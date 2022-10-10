Open House What strategy should the government frame to prevent stubble-burning?

Offer subsidies on harvesting equipment

The procurement of paddy started on October 1. As the procurement of paddy rises, there will also be a rise in stubble-burning. Though the state government has asked farmers not to indulge in stubble-burning, the farmers are clearly not on the same page with the government on this issue. Farmers have not even been provided with harvesting machines. Small-scale farmers cannot afford such equipment. A few years back, when the central government used to provide harvesting equipment, there was bungling. The farmers were usually left high and dry. Those guilty must be punished. There are educated farmers who are avoiding burning stubble. However, most farmers, after harvesting, sprinkle kerosene oil or petrol all over their fields to set the stubble ablaze. This leads to health hazards because the smoke emanating from the fields results in a rise in diseases, including breathing problems, bronchitis, asthma, hypertension, among others. Thick layers of smoke in the air can also result in road mishaps. The government should subsidise harvesting equipment for small and medium-scale farmers.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Financial aid, latest technology can help

In a haste to prepare the land for the next crop, stubble-burning has been a common practice among farmers for the past some years. The air quality index (AQI) at some places reaches dangerous level. Our scientists have invented techniques to make stubble rich and nutritious manure for crops, yet farmers are reluctant to follow the procedure due to high expenses involved. Thus the grievous problem remains unresolved and calls for urgent attention. In addition to crop diversification, one of the much debated way as solution to the problem is to extend monetary support to farmers by subventing technology used in easy decomposition of bio-waste in the fields. The crops residue turns into compost quickly and restores the fertility of land. Moreover, it effectively prevents degradation of climate by preventing toxic gases emanating from stubble-burning and is a natural source of green energy with byproducts. With Punjab much in focus, it is a challenge before the AAP regime to dissuade farmers from farm fires. Regular persuasion, besides action against the violators, is essential. The recent proposal of financial assistance by the state to encourage farmers to acquire technology and refrain from stubble-burning is an initiative in right direction. Simultaneously, it is vital to exercise vigil on any accidental fire during the harvest season. Concerted efforts and innovative ways to check stubble-burning can boost green energy production and provide relief to environment as well.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Give machinery for residue management

Since the harvest season is around the corner, the issue of stubble-burning has resurfaced as a more challenging task for the AAP government in Punjab. The government has rightly initiated some major steps to create awareness among farmers against the menace through active involvement of students, religious places and mobile vans. As statutory measures have failed to achieve the desired results, the strategy of voluntary compliance coupled with effective official assistance needs to be well formulated with equal emphasis on sincere and strict enforcement thereof. The cooperation of village panchayats, farmers unions, NGOs and existing agriculture infrastructure should also be solicited in addition to perceived channels. Financial support for subsidised machinery required for crop residue management should be increased under strict follow up measures to check misuse of funds besides efficient and equitable deployment of machinery at all stages.

Jagdish Chander