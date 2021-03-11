Long power cuts, poor water supply make Jalandhar residents' life hell

Everybody is well aware of the early onset of the summer season this year. With it, unscheduled power cuts have become a daily feature. No one was ready for this unwelcome guest knocking at your door anytime, making one lose his cool. In schools, students find solace in cool beverages and ice creams. Generally, May, June and July are considered as the hottest months, but this year, people have been witnessing a rise in the mercury right from the beginning of March.
People suffer
People can be seen sweating buckets with heatwave conditions engulfing the region. They are trying to manage with whatever option they have to save themselves from this life-threatening heat.
Everybody is reeling under power cuts. Be it industrialists, farmers, domestic consumers, small shopkeepers, people from every walk of life have been affected.
Industrialists are holding meetings with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials to improve the power scenario in the state, but no relief is still in sight. As a result, they are suffering huge losses due to long power cuts. Somi Kohli, owner of Beat All Sports (BAS), says that industrial production has been hampered. They have to turn to generators for help, but it only increases their expenses. Even a single day closure costs dearly to the industry. Even farmers have not been spared who are holding dharnas outside the District Administrative Complex (DAC) because of frequent power cuts.
Water scarcity is another issue that comes to haunt the residents every summer. The water crisis deepens when power cuts stay for hours or a day. Residents living in less developed areas generally complain of poor water supply.
