Open house: With Jhota’s recent death, does state need an anti-drug activist protection task force?

Build a dedicated protection force

The alarming rise of substance abuse and the consequent gruesome murders of anti-drug crusaders, particularly in Punjab, have made the establishment of a dedicated “Anti-Drug Activist Protection Force,” alongside an “Anti-Narcotics Task Force,” a dire necessity. Heavy dependence on opioids and cannabis among youngsters and adults alike is severely jeopardising future generations. Punjab’s international border with Pakistan presents a complex security challenge, characterised by direct foreign involvement, with drug cartels using advanced tools such as drones to smuggle heroin, synthetic drugs and weapons. Traditional district police structures have proved inadequate in dealing with this sophisticated threat and simply deputing personnel from existing enforcement units will not yield tangible results. Instead, a specialised task force must be built on scientific lines, with several key pillars. The new force must be fully equipped with forensic facilities, night-vision devices, modern surveillance techniques and non-lethal equipment for effective, intelligence-led interdiction. Rather than relying on routine policing, the unit should execute surgical strikes based on confidential planning to hunt down major drug networks. Priority must be given to safeguarding the lives of public-spirited individuals, crusaders, non-governmental organisations and government officials who face immense danger while fighting to eliminate drugs. India can effectively adapt well-researched US frameworks, such as Homeland Security Task Forces (HSTF), the National Guard Counterdrug Program (NGCP), High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Seamless cooperation across jurisdictions is critical to overcoming bureaucratic gridlocks and dismantling cross-border cartels in the larger national interest. A multi-jurisdictional collaborative task force is the way forward.

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DR MADHURI SHARMA

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Govt must compensate Jhota’s family

Concentrated focus and incessant efforts always achieve desired outcomes, but such efforts must be holistic rather than piecemeal. It is heartening that the Punjab government has initiated the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign through operations such as CASO. Newspapers frequently report searches, seizures and arrests, as well as the bulldozing of illegal structures belonging to drug peddlers, to deter new entrants into this trade. Furthermore, brave citizens such as Parminder Singh Jhota, NGOs and village panchayats have joined the fight to eradicate this drug menace. In this context, the government must act as parens patriae to provide essential protection to the warriors who raise their voices against drug mafias and work to dismantle their networks. Although Parminder Singh Jhota lost his life, his sacrifice raises crucial questions. The chemist shop owner's licence should have been revoked much earlier, based on his past record and regular raids should have been conducted against him. The government's plan to raise a dedicated “Anti-Drug Activist Protection Force” to protect whistle-blowers, social reformers and anti-drug crusaders is long overdue. In addition to establishing this wing, the government must adequately compensate Jhota's immediate family, including his parents, with a lump-sum amount and ongoing support to meet their needs. Such a gesture would morally strengthen others fighting this threat. Internally, the government must weed out the black sheep within the police department. The new law must strictly and heavily penalise illegal drug sellers while providing hassle-free provisions for victims of drug cartels. Special courts must also be established to deliver justice directly to people's doorsteps.

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ADV ABHYAM SHARMA

Safeguard those fighting drugs

Recently, an anti-drug activist was shot dead after trying to stop the illegal drug trade. The incident highlighted not only how ruthless and crime-ridden our streets have become but also how desensitised our sense of moral justice has become, with such news turning into an everyday occurrence. Parvinder Singh Jhota, the victim, was a former sportsperson who had participated in cricket and boxing and was also a freestyle kabaddi player. Jhota struggled with substance abuse during his college years in Jalandhar before turning his life around. He formed a local “Anti-Drug Task Force” and launched the ‘Nasha Roko, Rozgar Do’ campaign in villages across Mansa and Bathinda to stop the illegal sale of habit-forming pharmaceutical drugs and narcotics. Despite his contributions, his life came to a brutal end, which no one deserves. To honour his memory and that of countless others who have fallen victim to drug-related violence or substance abuse, the government must take swift action and establish an Anti-Drug Activist Protection Task Force. This would not only protect the fundamental rights of Punjab's citizens, as activism is essential in any civil society, but also save countless lives from the grip of substance abuse and potentially help them embark on newer and better lives.

LAKSHIT JINDAL

Punish those involved in supply of drugs

The death of an anti-drug crusader raises serious concerns about the safety of those fighting the drug menace. It is the government's duty to establish an Anti-Drug Activist Protection Task Force because drugs are destroying lives and families, threatening to wipe out the future of society. Strict action should be taken against drug traffickers. The government should identify, investigate and punish those involved in the sale and supply of drugs and dismantle their networks. Punishing small-scale offenders alone will not help solve the problem. Youth awareness programmes should be conducted in high schools and colleges. Counselling, including confidential counselling, must be provided to help drug addicts recover. NGOs and social service organisations should participate in monitoring drug addicts and make efforts to save them from the devastating consequences of addiction. The government's goal should be to make the state drug-free through strict enforcement and public awareness. The proposed task force must be dedicated to this mission. Our youth are our future; do not let them become victims of drugs. Leaders, MLAs and councillors are fully aware of the worsening situation involving drug consumers and dealers. It is time to eradicate this drug menace and save Punjab. Every life is important.

SHASHI KIRAN

Mafia networks must be eliminated

The menace of drug abuse in Punjab remains far from being eradicated despite vigorous government efforts, persistent endeavours by social activists and the role played by the media. Countless families have been ruined after their loved ones fell prey to addiction. To rid the state of this scourge, the Punjab Police launched the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign. The drive has led to the arrest of several notorious elements involved in the illicit trade and the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics, chitta and spurious liquor. Yet, the menace persists, repeatedly featuring in public debates and political rallies. The BJP, for instance, has launched its own ‘Nasha Mukat Punjab Yatra’ across the state. The deep-rooted nature of the problem demands that all sections of society and the administration work together to address it at the grassroots level. Only sustained and coordinated action can dismantle the framework that keeps this illegal trade flourishing. Given Punjab's proximity to international drug-trafficking routes, the entire overseas supply chain must be effectively disrupted. Mafia networks that peddle this poison for quick gains must be eliminated to protect the youth and the state from economic and social devastation. The recent killing of anti-drug crusader Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by those who dare to challenge powerful criminal networks. It underscores the urgent need to strengthen preventive and investigative machinery so that cases involving drug trafficking and illicit liquor are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted without undue delay. While the state government must continue its zero-tolerance policy towards drug-trafficking elements, creating employment opportunities for vulnerable youth and sustaining public awareness to prevent addiction and support recovery are equally important concerns. The Centre and the state must join hands to make the region drug-free through coordinated action while soliciting public support at the local-level. Establishing a dedicated protection task force for anti-drug activists, on the lines of the Anti-Gangster Task Force, could effectively help safeguard those who expose and resist this illegal trade. At this juncture, the obvious need is to demonstrate unity of purpose rather than turn this grave social crisis into a political contest.

NIRMALJIT SINGH CHATRATH

Reform existing police machinery

The killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist, is a distressing signal in Punjab's ongoing war against drugs. However, the real motive and circumstances leading to the murder must be established through an investigation before any conclusion is drawn. It is welcome that a CBI inquiry has been ordered, although, in my view, this has been done only due to political compulsions. Overall, there is no immediate need to establish a separate anti-drug activist protection force. What is most urgently needed is to streamline the existing police intelligence infrastructure and revamp policing, particularly the units engaged in the ongoing war against drugs. Corrupt and inefficient police officers should be independently identified and kept away from anti-drug operations. The only silver lining in this otherwise depressing scenario is the possibility of the police coordinating anti-drug strategies with identified activists, who can provide reliable intelligence for on-ground operations against drug peddlers and users. However, the police must provide fool proof security to such activists to ensure that they can continue their work without fear for their lives.

JAGDISH CHANDER

Provide security cover to anti-drug activists

Both the state and the Union governments are carrying on a war against drugs. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections and the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the issue of drugs and narcotics was a major point of discussion among political leaders and parties. Similarly, in the forthcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the drug menace could once again become a major issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been highlighting the BJP's commitment to eliminating the menace of narcotics and drugs throughout India by December 31, 2029, thereby paving the way towards a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’. Similarly, the promise is that the drug menace in Punjab will be eliminated by December 31, 2029. The tragic and shocking killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota was extremely unfortunate. He was shot in broad daylight while fighting against the drug menace. The state government should certainly provide security cover to anti-drug activists through an Anti-Drug Protection Force, on the lines of the existing Anti-Gangster Task Force, to curb the menace of drugs.

RAJAT KUMAR MOHINDRU

Protect those leading the fight

In an oppressive, fear-filled environment where many well-meaning people refrain from speaking about the drug issue for fear of gangsters and extortionists, Parvinder Singh Jhota single-handedly took up the cudgels against this social evil. His death, along with those of so many others like him, has only underscored the fact that anti-drug activists are not safe in Punjab. The ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign cannot truly be termed a success until those fighting this ‘Yudh’ (battle) against drugs are absolutely certain that they will be protected. People who are already distressed by seeing their wards ensnared in the trap of drugs should not have to risk losing blood and limb merely for speaking out on the issue. Despite the increasingly frequent promises being made, anti-drug action cannot be considered complete until whistle-blowers and anti-drug activists have complete freedom to identify and lodge complaints against smugglers and peddlers responsible for destroying young lives. Until this becomes possible, our heads collectively hang in shame over Jhota's gruesome killing. Unless precedents are swiftly set and big names involved in selling drugs are arrested, this ‘Yudh’ is already a battle we are losing.

KAMNA CHAWLA

Govt needs to revise its policing approach

In Punjab, there is a common saying that we love a Bhagat Singh as long as he is born in the neighbour's house. With the rat race to make children engineers, doctors, businessmen or, in short, money-minting machines, which father in Punjab would today want his son to become a Parvinder Singh Jhota? His case has become a sort of living disclaimer for anyone else determined to fight against drugs. The question, therefore, remains: Is this the example the government wants to set? Is this what our generation will tell its children about what happened to those who swore to finally put an end to the drug menace in the state? Drugs numb the mind and make people incapable of carrying out even the most basic daily activities. One wonders whether the entire state has become too drugged to act. The lackadaisical approach towards dealing with these murders, marked by long-pending inquiries and an unending struggle for justice, is another factor that discourages people from pursuing such matters. A formal CBI inquiry is underway, but the government needs to massively revise its policing approach if Punjab is to be saved from the crisis created by petty criminals who run amok and kill diligent young men at will.

HARKIRAT SINGH SAINI

Protection alone is not enough

The Punjab government should consider setting up an Anti-Drug Activist Protection Task Force to ensure the safety of people fighting against the drug menace. The death of Parvinder Singh Jhota highlights the risks faced by those who speak up against drug trafficking. However, protection alone is not enough. The government must provide a dedicated helpline, assess threats promptly and offer police protection to activists facing danger. At the same time, strict action must be taken against drug traffickers, including those operating with political or official patronage. Protecting anti-drug activists and ensuring accountability are essential to making Punjab drug-free.

NEELAM

Ensure that complaints are taken seriously

The death of Parvinder Singh Jhota raises serious questions about the safety of people who take a stand against drugs. Punjab has seen successive governments promise to end the drug menace and campaigns such as ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ show that the issue remains a priority. Yet, if people feel unsafe while raising their voices against drug trafficking, the government must examine where its efforts are falling short. A separate protection task force may help, but it should not become a substitute for effective policing. The government must first ensure that complaints are taken seriously and that the police act on information shared by residents. A new unit would also need clearly defined powers, trained staff and proper oversight. Ultimately, the success of the anti-drug campaign should be measured by safer communities and stronger action against traffickers, not merely by the number of operations conducted.

RIDDHIMA VERMA