Ousted AAP Jalandhar halqa in-charge opens up after audio goes viral

A day after an audio clip of a conference call in which she purportedly expressed anger over being removed as the Aam Aadmi Party’s halqa in-charge for the Jalandhar Cantonment Assembly constituency went viral, Rajwinder Thiara took to social media to explain her emotional outburst.

About six days ago, AAP replaced Thiara with party general secretary Deepak Bali as the halqa in-charge.

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Admitting in her Facebook post that it was her voice, Thiara said she had her outburst during a conference call for the youth workers of AAP. "I know who recorded and shared the audio but I don't care. I sound a little emotional because I was missing my deceased father. I could not be with him in his last days when he was very sick since I was busy with the MC election work. I got so busy with party work that I did not even attend to him. He left me during the elections."

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She goes on, "I have been with the party since 2012. I was working in Punjab even when people did not know about the Aam Aadmi Party. I worked hard for the party in 2014 Lok Sabha (Jalandhar SC) elections. I went door to door and put up posters for then candidate Jyoti Mann. We were a few people in the party then. I didn't even know that the government would ever be formed. I worked in every state at my own expense. I worked in all elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi for three months. I worked day and night in my constituency. Wherever the party assigned me duty, I performed it. I am with the party. But people are saying that I got emotional for being denied ticket is wrong. I was crying because I was missing my dad. There is also a supreme power above. Fear God."

In another portion of the viral audio circulating on social media, Thiara could purportedly be heard telling the party leadership not to consider her weak or submissive.

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She also referred to an alleged fake affidavit in connection with Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora’s Vigilance Bureau case. “I do not fear any action against me. I am not scared,” she purportedly said in the audio.