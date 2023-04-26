Oppn: AAP govt pressuring panchayats for support

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 25

With the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection just about a fortnight away, the desperation among the political parties has begun to show. Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders have levelled allegations against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for trying to pressure panchayats through Block Development and Panchayat Officers for favouring it.

SAD and Congress leaders, especially from the rural belts of Phillaur and Adampur, have alleged that AAP ministers have been going around in villages and trying to rope in panchayats. “If the easy tactics of allurement do not work, threatening tones are used against them. If even that does not help and sarpanches or panches are not ready to accept joining AAP, notices are served on them through the respective BDPOs to furnish records,” alleged Ashwin Bhalla, Youth Congress leader of Bhogpur.

Regular inspection, nothing new: BDPO Bhogpur BDPO Dhanwant Singh has confirmed that some panchayats had been called for inspections of their records, which was an ongoing process. The Congress leaders argue that there is no reason why BDPOs should be troubling the sarpanches in election time

Bhalla claimed some weak sarpanches or ex-sarpanches did tend to give in, but there were some strong-willed sarpanches like those from Cholang and Moga villages of Bhogpur, who had not given in despite all pressures. Sarpanch Satnam Singh Sabhi of Moga village had also met PCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring and has been campaigning for the Congress. A notice had been issued by the Bhogpur BDPO asking panchayats to appear in his office at 3 pm yesterday with all records related to development works of the village and MGNREGA scheme.

Bhogpur BDPO Dhanwant Singh, who got transferred here last week, confirmed that some panchayats were being called in for inspections of their records. “There was no complaint against the Moga village panchayat. We were to just see if their record was up to date or not. It is an ongoing process,” he said.

However, PCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring slammed the AAP on this, saying: “The AAP is misusing government machinery for pressure tactics against villages. There is no reason why BDPOs should be sending notices to the sarpanches in election time. We are sending a complaint on this to the ECI.”

Adampur ex-Akali MLA Pawan Tinu and Phillaur ex-Akali MLA Baldev Khaira, too, have alleged that notices were being sent to the sarpanches through BDPOs who were not ready to bow down to the pressures of the AAP government. Tinu said he had already made a complaint to the ECI.

A recent video of AAP minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal in a village of Adampur in also in circulation, wherein he is seen promising panches funds for community centre, cremation grounds, etc. On this AAP general secretary Harchand S Barsat said “the minister might have said this in an emotional flow.”