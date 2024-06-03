Open house: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

Start from scratch

The whole country has been in election mode for about three months now. In fact, just as our education system experiences admissions, agitations, vacations and examinations, similarly our brand of democracy is afflicted with elections, defections and scams with no concern for governance, the net result being the current overall decline, despair and disarray. Successive corrupt governments bottomed out Punjab’s economy and the state has been running on borrowings. Real issues like water, air and land pollution, employment, traffic are no one’s concern. Candidates specialise in blaming each other with utter disregard for propriety or choosing the right words, a befitting tone and concise message. Even the Prime Minister, while criticising the Opposition, seems as if he is addressing the subjects of a vanquished enemy country. Punjab has to be reinvented and we have to start from scratch like Japan did after World War II. We have to discover new leaders and train them to lead the state, broken by corruption and neglect. We have to develop the skills to listen carefully and act as required. We have to learn how to follow the law and respect the other person’s right. Punjab has suffered an economic, demographic and cultural devastation, which I am afraid, cannot now be reversed. The youth has fled the state. After demolishing precious heritage structures, we live in a world of make-believe like ‘heritage street’. We believe in ‘inventing’ eminence after razing eminent schools like Town Hall to the ground. New leaders that will emerge after the elections should be intelligent and highly informed on how development takes place and be an expert in exploiting available resources and generating wealth to reinvent Punjab. It is time to test cooperation and love. Local issues like garbage, power cuts and encroachments may be deferred and debated during the election to the local bodies when they are held in due course.

Prof Mohan Singh

Cooperation required

Polling for the seventh and last phase of the elections for the Lok Sabha, provided a crucial opportunity for the candidates and political parties to focus on addressing long-pending critical issues. Key priorities include improving infrastructure such as urban planning to tackle congestion, enhancing traffic management, optimising land use, upgrading road network, expanding public transportation and establishing last-mile connectivity to reduce pollution and boost mobility. It is imperative to prioritise the strengthening of healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics and vaccination centres. Proper waste disposal management, ensuring regular clean and safe drinking water supply, and providing sanitation services are also essential. Similarly, farmers’ long-pending issues regarding MSP, crop marketing and diversification etc should also be addressed. Access to quality education, especially for the underprivileged as well as vocational training and skill enhancement programmes for the youth, are also crucial. Additionally, creating employment opportunities and supporting traditional crafts and industries to preserve cultural heritage are important aspects to consider. Addressing escalating pollution levels through the creation and maintenance of parks, and green belts, is of significant concern. Ensuring safety, especially for women, and implementing security measures including energy-efficient street lighting is also essential. Expanding internet connectivity, promoting e-governance and educating citizens about digital tools and services, can help bridge the digital divide. Affordable housing options for all income groups, citizen participation in local governance, transparent and accountable governance, tackling corruption and promoting ethical practices and harmony among diverse communities are critical for a peaceful/cohesive society.

Kulwant Singh Phull

Lend a helping hand

As India relies on the potency and dynamism of its youth population, to redeem its envisioned destiny of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, it shall be quite plausible for the respective political leaders to essentially accommodate ‘youth empowerment’ in their manifestos, besides combating issues like ‘gender disparity’, ‘climate change and environmental degradation’ and ‘inequitable wealth distribution’, as their mainstay. Well, commenting on youth empowerment which as a student, is fundamental for me, must embody widening the scope of education, training and employment, beyond STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math), to foster more practicability, morality, flexibility and creativity, alleviating competitiveness, mental harassment and joblessness amongst the youth. And, how can the parties afford to neglect the abysmal state of women’s security, justice, gender disparity, the Brij Bhushan and Swati Maliwal cases, gender divide in women's participation as voters and candidates! Besides 33 per cent parliamentary reservation, the incorporation of well-defined protocols, STF dedicated to crime against women, shall do wonders in the speedy disposal of matters. The topic of climate change and environmental crisis also deserves priority in poll agenda, by chalking out an insightful strategy for sustainable development, battling weather adversities, given the monsoon fury witnessed in the northern region. Certainly, the vision of a developed India, shall remain a castle in the air, unless the issue of ‘inequitable wealth distribution’, is addressed. All this necessitates prioritising it in electioneering! So, here’s to all the contestants, lend an ear and a helping hand, to resolve the real distresses that affect the people at large.

Anshika Kohli

No divisive politics

The election process for 18th Lok Sabha ended with the last and seventh phase of polling that took place on June 1. During this election campaign, all political parties, from senior leaders to grassroots activists left no stone unturned to reach out to the people to secure votes for their candidates. However, some unusual occurrences were witnessed this time like widespread defections, where a large number of political opportunists abruptly changed party affiliations all over the state. Besides, the political narrative during the campaigning, instead of focussing on prime issues of common good and proposing solutions to vital problems of grave public interest, went too low to woo the voters by all means. Ironically, issues like ethnic hatred, communal divide, religious provocations to polarise the electorate gained prominence, jeopardising all tenets of equality and amity enshrined in our Constitution. It is indeed disappointing that none of the Opposition parties came out with a specific vision on resolving the grave challenges confronting the nation and the regional demography. Especially, when our resources are rapidly dwindling, why are the problems of farming sector and abnormally growing population being undermined? Equally worrisome is the conspicuous absence of a definite roadmap or concrete planning to overcome various economic hurdles for sustainable development and emerging nationwide environmental complications. In the State of Punjab, the issue of drug abuse, law and order, water table depletion, colossal overseas migration of youth and industry shifting to other areas call for a pragmatic strategy. In a federal structure, both the states and the Centre should play a significant role in addressing the core issues for an integrated growth and development of the country.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Educate the voters

Every political party in Punjab was overwhelmed by the General Election. Their continuous hard work and preparation was tested on June 1. Despite everything, there are some issues that political parties might be facing and need to be addressed. First, the aggressive heat wave and large queues at polling booths can impact voter turnout. Providing shed, cold water and soft drinks to entertain the voters can be a good idea. Secondly, concerns over technical glitch in EVMs may also impact the voting. Thirdly, the issue of fake voters and multiple votes by one voter may create fear among political parties. Moreover, hidden freebies at the time of election should be addressed immediately by security forces. Lastly, educate the voters so that they press the right button. Many voters are confused at the time of voting. These are some of the issues that political parties need to prioritise and also make citizens aware as leaders reflect the people’s mindset.

Bharti Thakur

Don’t misguide voters

Parliamentary elections have been held and political parties tried to woo the voters to win the polls, but they are not discussing real issues like poverty, employment, rising prices, law and order, corruption, agriculture and inequality. They are misguiding the voters, asking for votes in the name of religion. In India, the BJP promised to give jobs, but failed. This government did not control the prices of things; corruption did not stop; pollution and poverty increased. The Modi government promised to double the income of kisans, but neither did they get double income nor MSP from the Modi government. The people of the county should be aware so that they keep real issues before the candidates who are coming for votes and seek written guarantees to fulfill job promise, decrease corruption, remove addiction, reduce pollution and keep good governance in states. Last but not least, I want to say that the political parties should talk about the development of the country. They should not ask for votes in the name of religion.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Resolve traffic woes

There are a number of problems faced by the residents but a major problem faced by the people is to streamline the movement of traffic by taking steps like creating new zones for paid parking, refraining from lifting of cars parked inside the yellow line and proper functioning of traffic signals. Drinking water supply timings should be increased during the month of June-July-August though the problem of low pressure is there. The government should ensure smooth running of deep tube-wells and make alternative arrangements for submersible motors if one becomes faulty and can be replaced within a few hours. A major need during night hours is of LED lights. The department should be given sanction for purchasing new LED lights. As the monsoon season will be approaching soon, social organisations should celebrate Van Mahotsav like a festival.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Stress on ecology

The 18th Lok Sabha election results are going to be announced on June 4, paving the way for formation of a new government at the Centre. The country is facing so many problems which are expected to be resolved by the new government. At present, the issue of environment needs to be taken up on priority basis and tackled successfully within a time-frame. The country appears to be in the grip of visible effects attached with climate change taking place all over the world. Looking at the size and population of the country, the government must be prepared to face any unforeseen eventualities arising from climate change besides taking strategic measures for prevention of such disasters in future. The emission of greenhouse gases must be brought to zero level in consonance with international parameters. Pollution is threatening our ecological balance. The pollution level in air, water and atmosphere has to be curtailed to save the environment conducive for human survival. Both public and private movements for growing more trees have to be encouraged and supported to boost afforestation. The development agenda must carry environmental concerns also. Till date, one crore trees have been uprooted to pave the way for development activities and highways construction. The trend must be stopped and if any one tree is required to be uprooted, a minimum of 10 trees have to be planted.

Jagdish Chander

Promises seldom kept

All political parties are coming up with false promises to woo the voters and the voters also get trapped by their promises. Once the elections are over, nobody cares. The drama of seeking votes has ended. The same old promises are made to give freebies. Actually, the main agenda on the list should have been health and sanitation. Health is an important issue. A poor man can’t get treatment and medicines. There are only two options left for him, either to beg or to die because treatment is so costly that a common man can’t afford it. Law should be enacted mandating that in private hospitals, 20 per cent patients are given free medicines and treatment. Instead of freebies and free electricity, free treatment should be given. Law should be made that any politician who made false promises should be debarred from contesting in future. If one promise is made by any party, people will believe but a plethora of promises are made and not one is fulfilled. The voters feel cheated by all this.

Shashi Kiran

Address issue of jobs

India is the world’s largest democracy where the government is for the people, by the people and of the people. Naturally, the elected individual has a moral, civil and ethical duty and responsibility to serve the people he/she is elected by. Thus, some key issues and concerns ought to be addressed right now. India faces numerous domestic challenges such as healthcare, education and the economy; every citizen’s basic human right is to have clean air to breathe and greenery all around. The government should work on stopping any unwanted formation of buildings and industries and heavy focus on planting more and more trees and plants to build a comfortable habitat for the animals and purify the air we breathe. Moving on, due to the huge population in India, unemployment is one of the most disturbing realities of the country. In Andhra Pradesh, the alarming rise in unemployment has become a cautionary tale, with over 21,000 individuals who were unable to secure employment tragically resorting to taking their own lives in the past five years. This distressing trend serves as a cautionary reminder of the urgent need to address the issue of unemployment and its impact on the well-being of the people in Andhra Pradesh and all over India. The next point of consideration is, currently in Punjab and mostly all over the nation, a heatwave is affecting the country for which the government has taken steps but the following months are going to be witness rain and yet again the drains are expected to get blocked. The government should create a completely foolproof drainage system to avoid an unhygienic atmosphere. These are just some of the many works pending from the government's sides which need to be fulfilled, rather than just filling their own pockets and collecting seats.

Lakshit Jindal

Amenities need stress

A major issue that candidates and political parties should address on priority basis is to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply in all areas. Secondly, the leaders of all political parties are boasting about development of roads undertaken by them but the harsh fact is that a spell of rain leaves new roads broken with numerous patches, potholes and ditches. So, priority should be given to making quality roads by removing corruption among contractors who use defective material for making roads. Also, after retirement, old-age pension must be ensured for the elderly. Children should be imparted free education. Last but not least, there is need to improve existing healthcare facilities to improve the quality of life of people.

Sanjay Chawla

