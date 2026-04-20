Opposition rejected delimitation Bill, not women’s quota Bill, says AAP, Congress leaders

While the BJP has accused the Opposition of stalling the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, women leaders from AAP and the Congress in the region condemned the BJP, stating that the Opposition was not opposed to the Women’s Reservation Bill, but the other Bills, including delimitation.

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BJP women leaders, however, said the Opposition had blocked opportunities for women. AAP Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann said, “The Opposition’s response to the Women’ Reservation Bill is absolutely correct. The Bill was originally passed in 2023. We support the women’s reservation, but not the delimitation Bill. The Opposition has opposed the bringing in of the delimitation Bill with the Women’s Reservation Bill. The Opposition has seen through this plan.” Congress leader, councillor and national coordinator, All-India Mahila Congress, Jasleen Sethi, said, “BJP women leaders have been saying that the Opposition leaders didn’t allow the Women’s Reservation Bill, but in fact the Bill had already been passed in September 2023. But the government doesn’t want to implement it. The claims that the Opposition is against the women’s Bill are incorrect. We are opposed to other Bills being brought in its garb.”

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Meanwhile, accusing the Opposition parties of stalling the Bill to give 33 per cent reservation to women in politics, the BJP Garhshankar halqa in-charge Nimisha Mehta said by blocking the chance of women to get a good representation in the politics, these parties have put to shame the nation in the world.