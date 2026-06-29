Open house: Why is violence increasing among the youth of Doaba?

Strictly monitor social media trends

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Repeated violence, angry outbursts and crimes in cities such as Jalandhar and Kapurthala can largely be localised to youth acting out and expressing aggression in ways that are harming the public. These acts may also be viewed as a by-product of social media glorifying gun culture and illegal activities. More than aggression itself, many youngsters appear motivated to go against the established order to seem brave and fearless in the digital world while ignoring the real-world consequences their actions may have on people around them and especially on themselves. Another contributing factor may be the dissatisfaction some youth hold against the government. Underperforming sectors such as job placement and digital or progressive development in the education system are among the many issues that can negatively influence youngsters and push them towards rebellion. Hence, the government must improve these sectors, equip the youth with better tools for success in their future endeavours and at the same time, strictly monitor social media trends, examine the harmful influence they may have on children’s mind-sets and ban such content or information wherever necessary.

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Lakshit Jindal

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Proactive policing system needed

Incidents of broad-daylight murders, robberies and other violent crimes have had a deeply damaging effect on the fabric of civil society. Frequent reports of arson, road rage, carjacking, chain-snatching, rape and other criminal activities have left many citizens feeling insecure and reluctant to move about freely or participate in social and community events without apprehension. Traditionally, Punjab has been a beacon of communal harmony and resilience. Yet, at times, some unemployed youth, misled by anti-social elements or hostile cross-border forces, become instruments for disturbing public order and peace. Driven largely by limited job opportunities at home, unemployed youngsters either migrate overseas or become involved in infamous activities out of sheer frustration. It is surprising that despite ongoing campaigns by the state police against hardened criminals, gangsters and organised crime networks, miscreants continue to create disturbances and spread fear among the public. The growing sense of insecurity is not only affecting the civility of public life but is also taking a toll on the state’s economy. Recent gruesome incidents of violence in Jalandhar, Kapurthala and adjoining areas have once again drawn attention to these disturbing social trends. Addressing the twin challenges of lawlessness and unemployment must therefore become a priority for the government to steer the youth towards productive pursuits. Simultaneously, law-enforcement agencies should strengthen surveillance mechanisms through advanced technology, intelligence gathering and continuous patrolling to ensure crime prevention and swift action against offenders. A visible and proactive policing system can serve as a strong deterrent to criminal activity. The civil administration and law-enforcement agencies must adopt more effective and coordinated strategies to prevent any rise in the crime graph and restore public confidence. A secure and peaceful environment remains indispensable for social harmony, economic progress, youth welfare and the overall well-being of society.

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Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Address socio-economic issues

The growing anger among youth in Jalandhar, Kapurthala and nearby districts stems from a combination of socio-economic issues and local unrest rather than a single cause. The Punjab drug crisis and high unemployment remain among the primary factors driving youth migration while also contributing to frequent outbreaks of gang and police violence. Local incidents that have further fuelled tensions include drug overdose-related deaths. Street violence has also witnessed brutal public clashes in Kapurthala, including disputes at weddings in which a young man’s hand was severed. Such incidents have heightened fear and frustration within the community.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Youngsters experience stress, anxiety

Some young people appear to be experiencing growing anger because of a combination of social and economic challenges rather than any single factor. Unemployment, substance abuse, excessive exposure to violent content on social media, weakening family support systems, peer pressure and the glorification of aggression may all be contributing to this trend. Many youngsters also experience stress, anxiety and frustration but often hesitate to seek professional help because of the stigma surrounding mental health. Addressing these concerns requires a balanced and collective approach. Greater employment opportunities, value-based education, sports and cultural engagement, accessible mental health support, consistent enforcement of the law and active parental and community involvement can help channel youthful energy towards positive and productive pursuits. Preventive measures, timely intervention and shared social responsibility remain essential for fostering a safer and more harmonious society.

JP Singh

Youth needs to get off phones

Unemployment, lack of direction and a mass media that promotes a culture of violence and anger through cinema, songs and social media have created a heady cocktail in which the youth are increasingly getting trapped. A culture once rooted in poetry, reading and various creative pursuits such as dance, painting and singing, along with spending time amidst nature and following the peaceful tenets and teachings of religion, had a calming influence on young minds. Today, these pursuits have largely been replaced by hobbies characterised by speed and impatience, including gaming, endless scrolling, fast driving and instantly posting every meaningless act or video online merely for views and likes. Constant exposure to screens and the disturbing glorification of masochistic tendencies among men on screen have further widened the disconnect with reality. The absence of pause and activities that nurture the mind has given way to frustration, anger, vengefulness and impatience among the youth. This, in turn, has contributed to a rise in crime, conflicts and violence, with drugs making matters even worse. Before placing the entire blame on the government and law-enforcement agencies, which undoubtedly also have a role to play, what is truly required is a cultural shift. An entire generation needs to get off phones and return to books, as well as embrace the peaceful philosophies of the Gurus and poets that once formed the foundational identity of Punjab.

Preetpal Singh

Increase cultural gatherings again

The increase in crime and violence in Punjab can be directly charted by mapping the steady reduction in the state’s fairs, cultural gatherings, music festivals, youth melas, khed melas, libraries, museums and public events meant for debates and discussions. The numbing impact of constant exposure to screens, 30-second video bytes, a news cycle that graphically documents crime and growing up in a society that increasingly espouses violence has gone largely unrecorded in this generation. This has manifested itself in clashes, rampant fights and gang wars. At the same time, today’s youth have also been conditioned to demand, consume and fight for what they want instead of being taught the virtues of patience, sharing, caring and mercy. The previous generation was disciplined by teachers and parents and grew up honouring and respecting their guardians, who invested time and energy in shaping them. Today, children are often brought up on mobile phones, while even a slap on a student’s face may bring parents rushing to a school’s doorstep. A generation that is not held accountable eventually does whatever it wants. The glorified culture of being constantly “fast” and “busy” has taken away the pause an entire generation deserved. Together, these factors have altered the brains and mental make-up of many youngsters, who would rather fight and harm others than acknowledge another person’s opinion or space.

Kanta Sharma

Create employment opportunities

The disturbing rise in violence reflects the boiling frustration among many young people. A growing number of youth are unable to find stable and well-paying jobs despite working hard. This creates a deep sense of failure, making them easy prey for miscreants. When frustration remains unaddressed for a prolonged period, even minor disagreements can escalate into violent confrontations. Instead of seeing a clear path towards a better future, many youngsters feel trapped by unemployment, financial stress and uncertainty. This emotional pressure continues to build until it eventually finds an unhealthy outlet. If governments fail to create meaningful employment opportunities and restore hope among the youth, this simmering frustration will continue to spill over into violence, making such incidents more frequent and increasingly brutal.

Jasbir Singh

Violence portrayed as symbol of power

The recurring cases of violence are the result of the growing glorification of aggression among a section of the youth. Through social media, films, songs and online content, violence is often portrayed as a symbol of power, respect and masculinity. Instead of resolving conflicts through dialogue, some young people begin to believe that fear and force are the only means of earning recognition. Violent acts are at times recorded, shared and even celebrated online, encouraging others to imitate such behaviour in pursuit of attention and popularity. Over time, this normalises aggression and weakens the understanding of its serious consequences. When violence comes to be viewed as a shortcut to fame or dominance, even minor disputes can quickly turn deadly. This dangerous mind-set continues to fuel brutal crimes across the region.

Komalpreet Kaur

Decline in basic humanity, empathy

One of the biggest reasons behind the growing anger, impatience and violence among young people today is excessive dependence on mobile phones, coupled with the lack of meaningful work or purpose. Constant exposure to social media, endless scrolling and instant gratification have reduced attention spans and made many people less tolerant of frustration. A large number of youngsters spend hours online but struggle to find direction, build real-world connections or pursue productive goals, leaving them frustrated and emotionally restless. Equally worrying is the apparent decline in basic humanity and empathy. Incidents of people attacking or even killing one another over trivial issues such as parking disputes, road rage or minor arguments are being reported with increasing frequency. Such cases raise a disturbing question: when did society become so intolerant of one another? Instead of resolving disagreements through conversation, many now react with aggression and violence. Another major concern is the diminishing fear of consequences. Whether due to weak enforcement of laws, social influences or desensitisation caused by constant exposure to violent content, some individuals appear to believe they can act without accountability. While mobile phones are not the sole cause of these problems, their misuse has undeniably amplified them. Addressing this crisis requires stronger family values, meaningful employment opportunities, better mental health support, digital discipline and renewed emphasis on empathy, patience and respect for others.

Pranshul Chawla

People have become more restless

The growing incidence of violence has become deeply concerning, with attacks over minor disagreements and even murders triggered by trivial issues occurring with alarming frequency. People appear to have become more restless, impatient and intolerant than ever before. Unemployment and uncertainty about the future have only added to their frustration. At the same time, excessive dependence on social media has created a culture of constant comparison, instant gratification and exposure to harmful or divisive content. Instead of building real relationships and developing life skills, many spend hours consuming material that often fuels negativity and aggression. While technology itself is not the enemy, its misuse is having a profound impact on both individuals and society. Even more worrying is the gradual erosion of empathy and basic human values. People seem quicker to respond with anger than with understanding or compassion. Society appears to be losing its sense of humanity and it is frightening that even a simple argument with a stranger can feel unsafe. There is an urgent need to restore a safe environment and a society where people can live without fear of provoking someone for no reason.

Radhika Verma

Fast track court proceedings required

Strict and swift legal punishment against those involved in violent crimes is one of the most effective ways to curb the growing culture of brutality. When offenders know they will be quickly arrested and punished without unnecessary delays, the fear of the law acts as a powerful deterrent. In contrast, prolonged investigations and delayed court trials often weaken this fear, giving some the impression that they can escape punishment. Fast track court proceedings in serious cases, timely convictions and equal treatment of all accused, regardless of their influence, can send a strong message that violence will not be tolerated. Such action not only brings offenders to justice but also strengthens public faith in the legal system. A justice system that delivers quick, fair and firm punishment is essential to prevent such crimes and discourage others from choosing violence.

Nancy

Impulsive retaliation fuels violence

The repeated gruesome cases suggest that many young people are finding it harder to deal with everyday conflicts calmly. Small disputes over money, road rage, friendships, family matters or social media comments are increasingly turning into serious fights. Many now react in the heat of the moment instead of thinking about the consequences. Poor anger control, impulsive behaviour and the urge to settle matters instantly often make a bad situation worse. Easy access to groups of friends who back such behaviour can also encourage confrontation instead of compromise. As a result, arguments that could have ended with a few harsh words sometimes end in serious injuries or even deaths. Unless this tendency to respond with instant aggression is checked, such incidents are likely to become more frequent, making violence an increasingly common way of settling personal disputes.

Smayara

Strong and timely punishment necessary

Patience and basic human decency seem to be disappearing from society. People have become so short-tempered and unpredictable that even when someone is clearly in the wrong, many hesitate to speak up because they fear how the other person might react. A simple disagreement can quickly turn into violence or chaos. While rising unemployment may be adding to frustration, it cannot justify such reckless and inhuman behaviour. Respect, empathy and self-control are values that seem to be fading and that should concern all of us. No one should have to live in fear for raising their voice against wrongdoing. I sincerely hope that the police and concerned authorities take strict action against those who engage in such acts. Strong and timely punishment is necessary, not only to deliver justice but also to deter others from repeating such behaviour and restore people's faith in law and order.

Rakshit Aggarwal