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Home / Jalandhar / Opposition parties join hands over midnight garbage disposal crisis

Opposition parties join hands over midnight garbage disposal crisis

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Ashok Kaura
Tribune News Service
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:11 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Opposition parties protest after a JCB dugs a pit and bury waste outside Civil Hospital in Goraya.
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The garbage disposal crisis in Goraya has sparked protests by residents and opposition parties, with leaders of the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joining hands to demand an immediate solution. The protest followed allegations that a deep pit was dug using a JCB machine outside the Civil Hospital late at night and garbage was dumped into it.

With the Aam Aadmi Party-led municipal council nearing two years in office, the town continues to struggle with mounting garbage heaps and the absence of a designated dumping site. Waste scattered across various locations has inconvenienced residents and shopkeepers, while sanitation workers are finding it difficult to dispose of the garbage collected from households. Opposition leaders accused the council of failing to address the problem.

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Congress block president Dara Singh Rai said a deep pit had been dug outside the Civil Hospital late at night. Residents who reached the spot allegedly found garbage being dumped into it. He said the JCB machine left after they objected to the activity, describing the incident as shameful.

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Rai pointed out that the area falls within the ward represented by the municipal council president but continues to be littered with garbage, while its streets are affected by stagnant wastewater. He questioned the council’s handling of basic sanitation and demanded immediate corrective measures.

Former councillor Baljinder Kala said garbage heaps outside Dana Mandi had made life difficult for shopkeepers. He alleged that previous governments had made arrangements for waste disposal, but the present AAP-led council had failed to carry out development work or acquire land for a designated dumping site. He also alleged corruption in various departments.

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Shiromani Akali Dal leader Kulwinder Singh Sandhu termed the alleged attempt to bury garbage outside the Civil Hospital shameful and demanded the resignation of the municipal council president. He said the lack of a designated dumping site had added to the difficulties of sanitation workers, who collect waste from households but struggle to find a place to dispose of it.

Sandhu also alleged that the government’s failure to resolve the issue had adversely affected sanitation workers and their entitlements. He criticised all 10 AAP councillors for remaining silent on the matter.

Highlighting the sensitivity of the location, Sandhu said the area houses the Civil Hospital, a mortuary, a cremation ground and a gurdwara. Patients, devotees and visitors regularly visit these places, while people from outside the town also come to the cremation ground to attend last rites. He said garbage heaps and stagnant wastewater in the vicinity caused considerable inconvenience to visitors and embarrassment to residents.

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