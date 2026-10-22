DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Ousted AAP Jalandhar halqa in-charge opens up after audio goes viral

Ousted AAP Jalandhar halqa in-charge opens up after audio goes viral

Was crying for my father, not over ticket: Thiara

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:41 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP leader Rajwinder Thiara
Advertisement

A day after an audio clip of a conference call in which she purportedly expressed anger over being removed as the Aam Aadmi Party’s halqa in-charge for the Jalandhar Cantonment Assembly constituency went viral, Rajwinder Thiara took to social media to explain her emotional outburst.

About six days ago, AAP replaced Thiara with party general secretary Deepak Bali as the halqa in-charge.

Advertisement

Admitting in her Facebook post that it was her voice, Thiara said she had her outburst during a conference call for the youth workers of AAP. "I know who recorded and shared the audio but I don't care. I sound a little emotional because I was missing my deceased father. I could not be with him in his last days when he was very sick since I was busy with the MC election work. I got so busy with party work that I did not even attend to him. He left me during the elections."

Advertisement

She goes on, "I have been with the party since 2012. I was working in Punjab even when people did not know about the Aam Aadmi Party. I worked hard for the party in 2014 Lok Sabha (Jalandhar SC) elections. I went door to door and put up posters for then candidate Jyoti Mann. We were a few people in the party then. I didn't even know that the government would ever be formed. I worked in every state at my own expense. I worked in all elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi for three months. I worked day and night in my constituency. Wherever the party assigned me duty, I performed it. I am with the party. But people are saying that I got emotional for being denied ticket is wrong. I was crying because I was missing my dad. There is also a supreme power above. Fear God."

In another portion of the viral audio circulating on social media, Thiara could purportedly be heard telling the party leadership not to consider her weak or submissive.

Advertisement

She also referred to an alleged fake affidavit in connection with Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora’s Vigilance Bureau case. “I do not fear any action against me. I am not scared,” she purportedly said in the audio.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts