Open house: What steps should be taken to effectively tackle drug menace?

Judicial review of laws required

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Last year on 1st March 2025, Punjab Government launched an all-out crackdown in the state under the operation “Yudh Nashya Virudh”. Since then, many offenders involved in the illicit trade have been apprehended and incarcerated, but they often secure bail due to loopholes in existing laws and the menace goes on unabated. More importantly, significant quantities of banned narcotics and spurious liquor across multiple locations have been unearthed, which underscores the alarming dimensions of this illegal trade in the region. Several households are ruined by addiction or death linked to overdosing of intoxicating drugs, where a family member is habitual to taking such substances. Besides the apocalypse of synthetic drugs, gruesome hooch tragedies, primarily affecting the economically weaker sections in underprivileged areas, are a matter of grave concern. Acting tough against the offenders, the administration will have to reorient its strategies, as the nefarious trade of drugs and illicit liquor has not yet been rooted out entirely. There is an apparent need to analyse the problem critically and deal with it at a micro level. In that perspective, the policies and pricing structure on liquor vends should be redefined not merely to earn higher revenues but to keep authorised sales under control. Further, a judicial review of the current laws is required to ensure stricter and more effective enforcement of the ban imposed on harmful drugs and illicit liquor trade. There is a pressing requirement to establish ward-wise committees also, which can play a crucial role in monitoring anti-social elements and providing real-time intelligence to authorities for timely action. Alongside, public meetings and awareness marches in vulnerable areas have to be intensified to sensitise people about the ill effects of harmful drugs on human health. A policy of zero tolerance adopted against any unaccounted assets of drug traffickers must be continued to confiscate the same without exception. The ongoing war on drugs initiative has sent a strong signal to drug peddlers, but the fight has to be carried on till the scourge is wiped out completely. With such robust measures and vigilant policing, we can hope to dismantle the mafia networks that peddle poison in our society.

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Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

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Strategic planning urgently needed

Though the Punjab government has taken some major steps for eradication of the drug menace from the state, the same is still lacking in effective and sustainable machinery to analyse the levels and consequences of drug consumption among addicts and vulnerable section and for taking necessary measures to check mass abuse through proven clinical support and rehabilitation processes. For this, a comprehensive home-to-home survey is needed to prepare a data bank. On the basis of such data, strategic planning is urgently required to take remedial measures for preventing abuse and ensuring scientific, free rehabilitation of addicts, both potential and chronic.

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Jagdish Chander

Motivate youth towards sports

The Union and the state government are strict on drug peddlers and they are taking appropriate measures to curb the menace of drugs. The reason behind drug consumption among youth is unemployment and financial constraints. There are limited opportunities for youths to get themselves adjusted in government jobs. Similarly, private sector salaries are quite low and youth themselves indulge in consuming drugs. The state government has been razing the buildings of those indulged in the supply of drugs. The governments are motivating youths towards sports and with their participation in various games, they are side-lining themselves from the menace of drugs and building careers in sports. While playing games, they keep themselves healthy and fit and even earn money when they are selected for private teams. When youths are given proper training, they become successful in the particular game they play. Thus, they refrain from drugs. Youths are mostly affected during school or college time. The administration should keep strict vigil on persons indulged in drugs so that they cannot supply any type of drug to others. The responsibility lies not only with the administration and school or college authorities but also with parents, who should take care and keep strict vigil on their children. The police department should conduct weekly rounds at places where drug peddlers are suspected of selling drugs. In areas identified for drug activity, the police should maintain daily routine checks and strict vigilance. Drugs ruin the future of youths and sometimes even intelligent students start consuming drugs daily, unaware of their negative impacts. They hardly realise that they are playing with their health and ruining their future and finances.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Treat rehabilitation as health priority

Drug abuse cannot be addressed by enforcement alone; it requires a coordinated, humane, and sustained response. While significant governmental measures have been undertaken, challenges remain in execution and approach. The strategy must evolve from sporadic enforcement to intelligence-led action targeting supply chains with clear accountability. Equally, demand reduction must be prioritised through sustained awareness in schools, colleges and communities, focusing on real-life consequences rather than abstract warnings. Rehabilitation should be treated as a public health priority—accessible, stigma-free and supported by structured reintegration to prevent relapse. Families and community institutions must serve as the first line of early detection and support. Timely and effective legal processes can further strengthen deterrence against trafficking networks. Transparency in data and periodic public reporting will enhance public trust and enable policy refinement. A balanced approach—integrating prevention, enforcement and rehabilitation—remains essential to safeguard lives and secure the future of our youth.

JP Singh

Drug supply continues almost uninterrupted

Despite the government’s ongoing crackdown under ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, the ground reality suggests that the impact has been limited. While authorities have intensified action against street-level peddlers, small-time suppliers are easily replaceable. The supply of drugs continues almost uninterrupted. To bring meaningful change, the focus must shift towards dismantling the larger drug nexus. This includes identifying and acting against the main suppliers, financiers and those who control the drug trade. Unless the top layers of the drug network are targeted, government efforts will remain superficial and the cycle of drug abuse will continue to claim lives.

Simranjeet Singh

Use technology to strengthen action

One of the biggest gaps in tackling the drug menace is weak enforcement at the grassroots level. While large seizures often come to the fore, the real issue lies in the easy availability of drugs in local areas. Small peddlers operate openly in many neighbourhoods, often escaping action due to lack of monitoring or alleged local collusion. Police officers should be made directly accountable for drug activity in their jurisdiction and their performance must be regularly reviewed. The use of technology such as surveillance, data mapping of hotspots, and anonymous complaint systems can help strengthen action. At the same time, strict disciplinary measures must be taken against officials found negligent or complicit. Unless enforcement becomes consistent, visible and accountable at the local level, efforts to curb the drug menace will remain incomplete.

Gurmandeep Kaur

Follow-ups required to prevent relapse

The government must prioritise the expansion of affordable and well-equipped rehabilitation centres, especially in areas with high addiction rates. These centres should offer not just detoxification but also psychological counselling, family therapy and vocational training to help individuals reintegrate into society. Follow-ups are equally important to prevent relapse, as recovery is a long-term process. Community-based rehabilitation models can also be explored to reduce stigma and encourage more people to seek help. By shifting the focus from punishment to recovery, the system can address addiction more humanely and effectively, ultimately reducing repeat cases and saving lives.

Anamika Singh

Prevention is most sustainable solution

Prevention is the most sustainable solution and it must begin with awareness among young people. Schools and colleges need to go beyond textbook warnings and adopt more engaging and realistic approaches to educate students about drug abuse. Regular workshops, interactive sessions and peer-led discussions can make a greater impact than one-time lectures. Involving former addicts who share real-life experiences can help students understand the harsh realities of addiction. Teachers should also be trained to identify early warning signs such as behavioural changes. When young people are equipped with knowledge and emotional support, they are far less likely to experiment with drugs, reducing the demand side of the problem significantly.

Navneet Kaur

Focus on skill development

The rising drug problem cannot be separated from the issue of unemployment and lack of direction among youth. Many young people, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, face limited job opportunities, leading to frustration, low self-wort, and vulnerability to substance abuse. Addressing this requires a strong focus on skill development, job creation and entrepreneurship support. Government schemes should be better implemented to ensure that youths are trained in market-relevant skills and connected to employment opportunities. Additionally, financial assistance and mentorship for small businesses can empower young individuals to build their own livelihoods. When youths feel productive, valued and hopeful about their future, the likelihood of turning to drugs as an escape significantly reduces.

Kanika

Create community support groups

The drug menace cannot be tackled by the government alone; it requires active participation from society. Communities play an important role in identifying and preventing drug-related activities at an early stage. Local bodies, resident associations and village panchayats should be encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities without fear. Creating community support groups for affected families can also help reduce stigma and provide emotional strength. Families, in particular, must become more aware and observant. Early signs of addiction, such as sudden behavioural changes or withdrawal, are often ignored or misunderstood. Open communication within families can encourage individuals to seek help before the problem worsens.

Diksha

CMs’ promises eyewash

Despite successive CMs coming to power on the oft-repeated promise of curbing the drug menace and promising a time-bound action on the issue, the drug problem has only grown in the state. Drugs bring with them a plethora of other problems, including thievery, hooliganism and snatchings. At many villages people are in the grips of the menace. At others, aware citizens and decisive panchayats are still taking action. However, the rot needs to be curbed from the bottom up. Rehabilitation and social change along with massive family support need to go hand in hand if the drug menace is to be rooted out in the state.

Savleen Chawla

Restore safety through strict action

There are many belts, stretches, roads and areas in Doaba, where people bear testimony to the fact that travelling even in broad daylight isn't deemed safe. Shops are robbed, homes are looted, NRIs or normal residents can't leave homes unguarded. The drug menace has changed the socio-economic fabric of society in Punjab. Beginning with strict policing, an iron hand needs to be employed first to create a scare among peddlers and smugglers that they can no more operate freely in the state. This needs to be a vital step to curb the menace. After this, the society also requires a cultural and artistic revival; popular icons, celebrities and also politicians diligently need to push a culture of songs, sports, fairs, libraries which may revive the rural ethos which once prevailed in Punjab. Rather than lip service, these efforts need to engage (not merely invite) local youth and provide them some kind of work or employment so that the young generation may be engaged in creative pursuits rather than drugs.

Charanjit Singh

Ensure employment for drug addicts

A decisive lack of political will and letting things simmer has led to the situation Punjab currently finds itself in. The drug scenario, being left unattended, has morphed into a monstrous problem. One of the key solutions is weaning off the majority of small-time peddlers and sellers off to something more meaningful as an occupation. Majority of people sell drugs because it is easy money. Huge law enforcement and political will has to be employed to identify and nab these people and since they are so many, gradually ensure an alternate employment to them. If the same people are ensured money in a more constructive occupation, it would be easier for them to make the shift.

Rupal Sharma