Open house: Why NRIs are disinterested in state affairs ahead of elections?

NRIs choose to keep low profile

Advertisement

The participation of NRIs in the state's affairs — with or without the CJP buzz — has been gradually decreasing in Punjab. Systemic apathy and to a large extent, the deteriorating law and order situation in the state could be reasons for the same. Many believe that their pleas in personal disputes and cases have not received sympathetic responses from the administration. Huge NRI milnis and special feedback modules from NRIs once marked the pre-election outreach of governments in the state, but these have now reduced considerably. Also, amid extortion cases and gang-related incidents, an increasing number of NRIs themselves choose to keep a low profile. For many, coming to the fore and attracting undue attention towards their establishments and businesses is a riskier proposition than simply laying low.

Advertisement

Rahul Kumar

Advertisement

Identify causes, restore participation

A number of NRIs have been vocal about the numerous problems and issues in Punjab during subsequent meetings with successive governments and political parties. NRIs are also major contributors to humanitarian causes, schools, educational projects and other social initiatives in the state. However, the seething drug problem and the resultant law and order concerns in Punjab have had a ripple effect on the properties and infrastructure owned or supported by NRIs themselves. This has created growing concerns within the community. As a result, their role has shifted significantly from active agents of support and change in Punjab to a more passive one. The government must identify the causes behind this change and create a more conducive ecosystem that encourages greater participation by NRIs in the state’s affairs.

Advertisement

Sakshi Kumar

NRIs can play role in Punjab’s progress

Non-Resident Indians remain deeply connected to Punjab and closely follow political, social and economic developments in the state. Despite their strong emotional and cultural ties, their direct participation in elections has remained limited. Punjab has always been one of India’s most politically vibrant states, attracting the attention of major national leaders and political movements. Even the founders of prominent political parties have recognised Punjab's significance and have actively engaged with its people. Given the influence, resources and global perspective that NRIs bring, this is an opportune time for them to move beyond observation and become active participants in shaping Punjab's future. Their involvement can strengthen democratic engagement, contribute fresh ideas and help address challenges facing the state. By increasing their presence on the ground and engaging more directly in political and civic affairs, NRIs can play a meaningful role in Punjab's progress and development.

Yashvita Sharma

Remain active at grassroot-level

I do not believe that NRIs are less involved in Punjab's affairs. In fact, many NRIs remain highly engaged, especially at the grassroots level. Their influence is particularly visible during panchayat elections, where they often play an active role in mobilising communities, supporting candidates and shaping local opinion. Their strong connections with families and villages ensure that they remain well-informed about developments back home. At the same time, it is unclear what direction or level of activity the NRI Sabha in Jalandhar currently has. There is significant potential for such organisations to serve as stronger platforms for engagement. It would be encouraging to see more NRIs actively participating in civic, social and developmental initiatives in Jalandhar, thereby helping strengthen the city's growth and public life.

Rashi Verma

Rise in new generation of youth

A student from Boston University, USA, has now become the founder of what may be the biggest attempt yet to hold the government accountable. Through the medium of social media, NRI Abhijeet Dipke has created a significant impact on the future of politics and national governance for generations to come. This can be viewed as the rise of a new generation of youth using skills accumulated abroad in an effort to make the nation more just and accountable. It is also paradoxical to the usual perception of “NRI behaviour” in India. The common notion among many is that once a person settles abroad, they cease to care about local or national politics simply because they have changed their place of residence. However, this mind-set needs to change and people could use Abhijeet as an example to become more involved in India's political discourse. Through a straightforward movement, he was able to garner support from around the world. His decision to utilise skills gained abroad for engagement in his home country embodies the spirit of exploration, innovation and commitment to helping one's nation. More NRIs should embody this spirit.

Lakshit Jindal

Need for national debate on youth welfare

The recent controversy over remarks describing unemployed youth as “cockroaches” and “parasites on society” has generated widespread outrage and debate across social media platforms. The solitary incident inspired the accidental emergence of the so-called Cockroach Janta Party, a symbolic political initiative reflecting growing frustration among young people over unemployment, examination scandals and the perceived indifference of the political establishment. The founders of this outfit initially staged protests to highlight that the existing system has failed to address the aspirations and problems of the youth. They believe that political leaders and elected representatives have drifted away from ideological commitments and public service, focusing instead on personal and partisan interests. Their perception has been reinforced further by frequent defections and shifting political loyalties by elected representatives for vested interests, in utter disregard of the people's mandate. Undoubtedly, the youth face formidable challenges, including rising educational costs, limited employment opportunities and uncertainty about their future. Despite repeated assurances from policymakers, concrete and effective solutions to youth issues remain elusive. Consequently, a section of young people feels that they are being treated more as a burden than as a valuable national asset. Against this backdrop, the swift response to the newly conceived political platform, both from within India and among the overseas Indian community, is hardly surprising. As the move appeared to unsettle traditional political parties, many reacted sharply to prevent the new organisation from gaining traction. Still, the initiative has succeeded in spreading the message of widespread dissatisfaction and alienation among the youth. Notwithstanding this aspect, transforming a protest-driven formation into a sustainable political movement would require a clear ideological framework and a practical policy agenda, particularly regarding employment generation, skill development and economic opportunities for young people. At present, the movement resembles an attractive but uncertain political experiment whose long-term sustainability remains open to question. Interestingly, Punjab is only a few months away from Assembly elections, yet the large Punjabi NRI community has not shown much enthusiasm for active involvement in the state's political affairs so far. One reason may be the gradual erosion of confidence in conventional politics, as many overseas Indians perceive elected governments as becoming less responsive to public concerns after assuming power. Moreover, a substantial proportion of the diaspora now belongs to second- and third-generation families born and raised abroad, whose emotional connections with their ancestral homeland are not as strong as those of earlier generations. In addition, past experiences have also made many overseas Indians cautious about investing their hopes in new political alternatives. As a result, the proposed movement has not yet received the broad and organised backing necessary for it to emerge as a credible political force. Even so, the idea behind the Cockroach Janta Party cannot be dismissed outright. Whether or not it survives, the initiative underscores the urgent need for a serious national debate on youth welfare, employment generation, educational reforms and meaningful involvement of the younger generation in the country's economic and social development. Addressing youth concerns without delay is essential for the nation's stability, progress and future prosperity.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Bond between NRIs, Punjab remains strong

Punjab's NRIs have never been indifferent to their homeland; rather, their engagement has evolved over time. While they closely follow developments in Punjab, many remain cautious about direct political involvement due to distance, limited avenues for participation and concerns regarding accountability and continuity in governance. Their contributions are often channelled through investments, educational initiatives, healthcare projects, charitable activities and support for local communities rather than partisan politics. At the same time, a perception that individual voices may have limited influence on policy decisions can reduce enthusiasm during election periods. Yet, the emotional bond between NRIs and Punjab remains strong. By promoting transparent governance, encouraging constructive dialogue and creating credible platforms for diaspora participation, the state can harness the experience, expertise and global outlook of its overseas Punjabis. Re-engaging this influential community can strengthen democratic processes and contribute significantly to Punjab's long-term social and economic development.

JP Singh

NRIs familiar with political realities

Non-Resident Indians are well aware of the demographic conditions of India. Since India is their native motherland, where they studied before moving abroad in pursuit of jobs and brighter futures, they remain well-informed about Indian politics. Even when NRIs acquire citizenship or permanent residency in other countries, their blood relations, relatives, near and dear ones and friends continue to reside in India. Being their motherland, India remains deeply connected to them and they remain familiar with its geographical and political realities. NRIs are aware that under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's foreign policy has brought laurels to Indians residing abroad, irrespective of whether they hold PR status or foreign citizenship. In the past, Punjabi NRIs played a decisive role in parliamentary and Assembly elections in Punjab. Punjabi NRIs are also aware of the future prospects of Punjab's political parties, whether regional or national. India is currently progressing towards becoming a developed nation in the coming years and NRIs are fully conscious of this trajectory. Indians are well settled abroad and are therefore in a position to objectively assess both the strengths and weaknesses of future Punjab politics. Punjabis, in particular, occupy key political and constitutional positions abroad. Their decision to keep themselves away from Punjab politics appears to indicate that they have already judged the functioning and working style of political parties and leaders in the state.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

CJP seems more like a social media buzz

Punjab's NRIs appear largely disengaged from the state's political discourse ahead of the upcoming elections because the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), despite attracting attention online, seems more like a social media buzz than a movement capable of bringing actual change on the ground. Political transformation requires sustained public outreach, organisational strength, local leadership and direct engagement with voters on pressing issues such as unemployment, migration, agriculture and governance. So far, the CJP's visibility has been driven primarily by digital content, online discussions and viral memes rather than a demonstrated presence in villages, towns and urban constituencies. While social media can generate awareness and spark conversations, it does not automatically translate into electoral influence or policy impact. Many NRIs may find the party's messaging interesting, but there is little evidence of a structured campaign that inspires confidence in its ability to address Punjab's complex challenges. As a result, curiosity remains online while meaningful political participation and mobilisation on the ground continue to be absent.

Anamika

NRIs disconnected from local realities

NRI disinterest widely hints toward the growing gap between the aspirations of the diaspora and the concerns of voters living in Punjab. Many NRIs left the state years or even decades ago and have built lives shaped by the social, economic and political systems of their adopted countries. As a result, their priorities and perspectives often differ from those of residents dealing with everyday issues such as employment, inflation, public services, agriculture and local governance. This disconnect can make it difficult for NRIs to relate to the nuances of Punjab's current political landscape. While they may retain emotional ties to their homeland, many no longer feel sufficiently connected to local realities to invest time, energy or resources in electoral politics, leading to a more passive and observational role rather than active political participation.

Nancy

NRIs more concerned about national issues

The Cockroach Janata Party lacks day-to-day stakes in governance and administration, leading to episodic rather than continuous political involvement from the diaspora. There are several reasons why Punjabi NRIs are showing disinterest in state affairs ahead of the upcoming elections:

n Divergent priorities: NRIs are generally more concerned with national-level issues such as international flight connectivity, embassy services and foreign investment policies. When these concerns are not addressed adequately, they tend to lose interest in state-level elections.

n Generational shift: Younger NRIs are increasingly detached from Punjab's complex political history, making the grassroots rhetoric of emerging youth platforms less resonant with them.

Sucha Singh Sagar