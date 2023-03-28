Opium seized, two arrested

Phagwara, March 27
The police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 2.5 kg of opium from their possession last night. Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai said the arrested accused were identified as Harminder Singh and Amandeep Kumar, both residents of village Manaal in district Barnala.
