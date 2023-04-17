Open House: Will CM Bhagwant Mann's 'Naujawan Sabha' meetings help address the youth's concerns?

Vital to engage youth in meaningful pursuits

Unable to find enough jobs in the state, youngsters are either running abroad for employment or falling prey to vicious elements indulging in illegal activities for quick bucks. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently exhorted the youth of the state not to allow anyone to play with their emotions for vested interests. The ardent need is to divert youth’s vigour towards meaningful pursuits, so that they are not pulled into the dragnet of illicit drugs and gang culture. The Chief Minister categorically stated that his government will leave no stone unturned to provide a holistic environment for utilising the innovative ideas of youngsters for growth and prosperity of the state by engaging them in good pursuits through employment and productive ventures. Giving a clarion call to the youth of the state to participate in ‘Naujawan Sabha’ meetings to be held in all villages soon, the Chief Minister has assured that the government will enable youth for exploring the ways to start their own ventures. Regardless of the criticism, the ‘Naujawan Sabha’ noticeably played a vital role to awaken the youth of the country by great revolutionary Sardar Bhagat Singh to attain freedom from the British empire. It is a proven paradigm that once the youth energy is channelised in the right direction, it can do wonders. The revival of ‘Naujawan Sabhas’ through meaningful dialogue twice a month with the youth, the AAP government obviously intends to involve youth for constructive contribution in resurgence of Punjab. This interface will surely provide a diversified and ideal platform to elicit views to formulate government policies for helping youth in self-employment ventures by undertaking new businesses and innovative initiatives. Hopefully, the government move would not only clear steer the ongoing stalemate, but also provide the necessary torque in right direction to address the youth concerns expeditiously and effectively.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Give youngsters all possible help

The Bharat Naujwan Sabha was founded by Bhagat Singh in 1926 for the sole purpose of getting youth of the country actively involved in the freedom struggle and social transformation of society. Since the country got political freedom after Bhagat Singh’s supreme martyrdom, the society at large is yet to be liberated from economic, social and cultural slavery as per his idealistic aspirations. The proposed move by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan to reignite the spirit of getting Punjab’s youth involved through holding fortnightly meetings of ‘Naujwaan Sabha’ in consonance with changed circumstances is laudable. Presently, the young people are eyeing foreign shores for their future in view of dwindling local employment opportunities and lack of infrastructure to support their entrepreneurship. There is no lack of talents and will to make new experiments among our youth, provided the government is sincere and honest to channelise them through strategic and financial support. The sabha needs to be streamlined with delegated powers and defined responsibilities of its office-bearers for taking necessary steps as required and mandated through periodic committees. New innovative schemes in the fields of business and manufacturing based upon locally available raw materials, working force and IT tools in consultation with committees can be formed and implemented in a time-bound manner. The members can also be inspired to take up urgent social and cultural issues affecting the youth to fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh.

Jagdish Chander

Strike a chord with youth, hear them out

The government should frame a policy dedicated towards generating employment opportunities for the unemployed youth. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s announcement to hold “Naujawan Sabhas’ with youth to find out new mechanism, techniques and strategies for providing business opportunities to the unemployed youth can certainly yield positive and effective results. For that, the government has to make sincere efforts towards fulfilling the commitments after reviewing with the youth in meetings the new programmes and avenues for them. If adequate opportunities and prompt financial support can be ensured, the youth can certainly be encouraged to stay in the state and shun the dream of going abroad. The land of Punjab is very fertile and if the youth are motivated through agriculture universities towards diversifications of crops this can certainly yield positive results. The state government should prefer to generate a new hub for technology in the Doaba and Malwa belt. The youth of Punjab are very hard working and efficient, but in the wake of fewer opportunities after higher studies, they sometimes go astray and fall prey to drugs and anti-social elements. The government should seriously use this opportunity to strike a chord with the youth and use their potential for prosperity and welfare of the state.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Everyone can’t do business, create jobs

For years, Punjabi youth is faced with complex and multifaceted socio-economic, political and psychological problems, such as corruption, educational disparities, unemployment, agrarian crisis, drug abuse, depression, gun culture and radicalism that call for necessary government interference. CM Bhagwant Mann’s initiative to hold ‘Naujawan Sabhas’ twice a month is a welcome step for the welfare of Punjab’s youth. During this direct interaction, youngsters will freely share their ideas with the government so that it can formulate policies accordingly. It will also give financial support the youngsters to start their own businesses and enable them to become job providers instead of job seekers. This will also prevent young people from falling into mischievous elements that play with their emotions and exploit them for serving their ulterior motives. When the youth will use its talent and potential to the full, it will contribute to the growth and prosperity of the state. But this will be possible only when young people get proper technical education for the purpose. Sadly, our youth is going to other countries in droves for higher education with the sole aim of settling there. To stem this trend, the government should ensure affordable quality education in the state. Since doing business is not everybody’s forte, it should take innovative measures to improve other fields of life for the youth to develop a work culture and help make the state a ‘Rangla Punjab’ again.

DS Kang

Brainstorming useful, if backed by actions

Brainstorming or deliberations between the government and the youth can definitely prove to be fruitful, but to some extent only. Juveniles in Punjab envision foreign lands as utopias, where they could just work hard a bit, earn enough and live an idyllic life, which involves high degree of day-dreaming and ignorance from the fact that life’s too rough. Once you are away from your homeland, earning bread is not at all that easy as it seems to be! Their opinion about Punjab is totally opposite, which they consider as ‘a land of no opportunities’, and which needs to be changed, at the earliest, to ‘a land of myriad opportunities!’ Conducting sabhas would not be adequate to solve this disgraceful problem, but some persuasive, drastic, sincere measures or efforts need to be undertaken by the government to fill the widening lacuna in our state, due to brain-drain or immigration. There would be no potent youth left to develop our state if they continue to migrate in the wake of fewer opportunities. Youngsters too need to become enterprising and focus on start-ups in their respective native places. Together, we could contribute to Punjab in attaining great heights!

Anshika Kohli

Fix flawed edu system, end joblessness

The youth in Punjab is dissatisfied with the dismal performance of political parties as these have not been able to live up to their expectations. Despite tall promises at the time of elections, they have proved to be self-serving. Over the years, successive state governments have miserably failed to address the multiple issues like unemployment, drug menace, flawed education system, corruption in public life, deteriorating law and order situation, and overall misgovernance. Instead of providing them a dignified and a better quality of life, it has led to frustration and hopelessness among youngsters. The present Chief Minister has come out with a new initiative of interacting with them by holding ‘Naujawan Sabha’ twice a month. Pained at the decreasing admissions in technical institutes, he has exhorted the youth to be better qualified and set up their business ventures with fulsome financial support from the government, adding that it will usher in holistic development and prosperity in Punjab. So far, so good. The government should also ameliorate the lot of other occupations and professions. It should keep a check on institutions of higher learning to provide quality education at reasonable fees, create more job opportunities in various government departments, protect the interests of young people working in the private sector and ensure that they do not fall into the trap of anti-social elements.

Tajpreet S Kang

Move will help check brain drain

The government’s recent decision to hold regular meetings with the youth to address their concerns is welcome. This can prove to be a boon for the future of India. In this day and age, highly educated yet unemployed students are finding hope of livelihood in foreign shores. Advanced countries like Australia and the US are taking advantage of the labour of our nation. The youth is leaving villages and cities for developed countries like Canada and the USA. If there will be more job opportunities and policies to help grow new startups and businesses, it would encourage the youth to stay here. There is a need to push the youth to help develop our country. This initiative by CM Bhagwant Mann can help mobilise the masses to turn India into a developed country.

Lakshit Jindal

Collaborate with industry for results

The Chief Minister’s plan to start ‘Naujawan Sabhas’ so as to understand the ideas of new business development from the youth to formulate congenial policies for them is the right step. This shows the Government of Punjab wants that the youth of Punjab to lead the business sector and become job creators. There are three main aspects of the needed policies that need to be understood here. The first and foremost aspect is the youth need to have a market-oriented technical professional education. For that, they need to do either a formal degree or a diploma, or a certificate course. Here the government’s role at the policy level is to bring more scholarships so that even the needy students can get an industrial-oriented education. Moreover, our professional institutions should have proper infrastructure like updated faculty members and lab equipment. After getting the industrial education, the youth must get proper placements either in the corporate or the government sector? The government at the policy level should give more incentives to the industry so that it can put more enterprises in Punjab and give employment to the students. Another aspect that needs to be incorporated into the policy is that all our technical education professional institutions should have strong links with entrepreneurs. We must understand here why IITs and IIMs have better placements as compared to other professional educational institutions in India. The third aspect is in case professionally trained youth don’t want to do the jobs and want to start their own business, can the government provide loans, cheaper land, etc., easily to them? All these aspects need to understand and incorporated into future policies so that motivated youth can bring about the change.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

Construct sports stadium in every city

The initiative taken by Punjab CM to start interaction with youth is commendable. The youth migration from Punjab is alarmingly high which needs to be stopped. First of all, the government, both Central and state, should set up minimum wage policy based on hourly work, like in developed countries. The minimum wages earned in a month should be able to cover basic necessities. Multinational companies related to IT, automobile, hospitality, pharmaceutical, logistics, etc. should be invited without much political interference. Besides, we should also have sports facility like cricket stadium and other sports stadium in every city so that youth can utilise it.

Vikramjit Singh