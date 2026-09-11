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Home / Jalandhar / Orphaned in train mishap, Ipshita set to fly with Lufthansa

Orphaned in train mishap, Ipshita set to fly with Lufthansa

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:32 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Ipshita, Flight Attendant.
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What began as a tragedy nearly three decades ago today blossomed into an inspiring story of resilience and compassion.

During his tenure as Tehsildar, Iqbal Singh Sandhu visited the SOS Children’s Village in Rajpura, where he met Ipshita, a one-year-old girl who had lost both her parents in a devastating railway accident near Khanna on November 29, 1998.

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The accident occurred when the Jammu Tawi Sealdah Express collided with derailed coaches of the Frontier Mail, claiming numerous lives and leaving Ipshita orphaned at a tender age.

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Deeply moved by the plight of the infant, Sandhu decided to sponsor her and extend his support and guidance as she grew up. He along with his family would always visit the children's home on Ipshita's birthday every year and also celebrate important events of his life with her.

Years later, that gesture of compassion has culminated in a remarkable success story. "Ipshita has grown into an accomplished and independent young woman and now been selected as a Flight Attendant with Lufthansa Airlines, marking a significant milestone in her life," said Sandhu.

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For Sandhu, the achievement is a moment of immense pride and gratitude.

"This is one of the greatest satisfactions of my life," Sandhu said, reflecting on Ipshita's journey. He emphasized that timely care, education, emotional support and affection can transform the lives of children who have been deprived of parental care and family support.

Sandhu also appealed to individuals and families who are in a position to help to consider supporting children who have lost their parents or have been left without family support.

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