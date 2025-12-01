Raise awareness about self-defence

The recent incidents have deeply shocked human beings for their unpredictable and shameful acts committed against minors. Even though our Constitution provides strict punishment for those indulging in such disgraceful crimes, the law must now be allowed to take its own course. The trial of the culprits should be completed within a stipulated period so that the punishment announced becomes an eye-opener for all those who remain unafraid and continue to indulge in anti-social activities. Programmes like the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, the ongoing Literacy Drive, and the School Chalo Abhiyan have proved highly successful for people residing in rural and remote areas, benefitting men, women and minors alike. Schools and colleges should introduce a dedicated physical education period in which female students receive training in karate and martial arts so that they can protect themselves and face any untoward incident if it occurs. Such training would help them remain safe from anti-social elements who carry negative mindsets and engage in criminal behaviour. Protection of minors is the responsibility of the administration, which must act strictly against any shameful act committed by miscreants. The safety of residents, especially minors, is both a moral duty of the administration and a shared responsibility of society. It is essential to create an environment of awareness among communities—particularly among minors—about self-protection.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Escalating atrocities against children

Although our Constitution mandates the formulation of policies for the safety and welfare of children, exploitation continues to be a grim reality. With each passing year, crimes against minors rise alarmingly. The recent death of a minor girl at the Gandhi Vanita Ashram, along with another tragic incident in which a young girl in Jalandhar was raped and killed by her neighbour, are distressing events that shock society at large. These tragedies highlight the urgent need for stronger measures to prevent such heinous crimes. Before the enactment of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, there was no specific law dedicated to addressing offences against minors, particularly sexual abuse. The incidents mentioned above underscore the necessity of strict enforcement of existing laws to safeguard children—especially girls—and ensure their safety and freedom. Although child labour and malnutrition are serious social evils, the sexual exploitation of minors is an even more grievous crime with long-term consequences. To ensure timely justice, the juvenile justice mechanism must be strengthened with greater authority and resources so that offences involving minors can be handled swiftly and effectively. With atrocities against minors continuing to escalate, no laxity in the implementation of protective laws can be tolerated at any level. Society must awaken to uphold civility, moral responsibility and respect for the dignity of every child. Women and children, being a vital part of any civilised society, deserve full protection, and safeguarding their rights must remain a shared responsibility of both citizens and the administration.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Establish fast-track courts

Human civilisation, once believed to have progressed beyond gender bias and crimes against women—where women’s safety and education were said to be priorities—is now facing a harsh reality check. Recently, an innocent female minor was found dead in an Ashram, while another young girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbours. These incidents raise the disturbing question of whether we, as a society, have fundamentally failed. If women are not safe even within their own neighbourhoods or homes, how can society hope to achieve true gender equality? These incidents shake the very foundation of our social structure, revealing how hollow and regressive certain mindsets remain. Matters worsen when the SHO, who is supposed to protect the public, himself faces charges of harassment and assault. The evil in society has overstepped all boundaries, and this “Asur,” as many perceive it, must be brought under strict control. Immediate action is essential. Police patrolling must be increased, especially at night, in vulnerable areas to maintain security and order. A specialised task force of women officers equipped with non-lethal neutralising tools like tranquillisers and whiplashes could play a crucial role in extreme situations and promote empowerment. The government should also organise widespread educational and self-defence programmes, including training in the use of pepper spray and basic defence maneuvers, particularly in rural regions with limited access to education. Furthermore, harsher punishments must be implemented for convicted criminals. Crimes against women are among the most heinous and therefore demand severe and immediate consequences. Fast-track courts must be established to deal with such cases effectively and without long delays.

Lakshit Jindal

Women deserve conducive environment

The recent surge in crimes against girls in the city is deeply worrisome. Unfortunately, our city is not alone in facing such a distressing situation, as the entire country appears to be gripped by a chronic crisis stemming from the degeneration of moral values and the erosion of human character in social and personal behaviour. This issue is not merely an administrative or law-and-order problem; it is rooted in deeper social and familial shortcomings that have long demanded urgent attention from both society and the government. We must begin by examining our homes, where children—especially girls—are often neglected in terms of balanced upbringing and moral development. In many households, basic ethical values, healthy behaviour and fundamental principles for physical and mental well-being are not adequately instilled. Meanwhile, our education system has largely failed to produce genuinely responsible, ethical and empathetic individuals. Instead, it has created professionals who may be technically skilled but lack social awareness and moral commitment to their families and communities. To address this moral and social crisis, we must revisit and reform our familial and societal structures. A transformative shift is required in our attitudes—both personal and collective—towards women. They deserve respect, support and a conducive environment that ensures their safety, dignity and opportunities for growth. Only by rebuilding these foundations can society move towards true progress and prosperity.

Jagdish Chander

Weak enforcement of law fails women

Girls today are unsafe in multiple spaces—public places, workplaces and even their homes—where many face harassment or sexual exploitation by people they know, yet often choose not to report it. Weak enforcement of the law and existing loopholes continue to fail women. The police force remains inefficient, corruption persists and FIRs are not registered easily. Cases drag on for years, and even serious offenders—such as those involved in the Nithari killings—can walk free due to lack of evidence. Low conviction rates embolden criminals. Although laws like POCSO exist for crimes against minors, many cases never reach court. Women also hesitate to report harassment because they are mentally exhausted by repeated exploitation—first by the police, then by lawyers, and again in court, where the same intrusive questions are asked repeatedly. Society must question why women’s testimonies are so often doubted. Fast-track courts are needed for timely justice, and punishments should be no less severe than the death penalty. Stronger workplace accountability and gender-sensitivity training for police officers are essential. More functional CCTV cameras must be installed, as frequent complaints highlight non-working systems. Women cannot be expected to rely solely on martial-arts training for safety; not everyone is a black-belt holder. If men and women are considered equal, then why are only girls constantly judged and restricted? Despite protests and candle marches, little has changed. Until the law becomes truly strict with harsher punishments, incidents will continue—and people may be provoked to take the law into their own hands, demanding instant justice and calling for perpetrators to be punished on the spot instead of undergoing years of trial that only prolong trauma.

Shashi Kiran

Shelter homes must have CCTV

The recent tragic incidents involving minor girls in the district have shocked public conscience and exposed serious systemic failures. Stronger, immediate and structured measures must be implemented. First, strict accountability within the police machinery is essential, with time-bound departmental and criminal action against any official found negligent, particularly in POCSO-related cases. Second, all shelter homes should have mandatory CCTV surveillance, biometric entry-exit systems and frequent surprise inspections to ensure transparency and safety. Third, a 24×7 district-level Women and Child Safety Monitoring Cell should be established, supported by rapid-response teams capable of urgent intervention. Fourth, fast-track courts must function effectively to ensure expeditious trials that create real deterrence. Additionally, community policing initiatives, verified tenant systems, improved street lighting and continuous legal-awareness campaigns are required to strengthen the overall safety framework. Protection of women and children must shift from reactive measures to proactive, preventive strategies rooted in accountability and community involvement.

Adv J.P. Singh

Swift action required to restore safety

It is truly heart-breaking and deeply unfortunate to read about the tragic case of a young girl being sexually assaulted and then murdered by her friend’s father. Incidents like this shake our faith in humanity and make us question how such cruelty can exist. A person who commits such a horrific act is a blot on society and must be held fully accountable. It is essential that the justice system imposes the strictest possible punishment, both to honour the victim and to reinforce that such brutality will never be tolerated. Only firm and swift action can help restore a sense of safety and deter others from such crimes.

Yashika Sharma

Protect girls, punish offenders

Such shocking incidents deeply shake our trust in society and force us to question whether girls are truly safe. When crimes like these occur, parents naturally fear sending their daughters anywhere, knowing that danger can come from anyone. This sense of insecurity cannot be allowed to continue. There must be stronger laws, faster action, and stricter punishment so that potential offenders know there will be serious consequences. Equally important, girls and families should feel confident that they are protected. Creating safer environments, enforcing accountability and prioritising women’s safety are essential steps toward rebuilding trust and ensuring such tragedies are not repeated.

Angad Aggarwal

Strengthen policing to protect women

While law enforcement agencies often cite due process when citizens complain about delays in criminal cases, including crimes against women, the real issue lies in deterrence. The current police presence and actions are not strong enough to dissuade or deter criminals. Cases involving the violation of girls are rising dramatically, and, instead of fear, criminals appear increasingly emboldened. Although the law mandates immediate FIRs in rape cases, the system continues to face delays. Addressing such crimes with an iron hand, ensuring a strong police presence in vulnerable areas, and maintaining a force trained and sensitive toward women will instill fear among potential offenders. Reducing crime will also naturally speed up due processes in the remaining cases. Stringent and immediate measures are essential to protect girls and women and make them feel safe in the city.

Seema Chauhan