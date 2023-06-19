Opium found inside pinnis at courier office

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 18

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the owner of a courier service company Shamsher Bharti, a resident of Nangal Colony, the police have arrested a drug peddler while trying to send intoxicants (opium) to Canada by courier. SHO City Amandeep Singh Nahar said 100 grams of opium wrapped in plastic were kept in five different ‘pinnis’ (sweets). The accused, identified as Raghbir Kumar, a resident of village Chawni Kalan near Hoshiarpur, came to the courier office to send items which included a packet of 14 pinnis, but the complainant became suspicious and broke open the packet of pinnis and found opium inside. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested drugs smuggler.