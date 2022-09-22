Phagwara: Order restricting cattle movement goes for toss

Phagwara, September 21
The orders of the Jalandhar District Magistrate banning the movement of cattle in herds has gone for a toss. Members of the Gujjar community are openly grazing their cattle on the roads.
Varindar Kumar Sharma, then the DC, had noted in his order dated September 6, 2017, that people roam around with a herd of animals. The order prohibited the movement of cattle in herds in rural areas.
Bhupindar Kumar, a social activist based in Nurmahal has claimed that no action has been taken by any competent authority or department to implement this order. Despite repeated attempts, no officer could be contacted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...