Order sugar mills to begin operations, farmers to govt

Jalandhar, November 9
Members of Doaba Kisan Committee on Wednesday expressed anger against the government for not being able to get any private or cooperative sugar mill started to date. The state president of the committee, Jangveer Singh, said CM Bhagwant Mann had assured the 31 farmers during a meeting on October 6 that all sugar mills of the state would be started by November 15 but till date no mill had begun their operation.
The farmers said that if the state government and the mills do not make any announcement regarding operating the mills by tomorrow, they would start agitation outside the residences of AAP MLAs from November 11.
