'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, December 1

Two young women have been rescued back safely from Iraq along with a youth lodged in jail in Malaysia with the efforts of Rajya Sabha MP Balbir S Seechewal.

As the trio united with their families, they thanked the MP for his support. As the women said they had been sold out in Iraq by their travel agents, the MP said he would urge Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure that a noose was tightened around such unscruplous agents.

The girls said they had gone to Iraq on July 10 and a woman travel agent of Phagwara had lured them.

“She took Rs 80,000 from each of us and first sent us to Dubai. We were promised a job in a restaurant for Rs 50,000 a month. After an eight-hour halt in Dubai, we were taken to Iraq and there we got to know that a deal had been struck between our agent and employer. Our employer made us to work till late night and used to beat us up badly when we were not able to work so long. The girls who defied his orders were stripped and holed up in washrooms,” they said making a fervent appeal for an action against the agent for putting them through a tormentous experience.

