 Oppn: AAP govt pressuring panchayats for support : The Tribune India

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll

Oppn: AAP govt pressuring panchayats for support

Alleges notices being sent through Block Development and Panchayat Officers to furnish records

Oppn: AAP govt pressuring panchayats for support


Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 25

With the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection just about a fortnight away, the desperation among the political parties has begun to show. Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders have levelled allegations against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for trying to pressure panchayats through Block Development and Panchayat Officers for favouring it.

SAD and Congress leaders, especially from the rural belts of Phillaur and Adampur, have alleged that AAP ministers have been going around in villages and trying to rope in panchayats. “If the easy tactics of allurement do not work, threatening tones are used against them. If even that does not help and sarpanches or panches are not ready to accept joining AAP, notices are served on them through the respective BDPOs to furnish records,” alleged Ashwin Bhalla, Youth Congress leader of Bhogpur.

Regular inspection, nothing new: BDPO

Bhogpur BDPO Dhanwant Singh has confirmed that some panchayats had been called for inspections of their records, which was an ongoing process. The Congress leaders argue that there is no reason why BDPOs should be troubling the sarpanches in election time

Bhalla claimed some weak sarpanches or ex-sarpanches did tend to give in, but there were some strong-willed sarpanches like those from Cholang and Moga villages of Bhogpur, who had not given in despite all pressures. Sarpanch Satnam Singh Sabhi of Moga village had also met PCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring and has been campaigning for the Congress. A notice had been issued by the Bhogpur BDPO asking panchayats to appear in his office at 3 pm yesterday with all records related to development works of the village and MGNREGA scheme.

Bhogpur BDPO Dhanwant Singh, who got transferred here last week, confirmed that some panchayats were being called in for inspections of their records. “There was no complaint against the Moga village panchayat. We were to just see if their record was up to date or not. It is an ongoing process,” he said.

However, PCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring slammed the AAP on this, saying: “The AAP is misusing government machinery for pressure tactics against villages. There is no reason why BDPOs should be sending notices to the sarpanches in election time. We are sending a complaint on this to the ECI.”

Adampur ex-Akali MLA Pawan Tinu and Phillaur ex-Akali MLA Baldev Khaira, too, have alleged that notices were being sent to the sarpanches through BDPOs who were not ready to bow down to the pressures of the AAP government. Tinu said he had already made a complaint to the ECI.

A recent video of AAP minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal in a village of Adampur in also in circulation, wherein he is seen promising panches funds for community centre, cremation grounds, etc. On this AAP general secretary Harchand S Barsat said “the minister might have said this in an emotional flow.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

3
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

4
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

5
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

6
Punjab

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

7
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

8
Nation

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

9
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

10
Sports

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final; Suryakumar and Kuldeep dropped

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Akali patriarch dies at 95

Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95

Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...

Colossus of Punjab politics

Parkash Singh Badal: Colossus of Punjab politics

Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis

Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis

Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...

Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet

Excise scam: CBI names Manish Sisodia in fresh chargesheet


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Protest against sacrilege incident

It’s vital to speak against gender stereotypes: Shefali Shah

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Chinese man among 12 indicted

Bishnoi link to 2019 killings, says shooter

Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

50-year-old succumbs to Covid-19 in Noida

5 nabbed over toll plaza fight in Noida

Postman among 6 held for duping people through ponzi schemes

Delhi man drowns in Gurugram farmhouse

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

Notice to Kejriwal for model code violation

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony