Open house: What steps should be taken to facilitate uninterrupted LPG distribution?

Switch to electric, solar energy

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Due to the increasing global tension in the Middle East, LPG gas supplies have been impacted all throughout India, including Punjab, where things are getting worse by the day. People have to stand in day-long queues just to have fire for cooking. Situations are really worsening exponentially, and the government needs to conserve and efficiently use the supplies while preparing for unforeseen circumstances. While the administration is in constant efforts to secure more and more resources internationally, an irrefutable and most suitable solution to this issue as of right now is switching to electric and solar energy for daily use. This shift to electric energy has been in development for a prolonged time globally and has been expected to happen. It makes the most sense if, during this extreme situation, the Punjab government equips the entire district with options other than gas, which is solar panel energy and electric thermal energy, which is not only cheaper but better for the environment. The government must promote solar panel installations throughout the district and make electricity and electric-operated appliances, such as induction, etc., accessible and available to everyone. This shift might seem sudden, but it's the best option considering the current global tension and situation. One more old school solution is the use of straight fire (choola), which was an ancient method of cooking still used by many villages and tribes, retaining the natural and authentic flavours and culture of the food. This will not only remove the threat of gas shortage but also be a trip down memory lane and a historically knowledgeable phenomenon for the newer generations.

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Lakshit Jindal

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LPG has become the primary cooking fuel

LPG has become the primary cooking fuel in most households today. As such, uninterrupted supply of gas is essential for smooth functioning of kitchens. However, due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, both the production and supply of petroleum products have been severely affected in many countries. Since our country largely depends on the Gulf region for the import of these products, especially LPG, it is currently facing a shortage of supply. The situation has worsened as panic buying by households has increased the demand. Although the administration has assured that sufficient reserve stocks of gas are available, interruptions in the regular distribution of LPG are being reported in many areas. People are often seen standing in long queues at gas agencies due to difficulties with online booking systems. Though the problem seems to be temporary but it may prolong as the war continues. Under the circumstances, there are also complaints of hoarding and black-marketing of LPG cylinders by unscrupulous elements. It is, therefore, necessary to take strict and effective measures to curb such malpractices and streamline the fair distribution of gas to every household at regular intervals. As an enduring solution of supply issues, however, the process of replacing LPG cylinders by PNG connections should be accelerated. Alongside, the government should explore alternative sources to meet the increasing demand for LPG and other petroleum products. In order to curtail the growing dependence on LPG, greater emphasis should be placed on the development and use of biofuels and solar-powered induction systems for both domestic and commercial purposes. Meanwhile, in view of the prevailing short supply of LPG, fair distribution has to be ensured through the strict enforcement of the public distribution system. The stock and supply records of gas agencies must be closely monitored to check any foul play in the delivery mechanism. Ultimately, the way forward to tackle with the domestic gas problems lies in the cooperation of everyone at this hour of crisis. The consumers should equally be encouraged to remain patient and exercise due restraint by using LPG judiciously and economically.

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Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Prevent panic among public

The recent military conflict in West Asia, engulfing the major suppliers of petroleum products to India has undoubtedly interrupted their supply including that of LPG. Though the government has promised to maintain the supply line and has also taken some measures to manage the crisis, yet the public is not fully satisfied with the government’s assurances and most of them have resorted to panic acquisitions through black marketing and other unfair means. Under such circumstances, the local administration must ensure that public is not panicking and that no black marketing and illegal hoarding of gas cylinders is taking place at any end of the supply and distribution process of the LPG. Simultaneously, the public needs to be fully sensitised about the alternate sources of kitchen fuels available and their efficient utilisation thereof. The booking of LPG cylinders and their stock and delivery system of oil companies must be inspected on daily basis to check and control the malpractices. The administration needs to check and prevent hoarding of the cylinders by unscrupulous elements for profiteering and strict action should be immediately taken for deterring others.

Jagdish Chander

Monitor distributors regularly

To ensure equitable access, the concerned authorities should adopt transparent stock management practices, undertake regular monitoring of distributors, and initiate strict action against any instance of hoarding, black marketing, or unfair supply practices, if found. Additionally, a prompt and effective consumer grievance redressal mechanism must be established so that complaints regarding delay, denial, or irregular supply are addressed without unnecessary hardship. Since LPG is essential for daily household use, priority should be given to genuine domestic consumers. Equitable and accountable distribution is not only an administrative duty but also a matter of public welfare and basic convenience. Timely preventive measures and proper supervision can help maintain public confidence and ensure that no resident suffers due to avoidable disruption in supply.

JP Singh

Decline in supplies of LPG from abroad

Iran–Israel war has brought scarcity to number of items like crude oil but the scarcity of crude oil has been subsided by procuring crude oil from Russia. Similarly most of the LPG comes from Middle East and due to war number of vessels have been stuck at Strait of Hormuz but with the intervention of Indian diplomatic move with Iran, Indian vessels loaded with crude oil and LPG reached Indian ports safely. But intensifying war and attacking oil fields and biggest gas hub in Qatar has hiked the prices of gas in European countries. Similarly demand and supply question is more important in the case of LPG. The Union Government had earlier vanished the quota of kerosene oil converting the users of kerosene oil to LPG. The people had shifted their cooking from coal and wood to LPG. Now with the declining of supplies of LPG from abroad and increased demand of LPG, the future supplies of LPG cylinders are known to all. The Petroleum Ministry has issued orders to cut supply of commercial LPG cylinders to industrial units and used for other purposes. Now the masses are shifting their attention towards induction and now the demand of electricity will also show significant increase if the shortage in future of LPG cylinders continues. Nobody had ever thought of war becoming so furious and this can upset the future economy and development of various countries. The LPG booking is carried out after 25 days of receiving LPG cylinder. If the consumers create atmosphere of panic then certainly shortage of LPG cylinders cannot be ruled out. We all should not be in panic. The Union Minister of Petroleum should release quotas of kerosene oil so that the masses can use kerosene in commercial use. How long the war in Middle East continues cannot be predicted but we will have to try to use little LPG gas during cooking our food and use electricity for other domestic uses up to the LPG cylinder gas becomes surplus in future.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Introduce real time digital tracking

In the current LPG crisis, lack of transparency is a major concern. Authorities should implement a real-time digital tracking system that allows residents to check booking status, expected delivery dates, and stock availability at local distributors. A district-level public dashboard can help prevent hoarding and black marketing. Additionally, GPS tracking of delivery agents should be introduced to ensure cylinders are not diverted. When consumers are well-informed about delivery timelines, panic booking is likely to decrease. Similar systems have proven effective in other sectors, and adopting them for LPG distribution can enhance accountability, restore public trust, and ensure fair supply.

Navneet Kaur

Verification through Aadhaar, ration card

During a crisis, not all needs are equal. Authorities should implement a priority-based LPG distribution system to ensure that vulnerable groups, including elderly individuals, low-income households, and families with infants, receive preference. Essential services such as hospitals and mid-day meal schemes must also be prioritised. The current first-come, first-served approach appears inadequate under constrained supply conditions. Verification through ration cards or Aadhaar-linked databases can streamline the process. Clearly defining priority categories will ensure that those in genuine need are not left struggling.

Anamika

Set up temporary distribution camps

To improve accessibility, authorities should establish temporary LPG distribution camps across different localities. Mobile vans can also be deployed to serve remote and rural areas. Many residents face difficulty travelling long distances or repeatedly visiting distribution agencies. Bringing supply closer to communities will reduce crowding and ease the burden on citizens. These camps should operate on fixed schedules to ensure predictability. Such a decentralised approach can make distribution more efficient, inclusive, and responsive during the crisis.

Kanika Singh

Dedicated helpline should be introduced

A major concern among residents is the hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders. Authorities must conduct regular inspections and surprise checks at storage facilities and distributor points. A dedicated helpline should be introduced to allow anonymous reporting of illegal activities. Strict penalties, including cancellation of licenses, must be imposed on offenders to set a strong precedent. Additionally, a cap should be placed on the number of cylinders a household can book within a defined period. Without controlling hoarding, increasing supply alone will not resolve the crisis.

Namit Aggarwal

Increase number of refilling cycles

While distribution improvements are necessary, the root issue lies in supply disruption. Authorities should coordinate with oil companies to increase refilling cycles and ensure faster transportation of cylinders into affected districts. Temporary arrangements with nearby districts for additional stock can also help ease shortages. At the same time, residents should be encouraged to adopt alternative cooking methods such as electric induction stoves wherever feasible. Awareness campaigns promoting efficient LPG usage can further reduce demand pressure. A combined strategy of increasing supply and reducing unnecessary consumption will help stabilise the situation more effectively.

Komalpreet Kaur

Black marketing must be stopped

The raids on gas agencies have not yielded tangible results or major seizures. Yet, on the ground, black marketing of cylinders is rampant, and the common man can be seen queued up in a clamour for gas cylinders outside many agencies, especially in rural areas, so much so that it has even invited a protest. Restaurateurs and commercial establishments are able to procure cylinders in time, even though the common man, especially poor village folk, are the worst sufferers here. This is a travesty and the black marketing and overpricing of cylinders must immediately be stopped. In a time of crisis, everyone must have equal access to amenities. It is also shameful that some elements are using the situation to milk profits by indulging in gross overpricing of gas. The culprits must immediately be acted against. The administration must take proactive steps to ensure the same for the betterment of all.

Sukhman Kaur