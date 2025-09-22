Open House: What steps should be taken to improve road safety?

Round-the-clock vigil on roads

Advertisement

Road indiscipline continues to threaten lives across the country. The thrill of speeding, poor road conditions and lack of consistent policing remain the primary causes of traffic chaos. Ironically, ignoring traffic signals and overtaking in the wrong lanes have become commonplace, leading to a substantial rise in traffic violations. While road infrastructure is not up to required standards, the increasing density of spacious, high-speed vehicles demands urgent introspection. Blatant disregard for traffic rules has already resulted in numerous mishaps and road rage incidents. Only two months ago, veteran marathoner Fauja Singh, an international sports icon, was crushed by a speeding vehicle. More recently, reckless driving claimed the life of the young son of a renowned family in Jalandhar. Such tragic incidents highlight the grave threat to citizens’ safety. To counter this recurring menace, the State Government earlier created a special Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) for intensive road patrolling and quick accident response. Additionally, underage driving—particularly prevalent among school-going children—was banned to safeguard lives. However, stricter measures are urgently required. Prescribed speed limits for different categories of vehicles, distinct warning signals and diversion markings must be prominently displayed at all strategic points. Beyond this, technology-driven solutions—such as electronic surveillance and online e-challan—are crucial to curb rampant traffic violations, particularly by young, impatient drivers who often flout speed limits and traffic signals. Round-the-clock CCTV monitoring, as part of an intelligent traffic management system, should be introduced without delay. Alongside, a robust public awareness campaign must be launched to sensitise people about the importance of compliance with traffic regulations. Such combined measures will not only save countless precious lives but also foster a culture of responsible and disciplined road usage.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Advertisement

Strict enforcement of speed limits

The maxim “Speed thrills but kills” is more relevant today than ever before. Automobile manufacturers are producing cars capable of running at a minimum of 160 km per hour or more, yet speed limits are prescribed only for national highways. Speed breakers are vanishing and when a driver is under the influence of liquor or intoxicants, the risk of overspeeding multiplies. People are always in a hurry: if traffic police personnel are present at signals, rules are followed; but in their absence, violations become rampant. This raises the question—if an untoward incident occurs, who is to be blamed? Another worrying trend is among NRIs returning from abroad, who habitually follow international speed patterns. When they attempt to drive on Indian roads in the same manner, it creates a serious threat of accidents. Listening to mobile phones while driving is another growing hazard. Big cars are squeezing the already declining width of roads, while shopkeepers extend displays into the streets, forcing buyers to stop vehicles. When this occurs on opposite sides of a road, traffic jams become inevitable.The problem is further aggravated by people refusing to follow one-way systems. Administrations must act strictly, as cars do not have governors installed to restrict speed within city limits and on national highways. While routine speed checks and challans are conducted, enforcement inside city areas must also be tightened. Clearly displayed speed limit boards are essential and anyone violating these limits should be immediately challaned. Without firm enforcement, the culture of rash driving will only persist, endangering countless lives.

Advertisement

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Severe punishment for traffic offenders

Jalandhar appears to have fallen victim to a brutal, man-made curse of uncontrollable road rage and rash driving incidents that are increasing in both intensity and frequency. Not long ago, Punjab lost a precious legend, 114-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh, to a similar case. Now, the 36-year-old unmarried son of a senior SAD leader has fallen prey to a devastating car crash. This raises the pressing question of safety for common bystanders, who walk among reckless drivers with egos larger than their driving skills. In such circumstances, the government must act immediately by introducing strict penalties on rash drivers. Speed limits must be enforced 24/7, with hefty fines for drunken driving and overspeeding to instill fear in wrongdoers. In fact, those found guilty should be prosecuted as murderers, for such acts are no less serious than a deliberate killing. Increased police patrolling at all hours is essential to prevent future tragedies. Another indirect but significant reason for unsafe driving is the ease with which driving licenses are issued. Reports of underage applicants obtaining authentic licenses through bribes are widespread. These individuals, never trained in proper driving, eventually become major contributors to accidents and fatalities. The government must end this malpractice by reforming the licensing system. Driving tests should be made tougher, comprehensive and more skill-focused to build safer drivers for the future. Unless stern action is taken, reckless driving will continue to rob families of loved ones and jeopardise the safety of all.

Lakshit Jindal

Zero tolerance against traffic violations

The alarming rise in serious traffic rule violations has created grave safety and security threats to human lives both on and off the roads. While existing regulations are sufficient to control the menace, the real problem lies in weak enforcement and declining public awareness of the importance of traffic discipline. The solution is strict implementation of traffic laws, followed by swift and maximum punishment for culprits. This requires an honest, dedicated, and efficient police force. The current system of issuing driving licenses also demands complete restructuring. It must be made more stringent and comprehensive, preceded by compulsory training programs for prospective drivers. Such reforms will ensure that only skilled and responsible drivers are certified. Additionally, special campaigns targeting drunk driving, overspeeding, and wrong-side driving should be organized frequently. Offenders must be dealt with firmly, without favoritism or bias, to send a strong deterrent message. A culture of zero tolerance toward serious traffic violations needs to spread across society. Only through uncompromising enforcement and sustained public awareness can traffic discipline be restored, thereby protecting countless lives.

Jagdish Chander

Strengthen road safety measures

Recent events have left many feeling uncertain and vulnerable. The sudden passing of Fauja Singh, the legendary marathoner and the tragic loss of a young leader’s son have cast a shadow over society. These incidents, taken without warning or justice, highlight the growing lawlessness and disregard for life. It’s disturbing to think that stepping outside could be fatal. We are rapidly losing our sense of security. This growing crisis demands immediate reflection, accountability and reform. Safety must not be a privilege but a fundamental right for everyone.

Deepshikha

Public awareness campaigns needed

The alarming rise in deaths caused by reckless driving is a clear indication that road safety is no longer a priority for many. Each day, innocent people are put at risk due to drivers who disregard speed limits and basic traffic laws. This reckless behaviour must be countered with stricter rules, harsher penalties and increased law enforcement. Regular public awareness campaigns and improved driver testing should also be considered. Safety on the roads is a shared responsibility; it’s time for both authorities and the public to take it seriously.

Anmol Sharma

Strict punishment for reckless driving

Reckless driving is far more than a simple traffic violation—it’s a deadly choice that puts innocent lives in grave danger. The growing number of victims highlights a disturbing lack of respect for life. Tougher penalties and stringent legal action are necessary to curb this dangerous behaviour. Reckless drivers should face severe consequences, not just fines or warnings. Only then can we send a clear message that human life is not to be endangered on the roads. Without these changes, the cycle of tragedy will continue, putting even more lives at risk.

Anuja Sharma

Improve enforcement to prevent tragedies

The loss of a young life due to reckless driving is an unimaginable tragedy, as is the passing of Fauja Singh, a symbol of resilience, while simply out for a walk. It’s heart-breaking to see how some individuals turn their vehicles into weapons, carelessly taking the lives of others. The pain of grieving families cannot be put into words. Why are authorities not enforcing stricter laws against such dangerous behaviour? It’s clear that we need stronger road safety measures, including harsher penalties and better enforcement. Reckless driving is a choice, and that choice must be met with firm consequences to protect innocent lives.

Ravneet Kaur