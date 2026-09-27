‘Open Mic’ brings together diverse voices, inspiring stories

CT Group of Institutions hosted seventh season of its ‘Open Mic’, bringing together an inspiring mix of voices and experiences from diverse fields at an engaging gathering.

The event featured Dr Sunil Sharma, marathon runner, endurance cyclist, hiker and coach; Nidhi Sharma, media professional, entrepreneur, director and voice artist; Zorawar Singh, media professional, theatre artist and radio host; Ramnesh Kaura, radio jockey, news anchor, voice artist, theatre artist and stand-up performer; Anjali Dada, autism advocate and founder of Soch Autism Society of Punjab; Ambika Sonia, founder of Punj-Aab Riders, a women’s motorcycle riding community; and Vishal Nalin, sound engineer with Radio City for Haryana and Punjab.

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Rather than following a conventional stage format, ‘Open Mic’ season 7 became a space for real conversations, personal journeys and honest expressions. The speakers shared experiences that moved the audience through a wide range of emotions — from laughter and light-hearted moments to stories of courage, challenges, passion, perseverance and deeply personal experiences.

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The event was graced by co-chairperson Parminder Kaur, managing director Dr Manbir Singh and director campus Dr Jayaashish Sethi. Speaking collectively about the initiative, the speakers highlighted the importance of creating spaces where experiences can be heard, conversations can be open and people can inspire one another through their real stories.

Dr Manbir Singh, managing director, CT Group, said, “Open Mic is not just about coming to a stage and speaking. It is about giving people the space to be themselves — to share what they have lived, learned, struggled with, celebrated and understood along the way. When young people hear real stories from real journeys, they realise that every person has a story worth listening to. That is the spirit we want to keep building.”