Open House: Why are all the efforts to improve the deteriorating air quality failing?

Don’t blame only state, take others to task

There is no doubt that the air quality has been deteriorating over the years. It is not only farmers that are to be blamed for this, several other factors, including the increasing number of vehicles and the smoke-emitting factories, are equally responsible. Though the practice of stubble-burning should be put to an end, vehicles should also be modified to make them environment-friendly. Electric vehicles are great alternative. Punjab farmers are being unnecessarily castigated when their counterparts in UP and Haryana are also indulging in the malpractice. Even farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are to be blamed. Nowadays there is also fog in the air; coupled with pollution from stubble-burning, it becomes smog, which also affects farmers and their families. Therefore, the central and Punjab governments must take some strict and salutary measures to check stubble-burning. Air pollution in Delhi is also because of factories, heightened construction activities and a high density of vehicles. The number of four-wheelers in Delhi is more than that of all other metropolitan cities in India. As long as authorities don’t find a permanent solution to this problem, people suffering from respiratory problems should take extra measures to keep themselves safe.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Efforts to check pollution inconsistent

The air quality index has suddenly deteriorated across some places in the country. In the National Capital region, it has reached beyond the tolerance level; schools have been shut, while a ban announced on plying of diesel vehicles as safeguards against a spurt in respiratory complications. Ironically, despite the efforts made under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the past few years, there has been no relief from the rising pollution. Also, there is no let-up in stubble-burning cases as no sustainable solution has been provided to farmers to prevent farm fires. The issue has been kept alive for political advantages. Technological equipment required for quick decomposition of bio-waste as useful residue is not made available at affordable costs. The industrial units are not being prompted to earn incentives like carbon credits, etc, by adopting innovative ways to check industrial pollution. Health Department is careless in conducting periodic spraying of disinfectants at vulnerable areas to prevent outbreak of vector-borne diseases. In all, we lack consistency in efforts to check alarming pollution and need a definite strategy to maintain clean and green environment and prohibit the release of toxic chemicals and untreated harmful affluent into water bodies. The ban orders on bursting harmful crackers every year are flouted recklessly, but no action is taken. Unless the instructions on climate control are obeyed in letter and spirits and violators are dealt with sternly, all efforts will go in vain. We have to be serious towards climate protection for ourselves and the safety of future generations!

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Public health is govt responsibility

‘Where there is a will, there is a way’. In 2021, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blamed then Congress government for the deteriorating air and its failure to check stubble-burning. Now that the Delhi Government is headed by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and that of Punjab by Bhagwant Singh Mann, both states can coordinate better to improve the condition. The BJP, on other hand, is claiming the Central Government had released ample funds for the purchase of machinery to curb the menace of stubble-burning. Politics aside, patients of bronchitis and asthma are increasing by the day with the air quality going for a toss. The government of the day has the duty towards its citizens; hence, it should manage the air quality in the best possible way. Artificial rain can help check the deterioration. As the emission from vehicles also create pollution in the environment and impact the air quality, we, the citizens, should also pledge to use our cars and other vehicles only if these are necessary. Festivals should be celebrated without crackers and no stubble should be burned. If these measures are not followed, the air quality will continue to worsen and the respiratory tract illness will continue to rise.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Govt must give farmers machinery

Over the past so many years, the air quality takes a nosedive in October and November in the entire northern region, including Punjab. Along with the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurb, dust, industrial smoke and cloudy weather, straw burning, etc, have been responsible for a pall of thick smog enveloping the entire state. It is detrimental to human health and environment, and causes low visibility on roads. Despite a ban on stubble burning, farmers persist in this unwanted practice. Various monetary incentives and penal action have proved to be futile. Farmers should be encouraged for crop diversification. The government should make timely and adequate provisions for the purchase of paddy straw. It would be financially beneficial for farmers. They should be sensitised about the adverse impact on soil fertility. It is appreciable that the government is supplying subsidised machinery for stubble management. But it is beyond the reach of marginalised farmers. They should be supplied this machinery on easy rental rates. Even when farmers are being paid for paddy bales, lack of adequate machinery for binding stubble into bales is the crux of the problem. It is wrong to squarely blame farmers for the worsening levels of air quality index (AQI). Even after a considerable dip in farm fires, the situation remains the same. Both Haryana and Punjab have accepted their inability to contain stubble burning but have promised to address the problem by next November. Well-conceived plans need be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned to ensure that the AQI does not slip further. Political parties should strategise collectively to stem the problem.

DS Kang

Stop politicking, fix issue

The deteriorating air quality in the state has broken all records. Despite efforts by the government efforts to check the menace, the situation continues to worsen every year in the months of October and November. Due to a lack of political will, official indifference or inefficiency, staff crunch and a tardy implementation of corrective measures, the authorities have miserably failed to keep a tab on farmers. The Punjab and Haryana governments have taken responsibility for being unable to address the issue. This is mainly due to a lack of political will and a tardy implementation of corrective measures. It is unfair to blame the issue on farmers alone. Authorities have failed to provide adequate machinery for stubble management. Whatever resources are available are primarily used up by big-scale farmers. Marginalised farmers are left with no choice but to burn the stubble. They are not satisfied with the meagre financial incentives as the cost of preparing their fields for the next crop is pretty high. The Centre and the State should quit politicking and try to resolve this issue on priority.

Tajpreet S Kang

No check on industries, old vehicles

In the wheat-rice belt, which comprises Punjab, Haryana and western UP, the air quality deteriorates in November every year. It has a spillover effect in Delhi and surrounding areas. The Central and state governments put the onus on farmers for stubble-burning only. No doubt stubble-burning is a big issue as it creates huge pollution and needs to be curbed, but poor and unaware farmers need financial help as well as education to end the practice. What about the old pollution-emitting vehicles on roads and smoke-emitting industrial units which deteriorate the air throughout the year? Do all industrial units comply with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines before they start production? What about pollution due to traffic jams on the roads? Are farmers responsible alone? No, not at all. It is the system failure as well as the lack of awareness about the ill-effects of air pollution. Therefore, to curb this menace more awareness at the public level is required. The fine imposed by the Municipal corporation and the NGT cannot do anything, unless the general public becomes aware of the ill-effects of air pollution. After all, health is the real wealth.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

Preventive measures only on paper

Various government bodies in particular and people at large are responsible for the present deteriorating air quality everywhere. It only goes on to show there is a world of difference what is being propagated and what’s being implemented on the ground. The steps to control air pollution are only on paper. The rampant burning of stubble and reckless bursting of crackers by people are the proof. This lackadaisical approach by one and all in checking the emission of harmful pollutants is wrecking havoc on everyone’s health. Unless each and every resident becomes sincere and responsible and the authorities accountable, the air quality will continue to worsen!

Anshika Kohli