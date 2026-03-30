Open house: Why don’t leaders prioritise people over personal attacks?

Organise drug clean-up drives

Advertisement

The purpose of any form of government is to help the people and uplift society in the face of prominent issues such as rising unemployment, drug crises and maintaining law and order. But sadly, this system in Punjab seems to care much more about other miscellaneous issues like slandering each other, public displays, etc. This has not only been detrimental for the state’s overall growth but also an insult to the tax money of an honest man’s income. It is high time the administration begins to face real challenges and devise solutions to issues that are highly formidable in the state right now. Especially the drug crisis, which has claimed the lives of a scary number of citizens of Punjab and the majority of them being the youth. The youth who were supposed to brighten the future of our evergreen state to new heights but unfortunately have been the victims of this vicious social evil. Instead of the government officials slandering each other, they need to devise a plan to curb this immediately. Organising drug clean-up drives, police surveillance at prone areas and target operations to take down drug rackets are steps that are only possible with the extensive support and involvement of the government. If the members start to fulfil the promises they made to the public, Punjab can be free from any and all social issues in record time.

Advertisement

Lakshit Jindal

Advertisement

Revive our rich arts, sports culture

Amongst civic problems, Punjab is facing serious issues like unemployment and the drug menace. As a consequence, it is being pushed backwards in the ranking of progressive states. In fact, scarce jobs and addiction are eating away our youth, which once used to be a role model for others, but is now reeling in many infamous activities. To put an end to this disturbing setback, we have to revive our rich arts and sports culture by generating more avenues for gainful employment for the youth. However, it is very disheartening that our leadership, instead of focusing on solutions, is busy in mudslinging against each other for mere political interests. They are prioritising petty politics over people's welfare and criticise even some good administrative and progressive initiatives without any rationale. Many a times, the elected representatives run away from constructive debate on formulating policies to address pressing issues. Often, they are engaged in accusations against each other within and even outside the Assembly chambers rather than rendering a principled support to the government on issues of public interest. As such vital problems, which need utmost attention and purposeful discussion, are blatantly ignored while the taxpayers’ money is wasted in meaningless uproar and walkouts for serving political opportunism. Such a casual approach towards public concerns has to be discarded as it won't fill empty pockets or cure addicts. To ensure prosperous and fear-free living for all, a firm and pragmatic approach has to be adopted to eradicate corruption, lawlessness, curb social evils and the menace of drugs from society. Let us demand accountability and solutions from elected representatives to our soaring problems and all-round development. We need leaders who prioritise the future of the state over petty politics.

Advertisement

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Mudslinging is not fair in politics

In the democratic setup, the government is of the people, by the people and for the people. The voters, through their right to franchise, cast their votes to elect representatives of their choice representing various political parties. The government, through elected representatives, frames laws for the safety and security of the people, appeals to the people to refrain from drugs and finds out solutions to solve civic problems, if any, faced by the masses. But the issue of mudslinging on each other in the House or in the public sometimes creates an atmosphere that irks the masses to a great extent because the elected representatives’ first priority should lie in solving the problems faced by the masses and refraining from mudslinging on each other. In the past, mudslinging was witnessed during pre-election days when political leaders used to quote defamatory words or sentences to grab votes of the masses for their respective political parties. Mudslinging is not fair in politics because when the representatives are elected, they should refrain from words that indulge them in such practices. In the present arena and current political situation, political leaders and elected representatives should first concentrate on current public issues rather than mudslinging on each other to keep the democratic setup intact and on a positive mode. Mudslinging always creates an atmosphere of negativity in the minds of the masses and creates a fuss between political leaders of various parties.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Political parties befool people

The prevailing Punjab scenario depicting a worsening law and order situation, unabated drug menace, mafia culture, corruption and environmental degradation is purely an outcome of greed and short-sightedness of the political leadership Punjab had to endure for the last many decades. Almost all political parties have befooled the gullible people to grab power for their selfish and narrow-minded temporary objectives. However, it is now opportune for the people of Punjab to totally reject such political parties and their leaders. Given the present circumstances, AAP can be given another chance in view of their transparent stand against corruption under which even top leaders and bureaucrats have not been spared. The BJP, whose governance at the Centre and in states is already riddled with many questions, is solely trying to grab power in Punjab, but luckily their chances are dim to the best interests of the state as religion or community-based politics cannot solve the basic issues Punjab has been grappling with for long.

Jagdish Chander

Government should focus on results

There is a growing public perception that governance must shift from rhetoric to results. Critical issues such as unemployment, drug abuse, law and order and civic infrastructure require urgent, sustained and outcome-driven attention. Legislative time and public resources should be utilised in meaningful debate, policy refinement and effective implementation rather than avoidable exchanges. The Legislative Assembly is expected to function as a serious forum for addressing citizens’ concerns with accountability and purpose. Strengthening oversight and monitoring mechanisms can help ensure that policies are not merely announced but translated into visible improvements on the ground. Greater transparency, discipline and mutual respect among policymakers can further strengthen public confidence. Ultimately, governance should be measured not by the intensity of debate, but by the quality of outcomes delivered.

JP Singh

People should stay informed

People can play a strong role in improving governance by simply paying attention to how their elected representatives are working. They should stay aware and can look at basic things like how often their representative attends Assembly sessions, whether they speak on public issues and if they take part in important policy discussions. These small details help people understand who is serious about their work. Today, much of this information is available publicly and can be followed easily. When people stay informed, it creates a sense of responsibility among legislators. This also ensures that representatives who are not focused on public issues are less likely to be chosen again in the future.

Kanika

Fixed penalties for violations required

A well-defined code of conduct in the Assembly is not enough on paper; it must be actively and consistently enforced. Clear rules should outline what kind of behaviour is acceptable and what crosses the line, especially when it comes to repeated disruptions or personal remarks. Once these boundaries are clearly set, there should also be fixed penalties for violations. For instance, members who repeatedly interrupt proceedings or engage in personal attacks can first be issued formal warnings. If the behaviour continues, stricter actions like fines or temporary suspension from the session can be imposed. Over time, such enforcement can help build a more disciplined environment in the Assembly. When members know there are real consequences, they are more likely to maintain decorum and focus on meaningful discussions.

Neelam

Create independent monitoring body

An independent body or panel can play an important role in improving the quality of Assembly proceedings. Such a body should be neutral and professional, with the responsibility of closely analysing how time is used during sessions. It can track how much discussion is focused on governance, policy matters and public issues and how much is spent on personal remarks or unproductive exchanges. The panel can publish periodic, easy-to-understand reports that highlight these patterns. When this information is made public, it creates a clear picture of how effectively the Assembly is functioning. Over time, such data-driven insights can encourage more balanced and meaningful debates.

Navneet Kaur

Adopt disciplined agenda system

The Assembly should adopt a clear and disciplined agenda system where each sitting is dedicated to specific public issues. When topics are pre-defined and time-bound, it becomes difficult for members to divert discussions towards personal remarks. This also allows deeper, more meaningful debates where problems are examined from multiple angles and practical solutions can emerge. Also, strict procedural rules must be enforced to limit personal comments. The Speaker should immediately intervene and redirect members to the agenda. Repeated violations should attract warnings or penalties. This will gradually build a culture where members think twice before engaging in mudslinging.

Sukhdeep Singh

Assembly must focus on debate

When people hand an overwhelming majority to a party, it comes with great hope that their issues will be taken up in the highest corridors of democracy. Taxpayers’ hard-earned money goes into the conduct of elections and the maintenance of public institutions, which must be used for public good. There are ample platforms, including social media, for politicians to air concerns—valid or otherwise—about colleagues’ conduct across party lines. Given the myriad civic and law and order issues gripping the state, the legislative assembly must remain a sacred space for serious discussion and debate focused solely on public welfare. Meaningful discourse, not empty rhetoric, must prevail. People expect these forums to be used to devise and strategize timely solutions and policies that ensure a just, free and equitable society. It is of utmost importance that representatives use them responsibly so that the populace, which has placed great hope in them, is not disappointed.

Sarika Jha

Use money for public welfare

The state assembly is an expensive democratic institution sustained entirely by taxpayers money and every minute spent inside it carries public cost and responsibility. This makes it all the more important that the time is used wisely. The state is facing serious challenges such as unemployment, drug menace law and order crisis. These are the matters that need attention, discussion and solutions in the Assembly. When debates shift towards personal attacks, it not only wastes time but also takes away from meaningful policymaking. MLAs and ministers are chosen to raise public concerns and work towards solutions. The Assembly should reflect that responsibility to ensure that public money is used for public welfare, not political point scoring.

Anjali Bhagat

Discussions should have fixed time

A strict system should be used to control the time given to each topic in Assembly sessions. Every issue should have a fixed time decided in advance and the Speaker should ensure it is followed properly. A timer or digital display can be used so that all members can see how much time is left. Members should be asked to speak within their time limit so that everyone gets a fair chance. This can reduce long debates, avoid unnecessary personal talks and keep the focus on public issues.

Komalpreet Kaur