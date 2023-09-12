Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 11

Even as floodwaters have receded in several villages of the Baupur Mand area, residents there continue to grapple with many challenges. A major breach, spanning 20-30 feet, near the Rampur Gaura village along the advance bundh, remains a persistent obstacle for the local population.

According to Paramjit Singh, a farmer leader from Baupur Mand, the breach has severed connectivity to numerous villages, compelling residents to rely on boats for transportation. Collaborating with volunteers of Baba Sukha Singh, the head of the Kar Sewa sect in Sarhali, village residents are tirelessly working round the clock to mend the breach and restore vital connectivity to distant villages.

A man finds it difficult to cross a flooded stretch in Baupur Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala.

Paramjit Singh also noted that due to the breach and heavy flow of water, it appears that a new island has formed in the Mand area. The most severely affected villages, spanning Rampur Gaura to Sangra, are grappling with difficulties in commuting, relying solely on boats for transportation.

“Recently, MLA Rana Gurjit visited us and provided the machinery required to seal the breach. However, no one from the administration or the drainage department has paid a visit to assess the situation or inquire if the residents need assistance,” he further added.

Sarwan Singh, another resident, said that while some may believe the floods have subsided and the situation is under control, they are still struggling. The floodwaters have left behind substantial layers of silt in both homes and fields. “We are struggling to secure funds for repairing our houses, which have developed cracks. Additionally, we are hiring labourers and paying them to help us clear the silt,” he said.

“We have repeatedly implored the government to provide assistance to the flood victims whose homes were washed away or damaged. If our roofs collapse, who will be held responsible for the loss of lives,” he added.

Other residents echoed similar sentiments, appealing to the state government to evaluate their losses and extend financial aid to facilitate house repairs. Kamaljeet Kaur, a resident, lamented, “It will take a long time for normalcy to return to our lives. Our children’s education is suffering, and some had plans for weddings, but the floods have disrupted everything”.