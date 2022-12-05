Open House Will the call for having all signboards in Punjabi help promote the language in the state?

Follow NEP to promote mother tongue

The move can help promote Punjabi in the state, but to a limited extent only. It can be considered as a secondary measure for upgrading the position of Punjabi in comparison to that of other languages. To promote Punjabi in true manner, the literacy in Punjabi should start at the grassroots level of education, with equal emphasis laid on teaching the mother tongue as is laid on teaching English. The preparations for the implementation of the guidelines listed in the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020, with respect to promotion of imparting education in the mother tongue, must be started at the earliest. Declamation, debate, reading and writing competitions in Punjabi can be organised in a systematic manner regularly, at the district and state levels, with eminent Punjabi scholars, writers, benefactors constituting the jury or the consultation team. Scholarships should be provided to those excelling in the language; these could be the school or college-going students or the aspiring Punjabi connoisseurs. Book fairs can be held from time to time, where literature of great, revolutionary authors can be showcased so that the public becomes aware of the splendid literary works in the holy language and are able to enhance their Punjabi lexicon. To make the subject more interesting and enthralling, comic textbooks, audios, videos on remarkable stories, poems, plays, lessons and biographies, should be made accessible for the students. All these suggestions, if enforced in an efficient way, could contribute effectively in the promotion of Punjabi in the state.

Anshika Kohli