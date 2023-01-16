Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Make shelters for homeless

In the past, bonfire was the best way for the homeless to deal with the extreme cold conditions. Municipal Committee officials used to cut the additional branches of trees in the cities or villages and arrange fire at different places where residents used to keep themselves warm around the fire. The temperature has declined in various cities, and at present, it is colder in cities than hilly areas. The temperature has dipped to as low as 2°C in many parts of Rajasthan and Delhi. Snowfall in the hills has further increased the cold wave conditions and the masses are eagerly awaiting rain, which will rein in dry cough and many other diseases. The demand for heaters, geysers, woollens have increased manifold. The homeless people either take shelter under the trees and flyovers or in market corridors to keep them safe from the bitter cold. The government should frame a policy for providing temporary accommodation to such persons. Also, the administration should arrange blankets, gloves, sweaters, and other items for the homeless to help them beat the chill. The social organizations, too, should come forward to help the needy.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Donate woollens to help them bear cold

There is no doubt that the whole of north India, including Punjab, is in the grip of intense cold conditions. Bhatinda seems to be coldest in Punjab. Even from the comfort of our homes we can feel that how severe the conditions are outside; we can easily make out what the homeless and the underprivileged must be going through at this moment. Worse was the dismantling the homes of the people living in Latifpura in Jalandhar. They are now living in tents, thanks to Khalsa Aid, an NGO. Every resourceful person should contribute to help the homeless people. An IPS officer was recently seen donating blankets to the homeless people. I too donated some clothes to needy people at a homeless shelter in Kapurthala. We need more such initiatives from each and everyone to help make the lives of the homeless a little better in the bone-chilling cold.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Create task force to save lives

Around the months of December and January, cold wave is a natural phenomenon. However, the life of those having no permanent shelter is adversely hit during inclement climatic conditions. As per the meteorological department, many areas of Punjab will continue to remain in the grip of chilly weather over the next few days. In 2019-20, vagaries of such weather claimed a number of lives, which was ascribed primarily to the lack of planning and inadequate preparedness to help the outdoor workers, farmers and livestock. Ironically, the things are no different even now! The ‘rain baseras’ constructed at some places are neither adequate nor properly maintained. Recently in Karnal, condemned bus-bodies have been used to provide shelter to the homeless and destitute. Sanitation facilities at these sites are so poor that it becomes a breeding place for the spread of many diseases. Despite the cold wave risk management, several people living below poverty line are forced to beg or pick rags for livelihood and spend nights in open. For instant relief, a dedicated task force of officials and volunteers can be engaged to coordinate efforts to keep people safe from the severe cold wave. While religious bodies managing gurdwaras and dharamshalas have always been of big help to provide food and shelter, NGOs and philanthropists might be prompted for financial help of the needy and donate items like warm wearables, blankets, quilts, etc. After all, no service is above saving lives during unsavoury conditions!

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Admn must show genuine concern

The administration should formulate a programme like ‘sardi mein sehyogi’, wherein area councillors, NGOs and citizens work in solidarity for providing protection to the homeless and the destitute from the biting cold. The ‘Wall of Kindness’ concept must be implemented at the earliest with the councillors identifying the prime locations in their respective wards and designating them as perennial places for donating the essentials of life like books, clothes for those deprived of them. The public must also enthusiastically participate in this movement by assisting the NGOs and the administration in the collection and distribution of resources and promotion of this benevolent idea. Warm blankets, quilts, shawls and other woollens must be distributed among the needy at the roundabouts, railway stations, bus stands, markets, religious places and at the other focal points of the city. Shelter homes must be inspected to ascertain whether they are functional and well-equipped with all requisite facilities. Genuine concerns and services of the administration would build a belief that there still subsists a ‘Good Samaritan’ government, ready to treat the poor with the same warmth as those with wealth!

Anshika Kohli