Those who expose corruption and wrongdoing within the system are increasingly facing threats and, in some cases, losing their lives. People are even being questioned or targeted simply for raising legitimate concerns. This raises serious questions about governance and accountability. The killing of an RTI activist is deeply disturbing and highlights the risks faced by individuals working to promote transparency. Human lives are being lost, yet meaningful action often appears absent. Public outrage generally lasts for only a few days before attention shifts elsewhere, leaving critical issues unresolved. The government must take stringent and timely action to ensure protection, justice and accountability. Only through decisive measures can confidence be restored and the safety of citizens who speak out in the public interest be guaranteed.

Yashvita

Effective intervention is necessary

The murder of a Jalandhar-based RTI activist raises serious questions about the state of law and order in Punjab amid an already worsening crime scenario. The deceased activist was well-connected, spoke out against powerful interests and had collected many enemies along the way. Yet that was precisely why he required a greater degree of protection than most other citizens. His murder, reportedly at the hands of his own kin, nevertheless exposes the vulnerability of whistle-blowers and RTI activists in an increasingly chaotic law-enforcement environment. He was not the only victim. A few days earlier, the lone witness in the Sukha Kahlwan murder case was also ruthlessly killed. Such incidents underscore the impunity that criminal elements continue to enjoy. They serve as cautionary tales requiring a stricter and more determined approach by the police and administration on a priority basis. Effective intervention is necessary to prevent the loss of lives of those who dare to speak truth to power.

Jasmine Kaur

Establish an example of strict policing

The Simranjit Singh murder case illustrates how serious activism has become an increasingly perilous vocation in contemporary times. The killings of activists and whistle-blowers, coupled with the already rampant activities of gangsters and extortionists carrying out brazen acts of crime and violence, do not bode well for society or its overall well-being. In a free society, people need a sense of security and liberty. However, the growing number of criminal cases and sensational incidents has created a constant feeling of unease among citizens. The recent murders have set alarm bells ringing across communities. Law-enforcement agencies require urgent streamlining and examples of strict and effective policing must be established immediately to restore a semblance of normalcy in the public mind. Safety is intrinsically linked to liberty, and it is incumbent upon the police to curb such incidents in order to foster trust, justice and confidence among the populace.

Ankit Sharma