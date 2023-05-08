Open House: Will the new govt office timings help save power without impacting the work?

Maintain discipline, punctuality in offices

The Punjab Government’’s decision of rescheduling office working hours is welcome and can be crystallized for better results in multiple fields in addition to targeted saving of electricity. The innovative measure can take care of easing peak hours traffic rush and can help streamline vehicular traffic in the cities. Further, the employees will feel relieved from scorching heat that is going to affect normal life in coming months. However, the measure needs to be enforced strictly for maintaining office discipline and punctuality to avoid any loss of average productivity of an employee and the quality in public service as a whole. The people need to be suitably sensitised for scheduled changes in office timings to avoid inconvenience to them. Occasionally, a periodic review must be taken at a high level for monitoring the success of the measure and for taking immediate remedial steps for its smooth functioning.

Jagdish Chander

QUESTION During every procurement season, grain markets often experience a glut, leading to inconvenience for the farmers. What steps should be taken by the government to tackle the issue? Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (May 11).

Timings will coincide with daily chores

The changed timings (7.30 am to 2 pm) of the government offices in Punjab to reduce the consumption of electricity will not yield effective results. Reason: the timings of the Union Government offices and the banks remain unchanged. State government employees will find it difficult to strike a balance as household chores, such as purchase of grocery items and getting children ready for schools, would coincide with the new timings. Also, shops, business establishments open between 9 am and 10 am. With all sectors working at variance, the initiative will not prove to be effective. In various government departments, the clerical staff is less than the sanctioned posts. It will be difficult for residents to reschedule their timings of daily routine; the Punjab Government should review its orders of timings. Old timings are suitable to all as people have to come from villages to get their work in the Civil Secretariat in their respective districts. It will be quite difficult for the rural people to get their work done as the number of buses in the rural areas run after 6 am.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Ensure productivity remains high

The decision to open government offices early till July 15 is a positive step towards power conservation in a state like Punjab, which always grapples with the shortage of electricity in summers. The government has claimed that it would help save 350 MW a day. If the government officials can function optimally and the decision is implemented in the right spirit, it will certainly lead to power conservation and maintenance of work-life balance. On the hindsight, it takes time to get used to any new routine. Initial reports from offices suggested that visitors at government offices only came after 9 am and the functioning peaked after 11 am. Maybe certain people are finding the opening time of 7.30 am too early with many planning to come from far-off places or having children to be dropped to school and household chores to be completed. The only drawback to the decision is by the time people get used to it, July 15 may be there. Also, the timings of private sector institutions, including banks, courts and other central departmental offices remain unchanged, which would make the coordination tough. Nevertheless, the government has taken the initiative with the right intention, and we must make it succeed.

Lakshit Jindal

Step will help reduce power consumption

Changing of timings for the office staff is a welcome decision. This will reduce the electricity consumption during the peak hours. The saved electricity can be used for farming. As the government officials will be free after 1:30 pm, they can better take care of their families. Moreover, waking up early helps one stay fit and healthy. It, however, would take some time for the officials to get used to the new timings. Another side benefit is a decline in traffic congestion in the morning hours. The decision does more good than harm.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

Govt needs to step up power generation

In our everyday lives, we depend on electricity in many ways. Right from minor irrigation projects and industrial establishments, and various equipment at offices and households appliances, are all electrically operated these days. Even a short cut in the power supply disturbs our domestic routine and affects our office work adversely. The demand for electricity, especially for the agrarian sector, sharply increases during the summer due to the frequent watering of crops to protect them from scorching heat. In offices, air conditioners are extensively used to minimise the effects of hot climatic conditions so that it does not harm the efficiency of workers. Typically, the consumption of power peaks in the afternoon. The change in the office timings is a conscious decision of the government under the prevailing shortage of power in the state. The move will save both money and power to meet the agrarian demand, so that the production output is not hampered. However, the measure is likely to upset the routine curriculum as both the officials and the public are used to follow a set schedule at government offices. Besides, essential services like health and education are also to be impacted on account of this restructuring. In the wake of inordinate delays, the adoption of staggered working hours has been suggested by many for the timely delivery of services. Nevertheless, reducing electricity consumption during the ongoing hot weather by redefining office hours is a prudent exercise to meet the instant requirements of farm sector. The government has to accelerate electricity generation to match the rising demand. As the existing sources of thermal and hydropower are limited, the thrust should be on harnessing alternate means of energy like solar power and bio-fuels, which can provide an impeccable solution to the recurring problem. While agriculture and industrial growth are our priority, providing other utility services to the public is also vital.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Govt decision is toothless

The change in the working hours will not be helpful in reducing the electricity consumption in the state as the number of state government employees is very small anyway (just one percent when compared to the total population of Punjab). What if the government employees use air conditioners on returning home? Secondly, the difference in the working time of the offices of private companies as well as the Central Government, routine working schedule will harass the public as well as employees in the scorching heat as all the departments are interdependent. Thirdly, this will also adversely affect the daily routine of the employees.

Dr Kulwant Singh Phull

Move will affect workers’ productivity

The step is aimed at easing the load on the electricity demand. It will save 350 MW of power a day. The reduction in power demand is estimated to save Rs 40-45 crore during this summer season. But it has not gone well with many stakeholders. The employees who come from distant places find it difficult to reach the workplace in time. Female employees complain that it has badly disrupted their daily morning routine. Instead of waiting for the school bus, they have to drive their children to school and reach the office in time. Experts opine that the move to conserve electricity will certainly impact the productivity of government employees. They will find it difficult to oblige a huge rush of people in offices during reduced working hours. With the ongoing shortage of coal, the state will face a shortage of electricity in the coming days. It will deny the residents the much-wanted respite from the searing heat.

Parvaan Singh Kang

Step will benefit farming community

Taken in the larger public interest after due consultations with all stakeholders, the decision to revise the time table of Punjab Government offices from 7.30 am to 2 pm and doing away with the half-an-hour lunch break from May 2 to July is laudable. But it has received a mixed response from various quarters. According to the official claims, it will save 300-350 MW of electricity every day, which, if monetarily calculated, is worth Rs 16 crore per month. This initiative will enhance the productivity and the power thus saved will be supplied to the agriculture sector. It will help the farming community in the timely and smooth sowing of paddy. Also, it will enable the common man to get his work done early morning without taking a leave from his workplace. It would also help reduce traffic congestion in cities across the state. People will get enough time to attend social functions and spend more time with their children. But habitual critics, including political parties, believe that the government has tweaked office timings due to power paucity confronting the state at present. On the contrary, the government asserts that some state-run and many private thermal plants are running at half load. This situation will become clear only when the current wet spell is over. For the time being, the employees should cooperate with the government and follow the orders.

DS Kang

Charge reasonably to conserve energy

Changing the office timings will not significantly help in saving electricity. The move is just another political stunt ahead of the Jalandhar bypoll but the public is not going to fall for it. All government offices and official residents require a prepaid meter. But the best solution to conserve energy is to charge a reasonable amount from the consumers instead of supplying free electricity.

GS Bhullar

Decision will be beneficial in long run

With the aim of reducing electricity consumption, the Punjab Government has taken a new decision that the government offices across the state will function from 7.30 am to 2 pm. The step will help conserve electricity and enhance the productivity of government employees, offering an ideal solution to issues like power shortage and increasing electricity costs. The initiative is focused more on demand-side management than the cost-saving measures. The proactive decision is welcomed as it will provide long-term benefits. In addition to promoting energy conservation, the revised timings are anticipated to improve productivity and work-life balance for government employees.

Jasleen Kaur

Move Will have multiple benefits

The decision of the government to change office timings from 7.30 am to 2.00 pm has been widely welcomed by the employees and general public alike. The decision, which is already in effect, is expected to significantly to significantly reduce electricity consumption during the summer, saving at least 350 megawatts per day. While the state is not facing an electricity shortage, this economic use of resources will prove beneficial for agriculture operations in the sowing season. Inspired by some western countries, which adjust their clocks twice a year to save daylight hours, the Punjab Government’s initiative could serve as a model for the other states, if successful. The government, reportedly, plans to review the situation after two weeks. Interestingly, before Independence, the British employed similar tactics during the summer. An unanticipated advantage of the new schedule may be reduction in traffic congestion during morning and evening commutes.

MOHAN SINGH